Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. the competition: Bring on the S-Pen

It’s February, which means it’s time for Samsung to drop its new flagship phones for the year. This time we’re looking at three handsets, all powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The biggest of the lineup is the massive 6.8-inch Ultra, which packs in two telephoto cameras in addition to the now-standard wide and ultra-wide. But is that enough to raise it above a rarified pack that includes 6.7-inch devices from Apple, Google and OnePlus? Check out the specs below for a sneak peek of what the Ultra has to offer against the competition, and take a peep at our hands-on for even more info.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Pixel 6 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max OnePlus 10 Pro Pricing Starts at $1,200 $899 / $999 $1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 / $1,599 $1,060 Dimensions 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm (6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches) 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 3 x 0.4 inches) 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.3 inches) 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm (6.42 x 2.91 x 0.34 inches) Weight 229g (8.08 ounces) 210g (7.41 ounces) 240g (8.46 ounces) 201g (7.09 ounces) Screen size 6.8 inches (173 mm) 6.7 inches (170 mm) 6.7 inches (170 mm) 6.7 inches (170 mm) Screen resolution 3,088 x 1,440 (501 ppi) 3,120 x 1,440 (512 ppi) 2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi) 3,216 x 1,440 (525 ppi) Screen type AMOLED LTPO OLED Super Retina XDR AMOLED Battery 5,000 mAh 5,003 mAh 4,352 mAh 5,000 mAh Internal storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 / 512 GB 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 GB External storage None None None None Rear camera(s) Four cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide, 108MP, f/2.2

Right telephoto, 10MP, f/2.4

Left telephoto, 10MP, f/4.9 Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide, 50 MP, f/1.85

Telephoto, 48MP, f/3.5 Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Wide, 12MP, f/1.5

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8 Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 50MP, f/2.2

Wide, 48MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.4 Front camera(s) 40MP, f/2.2 11.1MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/2.2 32MP, f/2.2 Video capture 4K at 60 fps 4K at 30 fps 4K at 60 fps 8K at 30 fps SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor Apple A15 Bionic Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU 3.0 GHz octa-core 2.8 GHz octa-core 3.23 GHz hexa-core 3 GHz octa-core GPU Adreno 730 ARM Mali G78 Apple hexa-core GPU Adreno 730 RAM 8 / 12 GB 12 GB 6 GB 8 / 12 GB WiFi 802.11ax 802.11ax 802.11ax 802.11ax Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 v5.0 v5.2 Operating system Android 12 Android 12 iOS 15 Android 12 Other features USB-C, Qi wireless charging USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging USB-C, AirVOOC and Qi wireless charging

