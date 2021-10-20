Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition offers 49 possible color combinations

On Wednesday, Samsung held its last Unpacked presentation of the year. The company headlined the event with the announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, a version of its clamshell foldable you can customize in a variety of colors. Specifically, you can choose between two frame tones (black or silver) and five front and back panel hues (blue, yellow, pink, white or black), for a total of 49 possible combinations. Each Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 also comes with matching wallpaper and cover screen.

If you ever want to update the look of your phone, Samsung will offer an Upgrade Care service where you can send it in for a palette swap. That should come in handy if you ever feel like you went overboard on your first design attempt and made something completely garish. Outside of the additional customization options, the Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 is identical to the model Samsung released in August. So expect the company’s best foldable yet.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is available to order today from Samsung’s website in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Korea and UK. It starts at $1,100 and comes with 12 months of Samsung Care+ protection. As each device is made to order, delivery times will vary.

Alongside the Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung announced a software update for the Galaxy Watch 4. Available to download today, it comes with four new watch faces, including one called Info Brick that you can customize to display the fitness and health stats you want to see most. If you’re a fan of the existing Animals watch face, it’s now possible to add up to four complications to the interface.

Galaxy Watch 4 update

As part of the My Photo+ watch face, you can now choose to use a GIF instead of a still image. In the same vein, Samsung has redone the animations that are part of the step challenge to make them more playful. There’s now a cute bear there to encourage you to walk your 10,000 steps.

The update also adds a new knock-knock gesture you can assign to launch your favorite app or feature. For instance, you can bind the gesture to create a new reminder or open a list of workouts. Lastly, you can tweak the sensitivity of the fall detection feature to trigger even if you fall after standing still. With the update, Watch 4 owners can also get a free 60-day subscription to Strava.

Maison Kitsune Galaxy Watch 4

Rounding out the event, Samsung announced two Maison Kitsuné special edition Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 models. Set to cost $250 and $400 when they go on sale later today, the devices come in a new “Moonrock Biege” color and feature the usual design flourishes that the fashion house is known for.

Maison Kitsune Galaxy Buds 2

The watch comes with two straps. One in the aforementioned Moonrock Beige color and the other in a tone called “Stardust Gray.” The leather case the earbuds come is made from that same color. If you buy one of the wearables, you’ll get access to a playlist curated by the Kitsuné Musique music label. Both devices will be available in limited quantities in select markets across the world.