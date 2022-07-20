U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,933.50
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,756.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,265.25
    -8.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.20
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.76
    -1.46 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.60
    -4.10 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.07 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0232
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9670
    -0.0520 (-1.72%)
     

  • Vix

    24.48
    -0.82 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1990
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0220
    -0.1480 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,836.96
    +1,717.15 (+7.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.05
    +42.21 (+8.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.79
    -24.49 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

With a Samsung TV and Game Pass Ultimate, I don’t need to buy an Xbox

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·3 min read
Xbox

It took a bit of time, but you can now stream Xbox games from your TV without a Microsoft console in sight. As long as you have a Samsung TV. The Xbox app is now available on Samsung’s latest smart TVs and monitors, alongside apps for rival gaming services like Stadia and NVIDIA’s GeForce Now. It’s bigger news, however, when a console maker — and its huge catalog of games on Game Pass Ultimate – offers game streaming straight from your TV.

I had an extended play session during a launch showcase at Samsung’s London event space, and it made me, a PlayStation gamer, an offer I can’t refuse: Play Xbox games from the cloud with no additional hardware, aside from a Bluetooth-connected controller. I can even use my DualSense controller because I’m that kind of person.

This will be familiar news to anyone that’s already streamed games with Xbox Cloud or Google’s Stadia, but, all the games I tried were smooth, with incredibly swift load speeds. Some early previews of Samsung’s Gaming Hub kept gaming media to familiar hits, but with Xbox rolling out the entire Game Pass experience, I got to test its limits with Flight Simulator, a game that benefits from speedier load times and avoiding those pesky huge patch files.

On a big TV, even while standing up, playing Flight Simulator turns into a meditative experience. Type in your destination for an exploration flight (or, easier on a controller, set your cursor on the world map), and just fly and fly and fly. That’s what I did, and I started to hate that I’ll never be able to do this on my PS5. I’m sold on the idea already – I just don’t have a 2022 Samsung TV. Damn you, Microsoft.

Xbox Game Pass 2022 updates
Xbox Game Pass 2022 updates

It’s not perfect, of course. Don’t expect 4K or variable refresh rates beyond 60 fps – this is still cloud gaming, although we get 4K streams on Stadia... The bigger question is whether Xbox’s games can stream on Samsung’s Game Hub, stably, for several hours on end, and that’s something that can only be answered after extensive testing. What if your connection hiccups and you lose that major progress made in Red Dead Redemption 2?

For now, the hub is limited to Samsung’s 2022 TVs and monitors, and it’s unclear exactly how Microsoft will deliver Xbox Cloud to other big screens not connected to its consoles. For Samsung’s part, its spokesperson said the company hoped to “extend the device coverage in the near future”.

Microsoft’s own streaming stick, similar to a Chromecast, seemed like the obvious solution, but the company said earlier this year that it was taking a 'new approach' with its game streaming devices, so that’s not happening for a while at least. It hasn’t elaborated further, besides teasing “a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future."

That could mean a dedicated device, or it could be exactly what I’m testing today, the TV app, coming to more TVs. Hopefully some that already exist. Hopefully mine? Buying a new TV to avoid paying $300 for a new console seems more than a little circuitous. For now, I’m left waiting for a way to stream Xbox Cloud to my TV without a console. Barring some particularly laborious workarounds, it seems I’ll be waiting a little longer.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix Stock Surges On 'Less Bad' Q2 Earnings, Nascent Ad Service Plans

    "We're talking about losing 1 million instead of losing 2 million," said CEO Reed Hastings of the smaller-than-expected subscriber exodus. "So our excitement is tempered by the less bad results."

  • Repair your AirPods charging case with an unofficial 3D-printed kit

    An unofficial kit lets you repair an AirPods charging case — and make the switch from Lightning to USB-C.

  • Google Photos for web now shows if your images are taking up space

    Google has introduced a small but very useful change to Photos on the web.

  • Porsche Taycans will charge faster and go farther with latest update

    Porsche is releasing a comprehensive dealer-installed update to its sporty Taycan EV.

  • The Morning After: Why Nikon and Canon are giving up on DSLR cameras

    Apple settles lawsuit over its reviled 'butterfly' keyboard for $50 million, Demand for the Justice League 'Snyder Cut' was reportedly amplified by bots, Judge grants Twitter an expedited trial against Elon Musk.

  • BlackBerry and LeapXpert Join Forces to Deliver Secure Communications in a Remote Age

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and LeapXpert, the enterprise-grade responsible business communication platform, today announced a strategic collaboration that will enable the use of the BlackBerry® Dynamics™ platform in tandem with popular messaging applications to drive greater business communication yet retain strong security and governance posture.

  • Can Ethereum Rally to $2000, as BTC Price Reclaims $23,000?

