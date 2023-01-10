Samsung to Host First In-Person Product Event Since Pandemic
(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. plans to host its first in-person product launch in three years at the start of next month.
The world’s biggest smartphone maker will introduce its latest Galaxy flagship devices at an Unpacked event on Feb. 1 in San Francisco, marking a return to live gatherings after moving to an online format following the outbreak of Covid-19. The presentation, which will take place in the middle of the night in Samsung’s home of South Korea, will also be streamed live on the company’s website and YouTube channel.
The smartphone industry weathered a tough 2022, beset by economic and geopolitical turmoil that stifled consumer demand globally. China, the world’s biggest handset market, marked double-digit declines on the prior year’s sales at several points in the year, hurting domestic device makers like Xiaomi Corp. and Oppo.
While Samsung’s exposure to China’s was limited by its relatively small presence there, it too suffered a slump in phone sales, which it will be hoping to reverse with the upcoming introduction.
