Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 for up to $1,300 with this Best Buy trade-in deal

Madison Durham and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·3 min read
Update your smartphone with the latest line of Samsung Galaxy Z devices on sale at Best Buy.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're nostalgic for the early 2000s or want to jump further into the future, Samsung Galaxy Z smartphones offer the best of both worlds. Two of its most recent devices feature the developer's acclaimed power and versatility in devices that flip up and fold out. If you want to experience one or the other without breaking the bank, Best Buy has a great way for you to save.

Save up to $1,300 with a Best Buy trade-in

You can get the Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4 for less when you trade in your old device, with up to $1,300 in possible savings for the trade-in when you activate with Verizon. Or, you can simply save $300 on the Galaxy Z Fold4 or $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip4 without the trade-in. We've broken down the cost difference without a trade-in, but if you're interested in saving more we recommend looking at the list of tradeable phones and devices.

Nordstrom Summer sale 2022: Shop the final weekend of the Nordstrom Summer sale—save on Zella, Levi's and Charlotte Tilbury

Disney+ deal: Get your first month of Disney+ for $1.99 and stream 'Pinocchio' and 'She-Hulk'

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is typically available for $1,799.99 with activation at Best Buy, or $49.99/ month with a 36-month payment plan; with the deal, you can get the phone for $299 off, paying $1,499.99 or $41.66/ month. The Galaxy Z Flip4 is usually a little cheaper at $999.99 with activation, or $27.77/ month with a payment plan. Right now, you can get the phone for $200 off, paying $799.99 or $22.22/ month.

The Galaxy Fold4 expands outward to give your a larger screen.
The Galaxy Fold4 expands outward to give your a larger screen.

What's the difference between the Z Fold and the Z Flip? The key's in the name; the Z Flip folds inward, closing up like a clamshell, while the Z Fold has twice the surface area, folding out to give you an almost tablet-like screen (it even comes with its own pen). Both phones are equipped with flex mode for meetings or filming, Galaxy optimization for other associated devices and more. We checked out the first iteration of the Galaxy Flip when it was released and deemed it a great phone with excellent smart capabilities and a compact design.

If you'd like to save even more on either phone, Best Buy Totaltech members can get an additional $100 in savings on each model. You can sign up for Best Buy Totaltech for $199.99 a year. If you're looking to save right now on the phones, and you're not signed up for Totaltech, you'll end up spending almost as much as you're saving, but you'll get access to 24 months of product protection on most Best Buy purchases and free Geek Squad support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 from $799.99 (Save $150 to $200)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 from $1,499.99 (Save $300)

