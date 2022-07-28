Samsung is launching a new Bespoke laundry line—here's what you need to know

Samsung has a brand new line of stylish, powerful Bespoke laundry appliances available now.

When it comes to appliances, Samsung knows a thing or two about quality home essentials. From refrigerators to dishwashers, the tech developer has made some impressive devices in its day. Its Bespoke collection of washers and dryers is no exception and for a limited, you can be the first to grab the brand new line of Bespoke laundry appliances, available for pre-order now!

Shop the Samsung Bespoke Laundry Line

Through Wednesday, August 10, Samsung is letting shoppers pre-order the highly anticipated collection of Bespoke washers and dryers. Set to release on Thursday, August 11, this line of home appliances promises to be stylish and powerful enough to get the toughest stains and scents out of your threads. Each pre-order of an individual washer or dryer earns you $250 of Samsung credit to use on a later purchase. If you purchase a washer and dryer together, that nets you $500 of Samsung credit.

Samsung has plenty to brag about with its new Bespoke line, including a 5.3-cubic-foot basket capacity in its 27-inch washer that the developer claims is larger than other similar machines. The washers also come with AI OptiWash that automatically senses soil levels of the clothes in its basket so it can add more water or detergent for a more thorough cleaning. You also get the AI Smart Dial that learns and recommends preferred cycles, plus MultiControl which lets you operate the dryer as well as the washer if you have the two stacked on one another.

Get more laundry done in a better way with these Samsung Bespoke laundry appliances.

Speaking of the dryer, Samsung says the new Bespoke dryers feature AI Optimal Dry that detects the condition of the load inside it and optimizes its own settings. It also has a Super Speed function that can finish a load in about 30 minutes. Don't worry too much about damage to the dryer or the washer, as you can get a three-year Care+ extended warranty for $1 per appliance.

So if you want to be first in line for top-tier laundry appliances, this Samsung offer is hard to beat. Find out more before the early access washes away.

Shop the Samsung Bespoke Laundry Line

