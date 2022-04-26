Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 falls back to $200 at Amazon

You have another chance to grab a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $200 if you weren't able to get one at a discount earlier this year. The 40mm version of the smartwatch is currently on sale for $50 off its retail price of $250, which is a solid deal if you're looking for a smartwatch that's still getting regular updates. It went on sale for an all-time low of $180 ahead of Black Friday in 2021, but it hasn't been available at this price since February. Meanwhile, the larger 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch 4 is also available for $230, or $50 off its original retail price.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) at Amazon - $200 Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) at Amazon - $230

If you prefer the looks of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, though, with its spinning bezel and stainless steel case, you can also get its LTE-enabled version right for now for $299. That's $101 off its retail price and an all-time low for the wearable, putting it at the same price as its Bluetooth-only sibling.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic devices are the first devices to run the "Wear OS powered by Samsung" platform. They're powered by new 5nm processors, have sharper screens than their predecessors and come with upgraded biometric sensors. Samsung also added gesture controls via their new UI that would allow you to answer or dismiss calls by lifting your arm or flicking your wrist.

When it comes to health features, Samsung's new sensor enables bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) for body mass scans and can let you know how many pounds of water, fat and skeletal mass it detected. The devices have improved sleep-tracking features, as well, including continuous blood oxygen detection that the system will consider a factor when it computes your sleep metrics.

While we had an issue with the devices' short battery life, we found the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic the best smartwatches for Android users overall at the time of our review. In case you're also on the lookout for a new Android phone to go with a new smartwatch, Samsung's Galaxy S22 devices have dropped to an all-time low at Amazon. The Galaxy S22 Ultra and the S22+ are both $200 off and are down to $1,000 and $800, respectively, while the standard Galaxy S22 is $100 off.