The Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite are cheaper takes on Samsung's 2020 tablets

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Taking a page from its Galaxy S10 and S20 playbooks, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, two more affordable versions of the Tab S7 and Tab A7 tablets it released last year. Judging by the spec sheet Samsung shared, the more expensive of the two devices, the Tab S7 FE, looks like a decent media consumption and productivity device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

It features a 12.4-inch display with a 2,560 by 1,600 resolution panel. The company didn't specify the exact processor inside the Tab S7 FE other than to say it's an octa-core chip with two performance cores clocked at 2GHz. Depending on the storage configuration, the tablet comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. You can expand the 64GB or 128GB of internal storage by adding an SD card with up to 1TB of space. The tablet also comes with an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel one for selfies. Samsung will offer a WiFi-only version of the Tab S7 FE, in addition to separate models equipped with LTE and 5G connectivity. Each model also comes with WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 support. Powering everything is a 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Samsung will offer the Tab S7 FE in four colors: black, silver, green and pink. Each Tab S7 FE will also come with an S Pen stylus inside the box.

As for the Tab A7 Lite, it comes with a smaller 8.7-inch display that has a lower 1,340 by 800 resolution. Its octa-core processor comes paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. As with the Tab S7 FE, you can add up to 1TB of additional storage through microSD expandability. Samsung will sell WiFi-only and LTE versions of the Tab A7 Lite and offer it in two colors: gray and silver. Both tablets will ship with Android 11 out of the box.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

A Samsung spokesperson told Engadget the company doesn't yet have US pricing and availability to share for the Tab S7 FE. According to The Verge, the tablet will start at £589 in the UK. Meanwhile, Samsung will release the $159 Tab A7 Lite stateside on June 10th. Across the pond, the Tab A7 Lite will cost £149 when it goes on sale there on June 18th.

