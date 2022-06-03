Samsung app hints at a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung might tweak its Galaxy Watch strategy the next time around. 9to5Google and The Verge report the company's latest beta Health app listed both a Galaxy Watch 5 and, unusually, a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. There's no mention of a Galaxy Watch 5 Classic. While the listings don't necessarily spell the end of the sporty-looking Classic design, they do suggest Samsung is rethinking its high-end smartwatch.

Just what the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro would look like isn't clear. Well-known tipster Ice Universe has hinted Samsung might drop the rotating bezel, and that the wristwear might use a light-but-strong titanium case and scratch-resistant sapphire glass. While those could add to the price, they could also give the new timepiece a more upscale look even as they improve its durability.

The Pro is expected to run Wear OS like its predecessor. Although there's no rumored release date, the Galaxy Watch 4 arrived last August. We wouldn't be shocked to see the Watch 5 family arrive in a similar timeframe. If so, the Pixel Watch might not be your only choice for a posh Google-powered smartwatch in late summer.