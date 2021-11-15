U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

Samsung update brings some Galaxy Watch 4 features to older smartwatches

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Along with the release of its One UI 4.0 update, Samsung has revealed new Galaxy Watch software that brings features from its latest Watch 4 model to four older smartwatches, Sammobile has reported. Owners of the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 are set to benefit from the new release.

With the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung introduced Fall Detection with more levels of sensitivity and the ability to enable detection even if you're standing still. It will also send an SOS alert to approved contacts. That update is now available on the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2, though not the older Galaxy Watch/Watch Active models.

However, owners of all four watches will benefit from 10 new watch faces first launched with the Galaxy Watch 4, that offer extra customization options (text colors, backgrounds) or even different animated creatures on one. Other features include an updated group challenge in the Work Out with Friends feature and more accurate health monitoring. The update is arriving today in the USA and Korea and will follow in other regions later.  

