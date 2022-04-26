U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.25
    -17.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,824.00
    -141.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,474.25
    -61.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.80
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.70
    +0.16 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.00
    +12.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0691
    -0.0026 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    -0.62 (-2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2698
    -0.0047 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5500
    -0.5890 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,516.41
    +1,804.25 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.95
    +36.06 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.81
    +58.27 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 falls back to $200 at Amazon

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
David Imel for Engadget

You have another chance to grab a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $200 if you weren't able to get one at a discount earlier this year. The 40mm version of the smartwatch is currently on sale for $50 off its retail price of $250, which is a solid deal if you're looking for a smartwatch that's still getting regular updates. It went on sale for an all-time low of $180 ahead of Black Friday in 2021, but it hasn't been available at this price since February. Meanwhile, the larger 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch 4 is also available for $230, or $50 off its original retail price.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) at Amazon - $200 Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) at Amazon - $230

If you prefer the looks of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, though, with its spinning bezel and stainless steel case, you can also get its LTE-enabled version right for now for $299. That's $101 off its retail price and an all-time low for the wearable, putting it at the same price as its Bluetooth-only sibling.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic devices are the first devices to run the "Wear OS powered by Samsung" platform. They're powered by new 5nm processors, have sharper screens than their predecessors and come with upgraded biometric sensors. Samsung also added gesture controls via their new UI that would allow you to answer or dismiss calls by lifting your arm or flicking your wrist.

When it comes to health features, Samsung's new sensor enables bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) for body mass scans and can let you know how many pounds of water, fat and skeletal mass it detected. The devices have improved sleep-tracking features, as well, including continuous blood oxygen detection that the system will consider a factor when it computes your sleep metrics.

While we had an issue with the devices' short battery life, we found the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic the best smartwatches for Android users overall at the time of our review. In case you're also on the lookout for a new Android phone to go with a new smartwatch, Samsung's Galaxy S22 devices have dropped to an all-time low at Amazon. The Galaxy S22 Ultra and the S22+ are both $200 off and are down to $1,000 and $800, respectively, while the standard Galaxy S22 is $100 off.

Recommended Stories

  • 'It is in your blood.' Why Oklahoma farmers find hope amid rising costs, weather issues

    Oklahoma farmers face challenges yearly. This year, they must negotiate rising costs, weather concerns and pandemic-impacted markets, one producer says.

  • Dolphins draft preview: Is there room for another running back on the roster?

    At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spoke about the importance of the running back position to him. The Dolphins then reaffirmed those comments by signing two veteran backs, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. With their additions, the return of Myles Gaskin and Salvin Ahmed, and the game-planning of McDaniel, who devised one of the most unique rushing offenses with the San Francisco 49ers, the Dolphins are hoping to improve a unit that ranked 30th in rushing yard

  • Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 3 packs adaptive ANC for $250

    Sennheiser's latest flagship earbuds offer improved noise cancellation for $50 less than the previous model.

  • Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter as war rages

    Ukraine celebrated Orthodox Easter on Sunday, two months to the day since Russia began its unprovoked and bloody war on the country. Easter festivities looked markedly different in Ukrainian churches, where stained glass windows have been boarded and statues wrapped in protective materials since the invasion began Feb. 24. “Easter’s eggs in [R]ussia are traditionally…

  • IHSAA softball viewers guide: Highlights from a busy week of games

    Here's a guide to the week's best offerings from Central Indiana. Have another game folks should have an eye on? Let me know!

  • Jeff Bezos Wonders If China Will Have Leverage Over Twitter Following Elon Musk's Purchase

    Elon Musk's business interests in China prompt a question from the Amazon founder

  • SonarSource raises $412M to scan codebases for bugs and vulnerabilities

    Maintaining source code is one of the toughest challenges that software developers face. In a 2020 survey from Sourcegraph, 51% of developers said that they have more than 100 times the volume of code they had ten years ago while 92% say the pressure to release software faster has increased. Products have emerged over the years to address the problem of code maintenance, including the cloud-based code quality management service SonarSource.

