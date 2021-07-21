Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked is happening online on August 11th

Samsung has just announced what feels like its zillionth event this year. But at least this one's something we were expecting. The company just sent out invites to Galaxy Unpacked for August 11th at 10am ET, and the event will be held online only.

In years past, Samsung's hosted August launches for its Note series of high-powered phones. This time, though, multiple reports have indicated that there won't be a new Note. That's become a more likely possibility now, after the company brought Pen support to its Galaxy S21 flagships this year. The stylus has been a hallmark of the Note line since its conception and has distinguished the series from its S-branded siblings.

Samsung invite

Instead of a new Note, it's more likely we'll see new foldable phones like follow-ups to the Z Flip and Z Fold 2 based on the invite. Samsung showed off more flexible screen concepts in May, and though it might be awhile till we see those designs in a real product, the company is clearly continuing to work on the technology. Samsung also confirmed that it will be launching a new Galaxy Watch at this Unpacked, and the device will run a version of Wear OS that it co-engineered with Google. There's also a good chance Samsung will debut new earbuds since the "Galaxy Buds 2" has leaked twice this month.

We'll be streaming Samsung's event live on our YouTube channel, where we'll host a pre-show and a Q&A after the company is done. Come join us to watch the launch together live and get your questions answered as quickly as possible.