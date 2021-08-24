U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.25
    +6.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,332.00
    +51.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,339.50
    +35.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,216.50
    +9.90 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.67
    +1.03 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.18
    -1.38 (-7.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6940
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,425.39
    -961.34 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,252.31
    -11.13 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.66
    -20.36 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Samsung to invest $205B in semiconductor, biopharma and telco units by 2023, creating 40,000 jobs

Kate Park
·2 min read

Samsung Group, South Korea’s tech giant, announced on Tuesday that it will invest $205 billion (240 trillion won) in their semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals and telecommunications units over the next three years to enhance its global presence and lead in new industries such as next-generation telecommunication and robotics.

The investment will be led by Samsung affiliates including Samsung Electronics and Samsung Biologics. It also unveiled mergers and acquisitions plan to fortify its technology and market leadership.

With setting aside $154.3 billion (180 trillion won) for home ground, Samsung expects to create 40,000 new jobs by 2023 through the investment.

This announcement comes days after Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee was released on parole on 13 August right before South Korea’s Liberation Day. People speculated Samsung would be able to move forward with major investment once he was freed from prison, according to local media reports.

Samsung vice chairman Jay Y. Lee sent back to prison in bribery case

Samsung’s latest investment will be used for semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals and the next-generation telco units, according to the company’s statement.

Samsung Electronics plans to develop advanced process technology and expand the business with artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers for its system semiconductors while it will focus on up-to-date technology such as EUV-based sub14-nanometer DRAM and over 200-layer V-NAND products for the memory business. Samsung had announced in May the company will invest $151 billion in its logic chip and foundry sector, to be the top logic chip maker, by 2030.

Samsung Biologics and Samsung Bioepis plans to establish two new plants, in addition to a fourth factory that is under construction, for expanding the contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) business, the statement said.

South Korea’s largest conglomerate also will support its ongoing R&D in new technologies and emerging application in areas such as AI and robotics along with the next generation OLED, quantum-dot display and high-energy density batteries development.

Samsung vice chairman Jay Y. Lee faces nine-year sentence in bribery case

  • Didi Suspends International Push Over Privacy Concerns, but the Stock Is Rising

    The embattled Chinese ride-hailing app had planned to launch in the U.K. and continental Europe as part of a push to challenge the dominance of Uber.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 24th, 2021

    Following Monday’s bullish session, a return to yesterday’s highs would support a breakout day for the majors.

  • Cardano Alonzo Hard Fork: What You Need to Know

    Cardano prepares to enter the decentralized application space as smart contract functionality arrives.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • Exclusive-Venezuela swapped PDVSA oil for food, then punished the dealmakers

    With U.S. sanctions spooking key oil buyers and depriving its government of cash, Venezuela last year inked a deal with a little-known local company to swap crude for food, Reuters has learned. That agreement saw state oil company PDVSA, beginning in December 2020, deliver more than 6 million barrels of crude worth nearly $260 million to a company named Supraquimic C.A., which was to supply food for a government program. This account of the deal and its demise is based on dozens of pages of internal PDVSA documents viewed by Reuters, court filings by prosecutors, and interviews with three people familiar with the situation.

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Visa enters the world of “NFT commerce” following CryptoPunk purchase

    Leading payments provider Visa has entered a “new era of NFT commerce” following its purchase of CryptoPunk #7610. Visa bought CryptoPunk 7610 – one of 3,840 female punks – for 49.50 ETH ($149,939) last week, according to available on-chain data.

  • Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella Plan to Visit White House

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officers of Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. plan to attend a White House meeting with President Joe Biden this week to discuss efforts by private companies to improve cybersecurity following a dramatic uptick in ransomware and online attacks over the past year.Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Amazon’s Andy Jassy plan to attend the event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, according to people familiar with the matter.The executives

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • JD.com Surges After Sales Beat Allays Tech Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s shares soared as much as 10.5% after the e-commerce giant reported revenue that beat estimates, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has depressed growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant’s shares gained by the most in almost a month in Hong Kong after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. Star fund manager Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which ha

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

    Cardano is now the 3rd largest cryptocurrency by market cap and has rightfully earned its separate coverage.

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • S.Korea set to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea is likely to bar Google and Apple from requiring software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curbs on the tech giants by a major economy. The parliament's legislation and judiciary committee is expected on Tuesday to approve the amendment of the Telecommunications Business Act, dubbed the "Anti-Google law," that takes aim at app store operators with dominant market positions. Lawmakers in South Korea have pushed the issue of the commission structure since mid last year.

  • Bitcoin Headed For $75,000, Analyst Says

    Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) next stop is $70.000 to $75,000, according to an industry insider and data analyst. What Happened: Yuri Mazur — head of data analysis at CEX.IO — recently told a crypto publicaiton Forkog that Bitcoin breaching $50,000 once again is a sign that we should expect it to soon reach new highs. According to him, if Bitcoin were to reach that price by the end of August, then bulls are likely to bring its price to new all-time highs of $70.000 to $75.000. What Else: Mazur believe

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition

  • Let's Focus on Asana's Rally and Where It's Going

    A Real Money subscriber asked me to take a look at Asana , which has a website and mobile apps that are supposed to help you stay on track and keep organized. Let's check out the charts to see if they will keep us focused.

  • Chinese Court Says Cryptocurrency Is Not Protected By Law

    The Supreme Court of the northern Shandong province in China has ruled that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” What Happened: While delivering a verdict in a case that involved a potential fraud related to the purchase of crypto, the Supreme Court said in a statement that “investing or trading cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” This could become another significant blow to China’s crypto industry after the crackdowns on crypto mining across the country. As per the case, a Chinese pl

  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ORMP) CEO Will Probably Have Their Compensation Approved By Shareholders

    The performance at Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:ORMP ) has been quite strong recently and CEO Nadav Kidron has...

  • Is Apple Finally Listening To Consumers And Letting Go Of Steve Jobs' Worldview? Why Mark Gurman Thinks So

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s recent reversal of its new iOS 15 software update indicates a big change to the tech giant’s design philosophy, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. What happened: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant recently reversed some controversial changes rolled out as part of the new iOS 15 update and delayed the launch of the update's marquee feature as it looked to address criticism from users. The biggest such change involved Apple moving the address bar from the top of the