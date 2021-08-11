U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.44
    +7.69 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,441.18
    +176.51 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,765.91
    -22.18 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.23
    -6.14 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.71
    -0.58 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.50
    +12.80 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3520
    +0.0100 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3855
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4850
    -0.0550 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,396.00
    +867.16 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,161.22
    +29.39 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,212.54
    +51.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Samsung debuts $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold3 with a more durable screen and stylus support

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Samsung&#39;s Galaxy Z Fold3 is Samsung&#39;s latest take on a foldable phone, and gets a stronger display, and water-resistant design. (Image: Samsung)
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 is Samsung's latest take on a foldable phone, and gets a stronger display, and water-resistant design. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung is rolling out the latest edition of its big-screen foldable smartphone, the Android-powered Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. Phew, that’s a long name.

The phone — which is available for pre-order Aug. 11 and goes on sale Aug. 29 for $1,799 — is the company’s most advanced yet, and gets a number of welcome upgrades including a water-resistant design, slimmer body, and an under-display selfie camera.

Like the newly introduced Z Flip3, the Z Fold3’s 7.6-inch display is now 80% more durable. The original Z Flip and Z Fold’s screens were so fragile Samsung included labels in the phones’ boxes warning users not to press too hard on their displays. The Z Fold3’s improved screen durability is especially important, as Samsung has made the phone compatible with the company’s S Pen stylus.

Now you’ll be able to write directly on the Fold3’s display to take notes, draw, and navigate between apps. Unfortunately, there’s no place to store the S Pen on the Fold3. For that, you’ll need a special cover case for the phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 now has S Pen support. (Image: Samsung)
The Galaxy Z Fold3 now has S Pen support. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung is offering both a special S Pen Pro and S Pen Fold Edition. The Pro features built-in Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to use remote and gesture controls and improved grip, while the fold lacks Bluetooth connectivity and has a more compact design.

Samsung has also worked with developers including Microsoft (MSFT), Spotify (SPOT), and YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) to ensure that apps work well with the Fold3’s foldable display. You can now drag and drop apps to pair them and run them side-by-side on the Fold3’s main panel. You can also put the phone down on your table and open it vertically, moving your app to the top of the screen, and navigation and control options to the bottom portion.

Rather than a notch that houses the Fold3’s selfie camera, Samsung has put the camera behind the screen itself, ensuring that it doesn’t take away from the overall viewing area. It’s a slick feature, and one that’s sure to come to more models across Samsung’s product lines.

Samsung&#39;s Galaxy Z Fold3 lets you control apps using its split panel mode. (Image: Samsung)
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 lets you control apps using its split panel mode. (Image: Samsung)

With the Fold3 closed, you’re able to use its 6.2-inch cover display, which now sports a 120-Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling across apps. Samsung has also placed a cover camera on the front panel, though it’s not hidden behind the screen.

Around back, you get three cameras: an ultra-wide angle lens, a wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens.

Inside, the Fold3 gets Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM, and your choice of 256GB or 512GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s price is going to be its biggest sticking point for consumers. $1,799 is still a lot for a smartphone, and will ensure that the Fold3 is less of a mainstream product than the $999 Z Flip3 5G. That price will also prevent the Fold3 from becoming a true competitor to something like Apple’s iPhone, which range in starting price from $699 to $1,099.

Still, it’s important that Samsung is continuing to refine its foldable phone lines, and provide consumers with more use options. It also doesn’t hurt that getting a new design out there will likely help drive better sales for Samsung in the long run as people seek out a device that’s more than just a flat screen.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung and Google take aim at the Apple Watch with the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic

    Samsung and Google are teaming up to take on the Apple Watch with the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4.

  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip3 brings back the classic clamshell phone with a foldable screen

    Samsung is bringing back its flip phone-style foldable, with the debut of the Galaxy Z Flip3. And it's packing a sturdier screen, water-resistant design, and much lower price.

  • Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones with lower prices to expand market

    Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest high-end foldable smartphones on Wednesday with lower prices than last year's offerings in a push to expand foldable demand beyond niche devices. The tech giant priced its 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold3 with 7.6-inch main screen to start at $1,799.99 in the United States, and clamshell Galaxy Z Flip3 at $999.99 - down from the launch prices of last year's models at $1,999 and $1,380, respectively. "There's definitely demand for bigger screens as people consume more media content, and foldables are the only form that makes big screens very portable... the price hurdle is the issue," said Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

  • Watch Samsung reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and more live

    Samsung’s biggest event of 2021 has finally arrived. On Wednesday, the company will debut a number of new products at its latest Galaxy Unpacked event. In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, we expect Samsung to reveal the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 during its live event. You … The post Watch Samsung reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and more live appeared first on BGR.

