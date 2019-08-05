Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a hot alternative to the Apple Watch

Twitter More

Roast me all you want, but Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one hot smartwatch.

At first glance, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 looks virtually identical to the Galaxy Watch Active, which only launched this past spring. But place your finger on the edge of the display and turn it clockwise or counterclockwise and you'll see Samsung's signature rotatable bezel control has returned.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 also comes in two sizes (40mm and 42mm) as opposed to the Galaxy Watch Active's one-size-fits-all model, two finishes (aluminum and stainless steel), an LTE version, and double the amount of tracking sensors to more quickly provide out readouts. Read more...