    Crypto traders are finally turning bullish as the global cryptocurrency market cap continues its bullish run. Bitcoin, ether, and top altcoins are extending their rallies amid renewed positive momentum.

  • iPhone maker Foxconn builds EV partnership with NXP Semiconductors

    Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has partnered with chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to develop platforms for electric vehicles, adding to a string of such deals by the iPhone assembler as it moves into the auto market. Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's iPhone, has expanded into areas including electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors in recent years, announcing deals with U.S. startup Fisker Inc and Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. In a statement, Foxconn said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with NXP to develop platforms for EVs, calling it a "prime opportunity" a boost to its ability to quickly build EV products and reduce costs.

  • Oracle and Microsoft Agree to Deepen Interoperability of Cloud Platforms

    The deal reflects an evolving market in which customers use multiple clouds and decline to be locked in to a single service.

  • Apple’s China Shipments Surged in June After Lockdowns Lifted

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone shipments likely surged in June in China, leading a rebound in the smartphone market after Covid lockdowns lifted.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina’s mobile phone shipments jumped 9.2% last month, led by overseas vendors such as Apple and Samsung Electronics Co. while domestic b

  • Polygon Deploys ZK Rollup Testnet; Eyes Mainnet Launch

    At the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) in Paris on Tuesday, Ethereum scaling solution Polygon announced the launch of Polygon zkEVM, which the company described as a "major leap forward" in the world of zero knowledge (ZK) technology. In a press release, Polygon said zkEVM would be the “first Ethereum-equivalent scaling solution that works seamlessly with all existing smart contracts, developer tools, and wallets, harnessing advanced cryptography called zero-knowledge proofs.” Ethereum’s transaction capacity (around 15 transactions per second) is lower than competitor chains like Solana and Tezos, and its high gas fees have rendered it prohibitively expensive for a variety of use cases (think $40 currency exchange fees).

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Why Nikon and Canon have given up on DSLRs

    The biggest news in the camera industry this month is that Nikon is reportedly halting development of new SLR cameras, marking the end of a 63-year run.

  • Microsoft launches 'sovereign' cloud for governments

    Microsoft on Tuesday launched a public cloud for government customers, offering greater control over their data, and has signed up Italian defence group Leonardo and Belgian telecoms firm Proximus as partners. The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a digital transformation in many public sector organisations, and Microsoft expects to use its "Cloud for Sovereignty" to better compete with rivals such as Amazon Web Services and Alphabet's Google. The size of the global government cloud market is expected to reach $71.2 billion by 2027 from $27.6 billion in 2021, according to market research firm Imarc Group.

  • Snap introduces web version of Snapchat app

    The company said that the feature will be exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers beginning July 18 and will start with subscribers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Snap last month launched Snapchat+, a paid version of the Snapchat app, in the United States priced at $3.99 a month and a few other markets, in a major step away from a revenue model dependent mostly on advertising. Snap in May said it would miss revenue and profit targets for the second quarter and would have to slow hiring and lower spending.

  • Smartphone shipments within China up 9.1% year-on-year in June-govt data

    Shipments of smartphones within China grew 9.1% year-on-year to 27.5 million handsets in June, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Wednesday. Shipments were up from about 25.2 million handsets in June 2021 and 20.6 million in May 2022, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank. Overall smartphone shipments in China in the first six months of 2022 fell 21.8% year-on-year, according to CAICT.

  • Russia says it will fine Apple for violating antitrust laws

    The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an administrative investigation. Moscow has long objected to foreign tech platforms' influence in the Russian market, but the simmering dispute has escalated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. "The company has abused its dominant position in the iOS app distribution market," the FAS said in a statement.

  • WEF 2022: Why Universal Connectivity Matters Today More Than Ever

    By Erik Ekudden Group CTO and Head of Technology & Strategy

  • IBM hopes a new error mitigation technique will help it get to quantum advantage

    It felt like for a long time, the quantum computing industry avoided talking about "quantum advantage" or "quantum supremacy," the point where quantum computers can solve problems that would simply take too long to solve on classical computers. To some degree, that's because the industry wanted to avoid the hype that comes with that, but IBM today brought back talk about quantum advantage again by detailing how it plans to use a novel error mitigation technique to chart a path toward running the increasingly large circuits it'll take to reach this goal -- at least for a certain set of algorithms. It's no secret that quantum computers hate nothing more than noise.

  • Google really doesn't want its Glass successor to piss you off

    From Project Ara to Wave, Google has a rich history of bailing on neat ideas when the going gets tough. Instead, the advertising company is tip-toeing its spiritual successor to Glass back into the wild. After teasing the smart glasses in May, Google says it is moving forward with "small-scale," "limited" public tests, carried out by its employees and "select trusted testers."