U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.25
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,875.00
    +26.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,277.50
    -4.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.37
    -0.75 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.50
    +5.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1040 (+2.96%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.39 (-6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2159
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3430
    +0.1510 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,420.00
    +207.29 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.55
    +3.47 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,442.63
    +267.07 (+1.02%)
     

Samsung to Host First In-Person Product Event Since Pandemic

Sohee Kim
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. plans to host its first in-person product launch in three years at the start of next month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s biggest smartphone maker will introduce its latest Galaxy flagship devices at an Unpacked event on Feb. 1 in San Francisco, marking a return to live gatherings after moving to an online format following the outbreak of Covid-19. The presentation, which will take place in the middle of the night in Samsung’s home of South Korea, will also be streamed live on the company’s website and YouTube channel.

The smartphone industry weathered a tough 2022, beset by economic and geopolitical turmoil that stifled consumer demand globally. China, the world’s biggest handset market, marked double-digit declines on the prior year’s sales at several points in the year, hurting domestic device makers like Xiaomi Corp. and Oppo.

While Samsung’s exposure to China’s was limited by its relatively small presence there, it too suffered a slump in phone sales, which it will be hoping to reverse with the upcoming introduction.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: Taking the down under on Aussie inflation

    The global inflation focus turns to Australia's November figures on Wednesday, and will shine a light on whether the previous month's surprise slowdown was a one-off or not. The annual rate of inflation unexpectedly slowed to 6.9% in October from a multi-year high of 7.3%, which is where analysts expect it to return to. Another downside surprise, however, and Asian markets could open with an added spring in their step on Wednesday.

  • We're Keeping An Eye On Jayride Group's (ASX:JAY) Cash Burn Rate

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although...

  • Global Funds Bolster China Forays as Market Outlook Brightens

    (Bloomberg) -- Global asset managers are starting the year with a stronger foothold in China’s 26 trillion yuan ($3.8 trillion) mutual fund industry, just as the end of stringent Covid curbs and a renewed focus on the economy brighten prospects for investors. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 B

  • Exclusive-Apple supplier BOE plans new factories in Vietnam -sources

    Chinese display maker BOE Technology Group Co Ltd, a supplier of both Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, plans to invest a substantial sum to build two factories in Vietnam, two people familiar with the matter said. BOE is in talks to rent dozens of hectares of land in north Vietnam to add to its relatively small plant in the south that supplies mostly television screens to South Korea's Samsung and LG Electronics Inc, the people said, declining to be identified as negotiations were confidential. Northern Vietnam has in recent years attracted significant investment from electronics giants, becoming a major hub for the production of smartphones, computers and cameras, including flagship goods from Apple and Samsung.

  • Future service dog in training, Duval, is a big Jacksonville Jaguars fan

    Canine Companions provides service dogs to individuals with disabilities at no charge.

  • Apple Gets Ready to Storm a Big Promising Market

    IPhone maker set to open first brick-and-mortar stores in world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Bitcoin Sentiment Stays Bullish Since the New Year

    Trade The Chain's Director of Research, Nick Mancini, joins "All About Bitcoin" to discuss bitcoin's bullish sentiment and price action since the New Year, despite macro headwinds from the Federal Reserve and concerns swirling around Digital Currency Group.&nbsp;DCG is the parent company of CoinDesk. Plus, his outlook on the largest cryptocurrency by market cap as BTC rises above $17,000.

  • Oil Rises as China Sparks Optimism With Generous Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s generous quota for crude imports boosted oil with renewed hopes for a demand revival in the world’s largest buyer. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapWest Texas Intermediate rose 1.2% to

  • China Readies for Reopening With Huge Quota for Crude Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- China issued a generous quota for crude imports in a sign that its refiners are set to increase output as the nation moves away from Covid-Zero policy. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapUS Stock Rally Loses Steam After Latest Fedspeak: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley Warns US Stocks Risk 22% SlumpThe country will per

  • Battery Maker SK On Likely To Pull Out Of Proposed JV With Ford

    Electric vehicle battery maker SK On may call off its intended joint venture with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Koc Holding AS in Turkey. The parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the same in March 2022, Reuters reported. SK plans to retract the JV to produce batteries because of a weak macroeconomic outlook. The JV aimed to produce 30-45 gigawatt hours (GWh) starting in 2025. The final decision whether or not to halt negotiations regarding the joint venture has not been made

  • Microsoft mulling $10 billion investment into ChatGPT creator OpenAI: report

    Microsoft is reportedly considering a $10 billion investment in OpenAI, the creator behind the viral ChatGPT chatbot, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

  • Mexican consumer prices 'slowly receding' as core inflation cools

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's top-line consumer prices data ended last year slightly below analyst expectations, while so-called core inflation finally appeared to have peaked, data from the national statistics agency showed on Monday. Annual headline inflation in December reached 7.82%, up slightly from 7.80% in November, but still below the record 8.70% reached in August and September. Meanwhile the core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, hit 8.35% on an annual basis in December, dropping from November's 8.51% in the first slowdown in over 20 months.

  • Morgan Stanley Warns US Stocks Risk 22% Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- US equities face much sharper declines than many pessimists expect with the specter of recession likely to compound their biggest annual slump since the global financial crisis, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapStocks Rally as Fed Wagers Encourage Dollar Bears: Markets Wr

  • Oil and Gas Are Back and Booming

    The Haynesville basin in Louisiana and Texas is humming with drillers. Among them is Chesapeake, a fracking pioneer that was in bankruptcy just two years ago.

  • Neiman Marcus Execs Make the Case for Profitability

    CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck and CFO Katie Anderson addressed investors at the ICR Conference in Orlando.

  • Bentley cruises to record sales in 2022 despite China drop

    British luxury carmaker Bentley on Tuesday reported record vehicle sales for 2022, with strong demand offsetting a 9% drop in China caused by coronavirus-related lockdowns. The Volkswagen unit said it had sold 15,174 vehicles during 2022, up 4% from in 2021, which was itself a banner year for Bentley. "In what was another year of unpredictability, the business overcame significant headwinds and demonstrated great resilience to deliver the third consecutive record sales year," Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said in a statement.

  • List of FTX Backers Expands to Include Kraft Group, Other Family Offices

    FTX disclosed affiliates of Kraft Group, entertainment giant Endeavor and several family investment offices as equity holders.

  • Netflix Is Selling Ads. What It Means for the Rest of the Streaming Market in 2023.

    DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski predicted big changes for the streaming advertising market in an interview at the CES trade show.

  • 18 stock picks in a ‘Goldilocks’ scenario for U.S. consumers

    Jefferies analysts expect declining inflation, strong employment and a pile of cash to bode well for the consumer discretionary sector.

  • Simple Steps To Open an IRA

    Opening up an individual retirement account (IRA) is a simple move that will save you tax money today and help you save for tomorrow.