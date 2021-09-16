U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

Samsung begins manufacturing 14-inch 90Hz OLED displays

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Samsung has started manufacturing 90Hz OLED displays that will be used in the latest ASUS laptops, it announced. The 14-inch, 2,880 x 1,800 16:10 panels were significantly delayed, as Samsung said they'd arrive in March this year when it first unveiled the technology

The extra speed compared to 60Hz OLED panels makes these interesting for gaming in particular. Samsung notes that the OLED tech creates less blurring on motion than LCD panels and claims you'll see clearer movement on a 90Hz OLED display than you would on a 120Hz LCD model. In theory, that could mean relatively sharp gaming on a display that's not as taxing for your computer's GPU.

The OLED screens deliver better color too, with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage that beats most LCD models. They also offer deeper blacks, faster response times and better viewing angles. The drawback compared to LCDs is a lack of brightness and lower energy efficiency when viewing bright content. The screens are set to arrive on ASUS's Zenbook 14X Pro and Vivobook Pro 14X models announced earlier this month. Samsung is also supplying the 16-inch 4K 60Hz panels used in the ASUS ProArt Studio OLED and other models. 

