Samsung Galaxy Watch review: The smartwatch for everyone

Apple’s (AAPL) new smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 4, might have stolen the show during the company’s big September event, but it’s not the only intelligent timepiece on the market. Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch is designed to be the South Korean tech company’s answer to Apple’s own device.

It features a classic, circular watch design, as well as a battery that lasts longer than the Apple Watch’s and works with not only Samsung smartphones, but iOS and other Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Android devices, as well. For Android fans, it’s one of the most compelling smartwatches available.

Spin me right round

Unlike the Apple Watch, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch features a traditional, round watch face. The design is important as it allows for Samsung’s slick rotating bezel. It might seem like a silly marketing play. However, the rotating bezel, which Samsung has used on its previous smartwatches, is useful and intuitive.

Want to navigate to a different app screen with the Galaxy Watch? Just twist the bezel left or right to peruse the apps of your choosing. Of course, you can still tap and swipe across the Watch’s touchscreen display, but the bezel is just more fun. Two buttons on the Watch’s right side give you access to your onboard apps, while the other brings you directly back to the home screen.

The Galaxy Watch comes in two sizes: a 46mm model that comes in silver, and 42mm version that comes in black or rose gold. The 46mm Watch is absolutely massive. It’s the kind of watch you’d buy only if you love the chunkiest of timepieces. I’m not that person, so I opted to use the 42mm Watch during my review.

I found the Watch comfortable to wear all day, whether just sitting at my desk or running on the treadmill. The base strap included with the Watch feels a little too sporty for going out to events. Luckily, you can purchase an assortment of bands that are far more stylish, including the Urban Traveller leather band for $39 and the Urban Dress band for $29.

Time to get started

To use the Galaxy Watch you’ll need to download the Galaxy Watch app. This is where you pair the Watch with your phone, as well as manage notifications for apps, set up widgets and adjust advanced settings. It’s managing your notifications, though, that can make or break your experience with the Galaxy Watch.

Too many nudges from your wrist for things like work emails, Instagram notes and Facebook (FB) Messages could have you ripping your Watch from your wrist in frustration. To help get your notifications in order, the Galaxy Watch app automatically populates a list of apps on your smartphone. You can then choose whether or not notifications from each app are sent to your wrist.

It’s important to note that if you constantly receive notifications, you’ll end up running your Watch’s battery down quickly. I ended up enabling notifications for my Alarm, Email, Phone calls, Instagram, Messenger, Twitter, Weather and Spotify (SPOT).

The Watch also comes loaded with a number of pre-installed widgets that you can navigate between by swiping from right to left on the touch screen or twisting the dial to the right. True to form, though, Samsung gives you way too many widgets from the outset. The company is known for giving you way too many options, and that’s exactly what happens here. You get an altimeter/ barometer, Flipboard, Music controls, Workout shortcuts, Stress gauge, Calendar, Reminders, Contacts, Activity and Weather.

