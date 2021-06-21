Samsung drops the curve for its latest Odyssey gaming monitors

Samsung has unveiled its latest batch of budget Odyssey gaming monitors including a flat, rather than a curved model that can do 4K at 144Hz. It also unveiled a QHD model with HDR10 support, along with a pair of budget oriented 1080P displays.

Unlike Samsung's curvy G9 and G7 models, the Odyssey G7 28 (G70) has a flat panel and uses IPS rather than QLED tech. With HDMI 2.1 compatibility, it can do 4K at up to 144Hz, meaning it'll support Sony's PS5 and the Xbox Series X models at 4K 120Hz with room to spare. It also delivers wide 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles, 1-millisecond response times and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Samsung's latest 28-inch gaming monitor is flat, not curved

With IPS rather than QLED, it's not nearly as bright as the curved G7 and G9 models, but still delivers VESA HDR400 support with average and peak brightness levels of 350 and 400 nits, respectively, though just 8-bit color support. That should make it decent but not amazing for entertainment chores.

The company also unveiled the G5 27 (G50A) a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) flat model with 165Hz refresh, a 1-millisecond response time and G-SYNC/FreeSync Premium compatibility. It's also reasonably bright and color-accurate for an IPS monitor with 400 nits of peak brightness and 10-bit support, though it's not VESA HDR400 compatible. Finally, Samsung unveiled a pair of 1080p models, the G3 27 and G3 24 (G30A) models with 144Hz refresh rates and a 1-millisecond refresh rate, along with AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility.

The G3 models arrive at Amazon on July 1st for $250 and $220 for the 27- and 24-inch models, respectively. Samsung has yet to reveal pricing and availability for the new G7 and G5 models.