  • The first all-civilian space crew has safely returned to Earth

    A SpaceX dragon capsule carrying the four AX-1 astronauts splashed down off the coast of Florida.

  • Texans need to call the Bills if they want to score a third Round 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft

    The Houston Texans could pick three times in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft, but they need the Buffalo Bills to be willing trade partners.

  • Have a question on business, government, development? Send it to The Answer Man

    I received a few questions from readers but hoping for more next month. If you have a question, please send an email to: kmallett@newarkadvocate.com

  • The Pentagon's new AI chief is a former Lyft executive

    The Pentagon has hired a Lyft executive as its new AI chief, and both are exploring new territory.

  • Fade, Valorant’s latest agent, is a shadowy recon specialist

    Riot Games has just revealed the newest agent coming to its popular tactical shooter.

  • Putin accuses West of inciting attacks against Russian journalists

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the West of inciting attacks against Russian journalists, saying Russia’s spy agency had prevented the murder of a famous reporter. During a meeting with prosecutors, Putin said he had “irrefutable evidence” of a plot from a Western-backed terrorist group to kill a Russian state TV host named Vladimir…

  • Exclusive-Trump weighs how deeply to dig into his war chest for November elections

    Former President Donald Trump is weighing how much to spend and how many Republican candidates to fund in this year's elections as he faces pressure to use his war chest to help Republicans gain control of Congress, two sources familiar with the matter said. Trump's Save America leadership political action committee has become a fundraising juggernaut since its inception in November 2020, amassing some $112.5 million in cash but spending only around $17 million to help pay for rallies and promote Republicans, according to the latest federal filings. Save America's limited spending has raised questions among campaign finance experts and political observers, who say it might signal that he is reserving cash for a presidential run in 2024.

  • How messy might Twitter get under Musk?

    Elon Musk has purchased Twitter for $44 billion on Monday and Engadget's editorial staff has some predictions as to how that might work out for the rest of us.

  • Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks and Wait 4 Years

    Market volatility is rising as the Nasdaq Composite is close to reentering a bear market while the S&P 500 finds itself back in correction territory. Investors looking at bruised and battered portfolios may find solace in passive income streams from quality companies. Investing in equal parts of Brookfield infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP), Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), and ABB (NYSE: ABB) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 2.5% and exposure to infrastructure, agriculture, automation, and robotics.

  • No one knows what Musk's Twitter takeover means for the company

    Even Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal doesn’t know what Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company means for the service or its employees.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Katie Kenyon missing: Hunt for Burnley woman as police release photo of van

    Lancashire Police said they are "extremely concerned" about the welfare of Katie, 33, who was last seen on Friday getting into a Ford Transit in Burnley.

  • Shocking live 'Idol' elimination sends home daughter of a famous rock star

    The top 14 took the stage on American Idol Sunday night as viewers at home voted for their favorite contestants in real time and, at the end of the show, host Ryan Seacrest revealed the three contestants who would be sent home. While it wasn't totally surprising who made it into the top 11, the one shocking result was the elimination of Ava Maybee, daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Ava stunned the judges with her red hot audition at the beginning of the season but, unfortunately, America didn't feel the same way following her live performance Sunday. Still, Ava's elimination was a surprise to some upset fans especially since, earlier in the show, Katy Perry shared, "The whole room was vibrating. No joke, this morning, I was swimming in a pool, and my friend goes, 'You know that girl Ava?' He's, like, a really cool artist. 'People are texting me that I should vote for her.' I'm like, 'Yeah, you got to vote for her.' Ava, people are talking about you." However, Ava didn't leave the competition alone. Also saying goodbye was Allegra Miles and Dan Marshall, which leaves us with 11 contestants who will compete Monday in the “Judges’ Song Contest."