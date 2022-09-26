U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,701.50
    -7.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,604.00
    -65.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,372.75
    -4.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,681.90
    -4.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.12
    -0.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.00
    -3.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.23 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9684
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.74
    +4.39 (+16.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0761
    -0.0096 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8480
    +0.5280 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,179.85
    +85.72 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.63
    -5.90 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.92
    -6.68 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Samsung launches credit card in India

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Samsung has launched two credit cards in India, entering a crowded category that sees over 50 companies fiercely compete for consumers' attention in the world's second largest internet market.

The South Korean giant said it has partnered with the Mumbai-headquartered Axis Bank and global payments processor Visa to launch the cards, which it is calling the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card. Consumers buying Samsung's products and services through either of the cards will get a 10% cashback "round the year," the company executives said at an event in New Delhi. (The cashback is capped yearly at 10,000 Indian rupees ($123) on the Signature card, and 20,000 Indian rupees ($246) on Infinite card.)

Samsung, the second largest smartphone vendor in India, said it will also offer customers "exciting" financing options on the credit cards. The cards are especially aimed at serving consumers in smaller Indian cities and towns, the executives said.

Even as the space Samsung is entering is crowded, the opportunity is undoubtably large. Indian banks have issued over a billion debit cards to customers in the country, but fewer than 25 million unique individuals in the nation have a credit card, according to industry estimates.

Customers will earn rewards for spendings through their cards and get access to deals from local firms including food delivery service Zomato, fashion e-commerce Myntra, online pharmacy Tata's 1mg, grocer Bigbasket and Urban Company.

Monday's announcement underscores smartphone makers' growing attempt to broaden their services. Chinese giant Xiaomi, which commands the smartphone market in the country, launched a UPI-powered payments service in India in 2019 and started to lend to customers last year. (Samsung launched its payments service Samsung Pay, powered by UPI, in India in 2017.)

Co-branded cards are generally "a win-win for the bank, the partner brand and the customers" as it allows power users of a brand to get higher benefits as they spend more with the brand.

"The brand gets more loyalty from its users, while the bank obviously benefits by getting access to a different set of customer base with the customer acquisition itself coming from the brand or the brand's loyalist users," a Bengaluru-based fintech executive told TechCrunch, requesting anonymity commenting on other company's products.

The annual fee on Signature card is $6.13 before taxes, whereas the Infinite card levies a charge 10 times of that. The company said it will soon start accepting applications from customers for the cards.

“At Samsung, we believe in transforming the lives of our consumers through the power of innovation. The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, powered by Visa, is our next big India-specific innovation that will change the way our customers buy Samsung products and spend on services through a series of industry-leading features. We’re excited to be able to put the control into our consumers’ hands," said Ken Kang, President and CEO, Samsung South-West Asia, in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Vendease, a food procurement platform for African restaurants, nabs $30M led by Partech Africa and TLcom

    When Vendease launched in January 2020, it wanted to solve the challenges and inefficiencies in Nigeria’s highly fragmented food sector using a marketplace model that connected suppliers and farms to restaurants and food businesses, with deliveries facilitated within 24 hours. The YC-backed food procurement platform has doubled down on the pivot -- instrumental to the company’s $3.2 million seed round last October -- to raise $30 million in Series A funding (split between $20 million equity and $10 million debt). CEO Tunde Kara, in an interview with TechCrunch, said Vendease plans to use the investment to deepen operations, consolidate its presence in eight cities across Nigeria and Ghana (the company recently expanded to the latter), move into new markets and build new products to increase customers’ efficiency.

  • Euro zone inflation becoming increasingly broad, ECB's de Guindos says

    MADRID (Reuters) -Euro zone inflation is becoming increasingly broad while growth is weakening as the bloc struggles with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday. "We are seeing that in the third and fourth quarters there is a significant slowdown and we may find ourselves with growth rates close to zero," de Guindos told a conference. To combat higher borrowing costs, the ECB raised rates earlier this month by an unprecedented 75 basis points just weeks after a 50 basis point move and promised several more steps over the coming months as euro zone inflation was at its highest rate in nearly a half a century and at risk of becoming entrenched.

