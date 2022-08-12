U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,233.75
    +24.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,475.00
    +171.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,391.50
    +80.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.10
    +13.80 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.42
    +0.08 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.10
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.32
    -0.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0303
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.19
    +0.45 (+2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2810
    +0.2820 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,960.54
    -472.88 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.88
    -5.86 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.04
    +24.13 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Samsung heir receives presidential pardon in a bid to 'overcome economic crisis'

Kate Park
·1 min read

Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee will receive a presidential pardon on Monday, South Korea's Ministry of Justice said, paving way for the heir to the country's biggest company to regain power at the top.

Lee was paroled from prison last year after serving 18 months in jail for bribing former South Korean president Park Geun-hye. The parole banned Lee from being employed for five years and limited overseas travel. The pardon will erase the 54-year-old executive's criminal record from his 2017 conviction.

The special pardon will enable Samsung’s de facto leader Lee, the grandson of Samsung's founder, to officially participate in management, restoring his right to work at the giant tech company. His arrival is expected to help Samsung accelerate its decision-making on major strategies from chipmaking to investment plans.

The pardon comes as the semiconductor industry faces challenges like supply shortages from the coronavirus pandemic, inflation, and logistics snags.

A South Korean government official said the special pardons to business leaders, which are in consideration of their roles in leading national growth through technology investment and job creation, will help overcome the national economic crisis.

TechCrunch has reached out to Samsung for additional comment.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Samsung vice chairman Jay Y. Lee sent back to prison in bribery case

Recommended Stories

  • I.Coast's Gbagbo pushes for amnesty with eye on 2025 vote

    President Alassane Ouattara last week lifted the shadow of a jail sentence over his erstwhile bitter rival Laurent Gbagbo, but the measure may only go a short way towards lowering Ivory Coast's political temperature.

  • Boise eases hiring requirements for new police officers. This is why, and what it means

    The department said it wants its officers to more “accurately reflect the community.”

  • NASA's Perseverance finds tangled object on Mars

    Scientists suspect the tangled object is likely pieces of shredded Dacron netting from the Perseverance itself.

  • The Inflation Reduction Act should have closed this tax loophole for the rich. Here’s the real cost of Sen. Sinema’s decisive vote

    Closing the carried interest loophole for private equity managers could raise $180 billion over 10 years–and it wouldn't hurt a single investor.

  • If you thought the Trump raid was a fiasco, turns out you were right

    Federal sources tell Newsweek what happened at Mar-a-Lago: The FBI truly thought this wasn't going to be a big deal. Whoops.

  • Fox guest shouted down as she suggests Trump may actually have done something wrong

    ‘Our heads are spinning over the number of mistruths and assumptions projected all over TV’

  • South Korea Says Missile Shield ‘Not Negotiable’ With China

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea said the possible operation of a controversial American-made missile shield was “not negotiable,” pushing back at China’s efforts to hold President Yoon Suk Yeol to his predecessor’s policy to freeze its deployment. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto,

  • Companies continued to 'pay workers more to produce less' in Q2, data shows

    The Federal Reserve has another problem on its hands as companies record another quarter for the books amid sky-high inflation.

  • Trump Hires 'Billion Dollar Lawyer'

    ATLANTA — Amid a deepening swirl of federal and state investigations, former President Donald Trump has hired a high-powered Atlanta lawyer to represent him in an inquiry into election interference in Georgia. The lawyer, Drew Findling, has represented an array of rap stars including Cardi B, Gucci Mane and Migos, and is known by the hashtag #BillionDollarLawyer. But he has not been a fan of Trump; in one 2018 post on Twitter, after Trump criticized LeBron James, Findling referred to Trump as “t

  • Economy contracts amid inflation crisis and recession fears – live updates

    Western sanctions have ‘limited impact’ on Putin regime, warns International Energy Agency GDP fell by 0.1pc in second quarter, first decline since early 2021 FTSE 100 set for flat performance Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The next PM should not be bounced into stupid energy policies by this mood of near hysteria Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Personal Taxes Vanished From Inflation Reduction Bill

    The Inflation Reduction Act, which awaits a House vote, has few if any of the taxes on individuals that Democrats originally called for.

  • UK economy shrinks as stagflation looms

    GDP contracted 0.6% in June alone as Britain faces a looming recession and the worst inflationary crisis since the 1970s.

  • Western sanctions have ‘limited impact’ on Putin regime, warns International Energy Agency

    Sanctions imposed on Russian oil have only had a “limited impact” on production despite a concerted Western effort to isolate Vladimir Putin’s regime, experts have warned.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Planes Lost; McDonald’s Returns to Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces lost nine combat aircraft in Crimea this week, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suggested the reconstruction of Ukraine will be bigger than the post-World War II Marshall Plan. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor Cor

  • U.S. producer prices fall in July; weekly jobless claims climb

    The producer price index for final demand declined 0.5% last month, the first negative monthly reading since April 2020, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The PPI climbed 1.0% in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would rise 0.2% in July and increase 10.4% on a year-on-year basis.

  • Taiwanese fish farmers hit hard by China trade ban

    STORY: Plucking fish one by one from the sea, Sheng-You Chen and his team of fishermen reel in the day's catch at their farm in Taiwan's Pingtung County.But where these piles and piles of large grouper will end up is now unclear.Mainland China, once Chen's biggest buyer, is putting a chokehold on Taiwanese exports.“Our job is to farm fish. We only hope that once the fish grow bigger, we will be able to sell them. But now, because of the political issues and the lack of a communication channel between our (Taiwan) government and China, the Chinese government is blocking our economy."In June, Beijing suspended purchases of Taiwanese grouper fish, Chen's main product, after repeatedly detecting banned chemicals.Since then, things have only gotten worse for the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.Just a day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a high-profile visit to the island, Beijing extended its Taiwanese seafood ban in what many viewed as an act of retaliation, saying it had found traces of coronavirus on some of the packaging.“When U.S. House speaker (Nancy) Pelosi came to Taiwan, I personally don’t think it helped Taiwan whatsoever. It created some economic loss for the Taiwanese people instead. I don’t know why she came.”Pelosi has defended her visit, saying it wasn't intended to change the political status quo and that the U.S. would not leave Taiwan isolated.China described Pelosi's visit as a provocation that undermines its sovereignty and territorial integrity, while Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only its own people can decide their future.But for ordinary fishermen like Rui-Long Zhang, none of that matters when it comes to making a living.“We only hope there won't be armed conflict between both sides (China and Taiwan), please be considerate. Politics is politics, business is business. People need to live. We don’t understand too much about politics, but we only need a harmonious and peaceful relationship between China and Taiwan and also to coexist. ”

  • Belarus commander in Ukraine says ‘troop sabotage’ likely if Minsk sends forces to fight with Russia

    Belarusian commander fighting in Ukraine says there will be 'troop sabotage' in Minsk's ranks if it tries to force its troops to aid Russia's war.

  • FBI’s Wray denounces threats following search of Trump’s home as ‘deplorable and dangerous’

    The director of the FBI had strong words Wednesday for supporters of former President Donald Trump who have been using violent rhetoric in the wake of his agency's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

  • As UK Heads for Recession, Here’s Who Could Control Its Finances

    (Bloomberg) -- The next UK prime minister takes charge in September facing a brutal economic storm, heaping intense scrutiny on their pick for Chancellor of the Exchequer.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya UpdateWith the Bank o

  • Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

    LEXEY DANICHEV/Sputnik Host Photo Agency/AFP via Getty ImagesLatvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday, according to AFP. Russia “uses suffering and intimidation as tools in its attempts to weaken the morale of the Ukrainian people and armed forc