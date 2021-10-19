Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 drops to new low of $220 at Amazon

Samsung's latest smartwatches are only a few months old but they've just received their first discount on Amazon. Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic are on sale for $220 and $300, respectively, as part of Samsung's multi-day sale event on Amazon. These are record-low prices for both smartwatches, making now a good time to pick one up if you have an Android user on your gift list this year.

Buy Galaxy Watch 4 at Amazon - $220 Buy Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at Amazon - $300

Galaxy Watches have been, for quite some time, the best smartwatches to get if you're an Android user. The Galaxy Watch 4 series keeps this pattern going and they are the first devices to use the new Wear OS and One UI developed by Samsung and Google's new partnership. Tizen faithfuls will know their way around the UI — thankfully, the team decided to follow Samsung's lead in this case, adding only useful features into the mix like the ability to download Play Store apps directly to your wrist. You're also able to use gesture controls to do things like answer a call with a flick of your wrist.

The Galaxy Watch 4 models are also solid fitness trackers. Inside is a new three-in-one biometric sensor that's faster and gives more accurate readings than those in previous models. It also helps enable things like bioelectrical impedance analysis for body mass scans. The Galaxy Watch 4 can also take blood oxygen readings, track sleep, detect if you're snoring at night and track 95 different workouts. If you're already an active person or are looking to get more active, chances are you'll be able to monitor all of your favorite exercises and more with this wearable.

On top of all that, the Galaxy Watch 4 models look pretty nice, too. The Watch 4 Classic has a physical rotating bezel and a stainless steel case, but otherwise it's the same as the standard Watch 4. Their screens are crisp and bright, and they're generally comfortable to wear all day long. General performance is good as well, although battery life could be better at just about one day. If you have an Android user — or a Samsung fan — in your life, the Galaxy Watch 4 would make a good gift this holiday season.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.