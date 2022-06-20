U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.50
    -0.06 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.10
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2249
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8930
    -0.0670 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,546.40
    +796.69 (+4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.52
    +7.59 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.52
    +65.27 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Samsung's ViewFinity S8 monitors are a more affordable option for content creators

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Samsung

Samsung has a new lineup of value-oriented monitors for content creators called ViewFinity S8, it announced. The 27- and 32-inch IPS LCD models offer features like 4K 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, accurate colors, a matte finish and professional factory calibration. Better still, the prices appear to be well under $1,000.

The ViewFinity name promises "pinpoint accuracy and consistency" for designers, artists and professionals, Samsung said. To that end, both models offer 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, up to a billion colors (probably using 8-bit + FRC and not true 10-bit panels), Pantone validation for accurate colors, and factory calibration. The 32-inch model is certified to VESA's DisplayHDR 600 category so should be bright enough for some HDR work, while the 27-inch model conforms to the more limited VESA DisplayHDR 400 category.

They offer height, tilt and swivel adjustment, along with easy VESA wall mount installation. The IPS panel allows for good brightness even at acute viewing angles, while the matte finish helps reduce reflections. That means a monitor hood isn't needed, Samsung says, which also makes the ViewFinity S8 lineup more practical for vertical screen rotation (portrait mode).

The displays also function as all-in-one docks for desktops or laptops. You can power a phone, tablet or laptop with up to 90 watts of USB-C power delivery, and also get data transfers and even ethernet over USB-C. It also supports intelligent eye care, adaptive picture for optimized quality in any viewing environment, eye saver mode and flicker free technology.

The ViewFinity S8 models will arrive globally by the end of June, with specific dates depending on the region. Samsung didn't announce US prices yet, but the 32-inch model is priced at 820,000 won in Korea ($634), while the 27-inch model is 720,000 won ($557).