  • Telcos Seek Killer App to Recoup Billions Spent on 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- About a decade ago, mobile carriers poured billions of dollars into high-speed 4G networks only to see technology giants such as Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google walk away with most of the profits fueled by social media. As operators plow even more cash into 5G, they are betting on a futuristic concept in hope of a fair share of the returns this time.Telecommunications companies are looking to build a platform based on the metaverse, an idea that inspired “Ready Player One” an

  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Everything you need to know about Samsung’s foldable launch event

    Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 will be revealed at the launch event tomorrow

  • Collectors Are Driving Up PSP And Nintendo DS Game Prices In Japan

    While the Nintendo DS and the PlayStation Portable’s 2004 release seems so recent, that was a skin-wrinkling seventeen years ago. At almost two decades old, soon both handhelds will be considered retro.

  • Ex-prosecutor sentenced to 5 years in suspect abuse scandal

    A former Long Island prosecutor was sentenced to 5 years in prison on Tuesday for helping cover up the police beating of a prisoner suspected of stealing sex toys and other items from a police chief’s vehicle. Thomas Spota and one his top aides in the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, Christopher McPartland, were convicted in December 2019 on counts of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and civil rights violations. “I hope not to die in prison alone,” the 79-year-old Spota told U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack before hearing his penalty, Newsday reported.

  • Shocking video shows 'random, unprovoked attack' on elderly woman walking dog

    Footage shows the man running towards her, attacking her and fleeing the scene.

  • Top 5 Highest Priced Stocks In America

    Berkshire Hathaway, NVR, Amazon, Cable One, and Booking Holdings are the top five stocks with the highest share price trading in the U.S.

  • Consumer Inflation in U.S. Moderates While Remaining Elevated

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices paid by U.S. consumers climbed in July at a more moderate pace, though not enough to provide major relief from the cost increases weighing on sentiment and driving policy debate.The consumer price index increased 0.5% from June and 5.4% from a year ago, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core CPI rose 0.3% from the prior month and 4.3% from July 2020.Price measures of food, energy, shelter

  • 3 Stay-at-Home Stocks That Got Slammed After Reporting Earnings

    Earnings season is well underway, and a clearly emerging trend is that stay-at-home stocks are reporting decreasing engagement from customers as economies reopen worldwide. Three such examples are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Each reported sequential declines from the previous quarter and guided investors to expect continued challenges.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Three stocks that pay above-average dividends and are also trading near their 52-week lows today are Baxter International (NYSE: BAX), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB). Baxter International plays an important role in the healthcare industry, providing products and services that help keep patients safe, including dialysis therapies to support renal care.

  • U.S. CPI rises 0.5% in July, 5.4% year-over-year

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland break down the Consumer Price Index numbers for July.

  • Rachael Ray Purchased A Home In Tuscany After Losing Her Passport In Her House Fire

    Talk about goals!

  • Is Ballard Power Systems a Buy After Its Q2 Earnings?

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) reported a 3% year-over-year fall in its second-quarter revenue last week. This was the third consecutive quarter in which Ballard reported a fall in its revenue. Let's take a closer look at Ballard Power's performance in the latest quarter, as well as the outlook for the company and its stock.

  • Hackers begin returning funds from sensational $600m crypto heist

    $600m was stolen from decentralized finance protocol Poly Network on Tuesday, in one of the biggest crypto heists in history.

  • Chinese tech firms 'self-correct' to get ahead of potential regulatory fury

    Fretting about unprecedented regulatory heat for China's tech sector, some companies are no longer waiting for any official reprimands that may or may not be forthcoming. KE Holdings, China's largest platform matching buyers and sellers of real estate, is one such example. The decision to pull the plug on the VIP services was not prompted by a regulatory request but KE, which is currently the subject of an antitrust probe https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-china-launches-antitrust-probe-into-tencent-backed-property-broker-ke-2021-05-25, had wanted to move "proactively" and "voluntarily", said the people who declined to be identified as KE has not publicised its actions.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 11th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Tuesday, a move back through Tuesday’s highs would be needed to support a breakout day.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?