JUST IN:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected while the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Samsung to let Galaxy owners fix their devices: Talking Tech podcast

Editors
·3 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there listeners, it's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. Samsung is soon going to join Apple in allowing owners of its smartphones and some other devices to make their own repairs. Samsung recently announced it will launch a program to support owners of its Galaxy smartphones, as well as some other devices who want to make the fixes themselves. I write about this in a story that you can read on tech.usatoday.com. Samsung's going to collaborate with the online repair community, iFixit and this program is going to apply to Galaxy S20 and S21 devices as well as the Galaxy Tab S7. So what is it you can repair here? Device owners will initially be able to replace display assemblies, the back glass and charging ports. Then they'll take those older parts and return them for recycling. If this sounds familiar, you'll recall last year, Apple introduced its own self-service repair program.

If you own an iPhone 12 or 13, you can fix your device. They'll send you the manual, they'll break down the instructions. You can get the parts and tools from Apple, make your fix, send back the old parts, and those will get recycled. One important thing that Apple notes though in its program is that it's aimed at consumers who have background repairing electronics. They say for the vast majority of customers, they're going to want to go to a repair provider and have technicians actually fix their parts, or fix their phone excuse me. This program's going to be interesting with Samsung. And I'm assuming it's very likely going to be a similar setup, where if you have background in electronics and repairing them, then yeah, you can go forth and do this. If you're someone that is not as tech savvy, then you're still going to probably rely on, take it to Apple, take it to a store that can specialize in these type of repairs and you get it done there.

The thing I worry about is folks that think, "Oh yeah, I can do this." And they try to fix their phone. And it almost becomes like that home do it yourself thing, where it's like, you start out thinking, you can do it, then you can't do it. And then do you pay more money because you can't make the fix. That's something to think about with these programs. But again, it's a step in the right direction. And whether this expands and it allows more people, maybe who aren't as experienced with tech to be able to make those fixes, that'll go a long way in allowing them to keep their phones for longer. And that hopefully has a lot of benefits obviously. You save money, but then it also, in terms of the environment, you're not dealing with a lot of waste, related to these older phones. So a lot of benefits here. You can read more about this program by going to tech.usatoday.com.

Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas, any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us, or leave a review on Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Samsung to let Galaxy owners fix their devices: Talking Tech podcast

