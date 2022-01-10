U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,659.50
    -8.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,089.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,518.25
    -62.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,174.30
    -1.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.59
    -0.31 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.10
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.98
    +0.37 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3577
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2310
    -0.3190 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,435.85
    -314.41 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.76
    -61.12 (-5.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.60
    -2.68 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Samsung looks set to hold its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on February 8th

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Samsung may unveil its much anticipated (and leaked) Galaxy S22 at an Unpacked event on February 8th, according to South Korea's Digital Daily. "We have confirmed that the event will be held on February 8 and we are discussing the timing of invitations to be sent out at the end of January," a Samsung Electronics official told the site. Pre-orders are reportedly set to go live the next day, on February 9th, with shipping starting on February 24th.

Samsung will likely debut three phones, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra models. According to some of the many rumors out there, all three devices will have very bright displays. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera will offer what Samsung calls a "Super Clear Lens." 

The primary chip could be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, reportedly manufactured by Samsung. Devices outside the US may come with Samsung's Exynos 2200 chip that uses a GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture and could support ray tracing. Numerous images of the device have already surfaced, including a shot of the Galaxy S22 Ultra posted by Evan Blass (above).

The event schedule and release date have yet to be confirmed, but Samsung typically schedules its flagship smartphone events around the same time each year. It'll supposedly be shown at MWC 2022 in Barcelona, by which time it should already be in buyers' hands, if the leak proves accurate. Engadget has reached out to Samsung for confirmation. 

Recommended Stories

  • Aldi vows lowest prices as supermarkets gear up for discount war - live updates

    Macron’s jet fighter deal at risk over bribery claims Mike Ashley launches legal action against Amanda Staveley after Newcastle United sale FTSE 100 falters as £5bn cladding bill hits housebuilders Andrew Orlowski: Twitter taunts fail to tame the crypto finance beast Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Roblox halts service in China ahead of a major revamp

    Roblox has put a hold on its service in China for an overhaul, but it's not clear where the game platform is headed next.

  • Ford tries to fight F-150 Lightning scalpers by banning resales

    Ford is trying to curb scalping for the F-150 Lightning by banning resales of its electric pickup truck.

  • Breakthrough could help you 3D print OLED screens at home

    Scientists have built a fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display that might let you make your own screens.

  • New Agreement Heightens Optimism Surrounding Amazon

    Analyst likens online retailer to a 'coiled spring'

  • Here's How Apple Stock Can Soar Above $200 a Share in 2022

    With the remote-work and virtual-learning trends accelerating during the pandemic, demand for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) products like the iPhone, Mac, AirPods, and iPads has surged. Apple's market value now stands at a stunning $2.8 trillion and recently topped $3 trillion for a brief time. Here are two major catalysts that are likely to drive Apple's share price to new all-time highs in the coming year.

  • PC Slowdown Sets a New Battleground for Chip Makers

    After a spectacular run, personal computer sales are expected to cool significantly this year. The rivalry in PCs between the two chip makers goes back decades. According to Mercury Research, AMD accounted for about 21% of the central processor chips sold for PCs in the third quarter of 2021—more than double its 8% market share just four years prior.

  • Apple is working on ‘multiple’ folding iPhone prototypes, leaker says – but they could stay secret forever

    The company is hemmed in by the limits of flexible screens but is also waiting to see whether foldable phones ‘fall into obsolescence’

  • Apple's biggest scandal of 2022 is already happening

    This week, we're talking about what I'm sure could be one of Apple's biggest scandals of the decade thus far: the itty bitty AirTag. AirTags are a very useful product from Apple that pretty much function exactly as advertised. There's been a fair bit of controversy lately around how Apple rolled these out and how even though these are great devices to keep track of your keys, they can also easily be abused to stalk someone.

  • Apple said to have ruled out a metaverse for its mixed reality headset

    Apple has apparently rejected the idea of a metaverse for its mixed reality headset — a rejection of Meta's strategy.

  • Never End a Text Message Like This, Experts Warn

    Texting is how we communicate. You may have had to resign yourself to texting your children before you call them if you want them to pick up the phone, but it's also proven to be the least complicated way to get a quick answer from someone or even reach a customer service person instead of waiting on hold. It's easy and simple, but texting also has its own set of rules that may be hard to decipher. Have you ever felt that you're being misunderstood in a text? It turns out, it could all be in the

  • We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

    Who says Apple doesn’t do sales?

  • Here’s 3 Gadgets from CES 2022 We’re Still Geeking Out About

    CES 2022 may be over, but we’re still geeking out about these gadgets the most.

  • Milepost: Goodbye to the Blackberry

    This week marked the end of an era, when Blackberry – whose mobile devices once served up to 85 million subscribers worldwide – pulled the plug on its phones, shutting down service for good. Jane Pauley reports.

  • Chinese start-up bets on AI webcam in the remote work era following a pandemic-fuelled boom

    While the Covid-19 pandemic and US-China tech war have been a drag on some parts of the Chinese economy, one Shenzhen-based web camera maker says business is booming thanks to both these factors. Remo Tech produces 4K cameras with artificial intelligence used to track users to ensure they are always centre-frame. Since launching the Obsbot Tiny camera in November 2020, the company has sold tens of thousands of units and revenue grew threefold over the course of 2021, according to CEO Liu Bo. He

  • How 'feature bloat' is driving the chip shortage

    What if the auto industry's best solution to the chip shortage was not simply making more chips? Suppose we instead got a handle on what might be called "feature bloat" — the tendency, fueled by sales competition, to slather new cars with as much technology as possible? Surveys show that consumers want — and expect — that their next car will be laden with whiz-bang features, demand that is a driver for the current bloat.

  • Seven years later, Web 3 is setting a standard for the decentralised economy

    The past few decades have witnessed an enormous amount of progress, technology wise. The internet, in particular, served as the foundational spine of digitalisation, providing affordable and easily available global connectivity.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals today in January 2022

    Shop today's selection of epic Amazon deals for huge discounts on workout equipment, kitchen essentials and home goods.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • China’s private tutoring giant disclosed the huge toll of Beijing’s education crackdown

    China’s largest tutoring company, New Oriental, announced last year it would shut down most of its business to comply with Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the education sector. China in July issued rules that aim to ease homework and after-school study hours for students, a policy dubbed the “double reduction.” In November, New Oriental announced the decision to end its K9 business by the end of 2021.