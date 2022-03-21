U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.25
    -10.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,491.00
    -142.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,354.75
    -58.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.00
    -7.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.82
    +4.12 (+3.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.70
    -4.60 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1057
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.54
    -1.13 (-4.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3146
    -0.0029 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1900
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,309.86
    -487.22 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.85
    +28.98 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.53
    +40.80 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Amazon's one-day sale offers up to $400 off Samsung foldables

Matt Brian
·Managing Editor, UK
·2 min read
David Imel for Engadget

Although the launch of Samsung's S22 lineup is still fresh in everyone's minds, the Korean smartphone maker still has a number of unique and powerful handsets available to buy. That includes foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and mid-range devices like the Galaxy S21 FE, all of which happen to be discounted as part of a one-day Amazon sale. Our pick of the bunch is the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which has fallen to $850 and represents a 15 percent savings on its usual price. It's also the second best price we've seen.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Amazon - $850 Amazon's one-day Galaxy smartphone sale

The Z Flip 3 is, in our mind, the best Samsung foldable yet. It scored an 82 in our review, which was helped by its improved durability (with better scratch and water resistance), its main 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and Flex Mode, which quickly splits apps like YouTube in half to separate content and controls. When closed, the 1.9-inch external screen will display small snippets of information like the weather and calendar reminders but also provide easy access to features like Samsung Pay.

If you've had your eye on Samsung's other foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, then Amazon has you covered there, too. For today only, the 2-in-1 handset is $1,400, which is $400 (or 22 percent) off its normal price. The Z Fold 3 improves on its predecessor in nearly every way, including better durability and displays that are 29 percent brighter while consuming less energy. It also includes the S Pen, letting you scribble down notes while on the go.

Buy Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3 at Amazon - $1,400

Rounding out the sale is the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition), which at $525 has fallen to a new all-time low at the retailer. The Galaxy S21 FE is essentially last year's flagship without the frills, with the same 5-nanometer processors, 120Hz refresh rate in a slightly bigger display and a familiar triple camera system. It actually has a larger battery and comes with Android 12. With it now on sale for 25 percent less than its normal retail price, it might be easier to ignore those minor drawbacks and bag yourself Samsung's affordable no-nonsense handset.

Recommended Stories

  • China Eastern Boeing 737 Crashes in Southern China

    A Boeing 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines carrying about 130 people has crashed in southern China.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Four Market Days That Changed Everything

    Four big days transformed the stock market rally, but don't get too excited. Nvidia is among stocks flashing buy signals.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • Sorry, Investors, You Can’t Buy the Dip Anymore

    There are reasons you might be tempted to buy the dip, but investors can’t count on the Federal Reserve to help them out.

  • China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to exchange filings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Perm

  • Oil Surges as Risk Grows of Russian Supply-Hit From Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged for a third day as the war in Ukraine neared the one-month mark with no conclusion in sight.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeBrent topped $111 a barrel, up 14% sin

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

    A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.

  • It’s time to buy the best beaten-down stocks in tech and elsewhere, and this winning fund manager shows you how

    Chris Armbruster of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund says the "very best tech companies grow right through" interest rate increases.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • Anaplan Stock Surges on Deal to Be Bought by Thoma Bravo for $10.7 Billion

    Anaplan, a provider of business-planning software, agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo for $66 a share.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • U.S. Futures Dip, Stocks Snap Rebound as Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and European equities stocks wavered Monday as crude oil extended a climb and investors monitored diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Morning

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway strikes $11.6 billion deal for reinsurer Alleghany Corp.

    Warren Buffett picked the industry he arguably knows best, insurance, for his first major deal in two years.

  • EV Stock Workhorse Has Tumbled. CEO Rich Dauch Bought Up Shares.

    Workhorse stock is near a two-year low, and CEO Rich Dauch and VP Stan March bought shares of the electric-vehicle maker on the open market.