  • Morgan Stanley Dealmaker Joins Tencent-Backed Airwallex, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Airwallex, a payment platform startup, is hiring Morgan Stanley’s head of Southeast Asia technology investment banking, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Justin Yek, an executive director who has been with the US firm for more than four years, will join the Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. He will be based in Singapore, one of the people said. Yek’s departure comes amid Airwallex’s

  • Costco banking on loyalty amid inflation, recession fears

    Costco customers seem to be swallowing the cost of membership fees to gain access to the wholesale retailer.

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Continues to Sound Alarm About the Economy

    The parent company of Google and Youtube is preparing for a sharp deterioration in the health of the economy.

  • Buying the Stock-Market Dip Is Backfiring. Investors Keep Piling In Anyway.

    It is the worst year for buying the stock-market dip since the 1930s. Instead of rebounding after a tumble, stocks have continued to fall, denting a strategy that soared in popularity over the past decade.

  • NIO, Lucid, and Rivian Have Plummeted. Here's the 1 Thing to Know Before Buying

    These EV stocks are way down, but that's no guarantee that investors who buy shares now will make money.

  • 1.6 million Americans are about to get an average $750 back from the IRS — could you be one of them?

    The tax agency is about to hand out more than a billion dollars to taxpayers.

  • How to survive the worst bear market of all time

    Today, with the stock market in meltdown mode, it’s natural to look back at other times of financial woe. The market environment in the 1970s can be particularly instructive.

  • Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake

    When you put 20% down on the purchase of a home, you don't have to borrow as much money as someone whose down payment is only 5% or 10%. And as a result, your monthly mortgage payment may be considerably … Continue reading → The post This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pound falls against every currency in the world after hitting all-time dollar low - live updates

    Public borrowing costs soar as markets punish Kwarteng Tumbling gas prices on track to slash £60bn cost of energy bailout FTSE 100 edges higher as pound crashes to record low Lord Howell: Thatcher’s energy plan was derailed – now we are paying a gigantic price Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • ‘I’m spending a fortune on home maintenance. I realize my second husband is essentially living in my house for free’: What is a fair way to split costs?

    ‘When I married my husband, he sold his house, which was valued at about $100,000 more than mine, but he had no equity in it.’

  • One Bitcoin Equals One Bitcoin Becomes the Narrative as the Drop Gets ‘Too Painful’

    (Bloomberg) -- Virtual money, digital gold, inflation hedge, uncorrelated asset, store of value: those are phrases once used by Bitcoin’s fans to describe the cryptocurrency’s virtues. Its new narrative? A Bitcoin is a Bitcoin.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949

  • Investors Appear Satisfied With Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Prospects

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.6x Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) may be sending very...

  • Tech Stocks Face Another 10% Drop or More as Strong Dollar Hits Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- The great tech selloff of 2022 is far from over as investors brace for earnings misses that may spur a more than 10% plunge in the Nasdaq 100.More than two-thirds of 914 respondents in the MLIV Pulse survey think profits of the technology companies will disappoint the market throughout 2022. Firms including Alphabet Inc.’s Google are at risk of advertisers cutting spending as the global economy struggles, while streaming services including Netflix Inc. face an exodus of price-sens

  • Pound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound plunged almost 5% to an all-time low and gilts crashed after the UK government vowed to press on with more tax cuts, stoking fears that new fiscal policies will send inflation and debt soaring.It was sterling’s biggest intraday decline since March 2020, when investor panic over the then-nascent Covid-19 pandemic roiled markets worldwide. The move to as low as $1.0350 lifted the odds on the currency hitting parity with the dollar to around 50% this year.The latest tumble

  • U.S. dollar strength continues as global central banks struggle to keep up with the Fed

    Behind U.S. dollar strength is the Federal Reserve, which is steadfastly holding to its commitment to curb soaring price inflation.

  • U.S. stock futures dip, dollar rises as Italian election results add to uncertainty

    U.S. stock-index futures fell late Sunday, suggesting losses Monday, as the projected victory of a far-right party in Italy added to uncertainties about rising interest rates and recession fears.