Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 models are down to all-time lows at Amazon

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Samsung struck gold with its latest Galaxy Watch, polishing its Tizen software and adding extras such as fall detection and a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG) to deliver the best non-Apple smartwatch. But at $400, the Galaxy Watch 3 came at a premium. Luckily, now's a good time to be a Samsung loyalist because its pricey smartwatch is on sale on Amazon alongside its flagship Galaxy S21 phones. So if you're thinking of making the jump to 5G, you can get a feature-packed new smartwatch that pairs well with that new handset at a significant discount.

Buy Galaxy Watch 3 41mm at Amazon - $250

Buy Galaxy Watch 3 44mm at Amazon - $280

Amazon is currently offering both sizes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on sale: the 41mm model costs $250 and the larger 44mm model is $280. That's an all-time low for the smartwatch, which unlike Samsung's phones, has barely ever had a price cut. Since its release in October, the only time the Galaxy Watch 3 has gone on sale was around Black Friday, when both Amazon and Samsung unveiled a $60 saving. 

The smartwatch is great for those who prefer a chunkier design and comes in black, silver and rose gold. Samsung has also chiseled away at that bezel we know and love to make it smaller and lighter. While the round watch face makes for an attractive alternative to the squarish Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa 2. Samsung's activity and sleep tracking features are also generally better than its rivals', so this may be the perfect mood-boosting companion during the tail-end of lockdown.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

