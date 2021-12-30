U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone is eye-catching, powerful and on sale today

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is one of the brand&#39;s newest devices and it&#39;s available for a big discount through electronics trade-ins.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is one of the brand's newest devices and it's available for a big discount through electronics trade-ins.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

2021 may be coming to a close, but the best deals of the year are still here to take you into 2022 without breaking the bank. If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone for 2022 but don't want to start the new year with a light wallet, Samsung is offering a major discount on its latest device: the Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone.

Start off the New Year with deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The brand is currently offering the 5G device for as low as $749.99—that's 58% off its standard price of $1,799.99. The price cut only applies to those who trade in their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone. If you have other devices you're willing to trade in, you can still get a discount on the Fold3. Trading in the Galaxy S21+ smartphone gets you $700 off the Fold3, while the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet has a trade-in value of $350. The devices don't even have to be exclusively Samsung products: Apple's iPhone 12 can be traded in for $650 off the Fold3 while the Apple Watch 3 earns you $40 off your purchase for the Samsung phone.

Are stores closed New Year's Eve?: No, but hours are limited

All you have to do is go on the Fold3's product page, scroll down to select the "Yes, trade-in" option and see which smartphone, tablet or smartwatch is eligible for the trade-in credit. Once you confirm that the device you're trading in functions normally, has no cracks on the screen or camera lens, and is factory reset, you can submit your order for the Fold3. Once you receive the new phone, you have 15 days to send in your promised trade-in device to Samsung. The company says it will provide customers a prepaid shipping label and specific instructions on how to properly send the old device out to complete the transaction.

You can fold the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 to attend a video meeting and take notes at the same time.
You can fold the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 to attend a video meeting and take notes at the same time.

Samsung boasted about the Fold3's 7.6-inch fold-out display meant for better multitasking and easier reading on the go. When the screen is opened, its Flex Mode feature splits the screen into two halves so you can be present for a video call on one half-screen and take notes on the other screen using the Samsung S Pen ($99.99). Samsung also says it's water-resistant and is less scratchable than the prior Fold models.

If you've been waiting on a deal on the Galaxy Z Fold3, head over to the Samsung website and save.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone from $749.99 with eligible trade-in (save $153 to $1,050).

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Save up to $1,050 on this powerful smartphone

