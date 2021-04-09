U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,092.75
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,443.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,736.00
    -11.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.10
    +4.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.41
    -0.19 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.80
    -11.40 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.33 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.97
    -0.19 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6710
    +0.4070 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,991.11
    +844.69 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.66
    +34.97 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.06
    -22.16 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

Rumors claim Samsung will make OLED TVs with LG panels next year

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

A big shakeup might be coming to the AV world as Samsung may start producing OLED TVs with panels sourced by rival LG, according to a report from Korean broadcaster MTN spotted by Sammobile. The two companies have reportedly inked a conditional deal for Samsung to buy up to 1 million OLED panels from LG in the second half of 2021 and up to 4 million panels in 2022. 

Samsung has famously stuck to its QLED technology for high-end TVs, though it's one of the largest manufacturers of OLED displays for smartphones. Meanwhile LG is committed to OLED for its more expensive TVs and also supplies Sony and other manufacturers with OLED panels. If accurate, the news that Samsung could build at least some OLED TVs would be a significant industry change. 

The rumor makes some sense given recent changes in the flat panel business. As Yonhap just reported, LG and Samsung are shifting focus from LCD TVs over to higher-end models. LCD supply is now driven by Chinese companies like BOE, CSOT and HKC, which currently occupy the top three spots in panel manufacturing. 

To that end, LG Display is planning to ramp up profitable OLED panel production capacity "as part of its effort to dominate the OLED market," according to TrendForce. Of the 25 million panels it shipped last year, 8 million were reportedly OLEDs, so it would make sense to boost production in order to meet Samsung's orders. 

Samsung, meanwhile, is focusing on its new hybrid QD-OLED tech with the first TVs set to hit the market in the Q4 2021. However, it has supposedly seen production yield issues, which may have forced it to source OLEDs from LG instead. 

Samsung and LG have also worked together before, as Samsung was previously said to be in talks with LG to source LCD display panels. However, while a deal between the two does make some sense, neither company has confirmed the rumor, so the reported deal might never pan out.

Recommended Stories

  • French influencer takes on Bolivia’s 'plastic lake'

    Bolivia’s Uru Uru Lake is more plastic than waterreflecting years of pollution and the scar of climate change(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) VOLUNTEER, MAGALI HUARACHI, SAYING: "I am now in a lake, but made of plastic. I don't find myself at the Uru Uru lake. I think that if we all do our little bit, by picking up our garbage or coming to help here, then we are going to make this place beautiful in a while.''Local volunteers, workers and even a French influencer are trying to clean up the mess(SOUNDBITE) (French) FRENCH SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER, ALEX DESSARD, SAYING: "It's a shame that so much garbage has come here because it has accumulated in many years, perhaps a decade. Now we have to think about the future. Let's clean and then we become aware so that we don't have to clean again."The highland lake suffered a major drought in 2016that lowered its water levels while rivers deposited mountains of plastic waste

  • Charlie Munger Just Bought Alibaba Stock: Should You?

    Many investors follow Warren Buffett's every move, but many also pay close attention to his longtime partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger. Munger, 97, is still active in the investing world, not only through his activities at Berkshire, but also as chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO). Munger bought the Daily Journal decades ago when he was still running his own investment fund, for just $2.5 million.

  • This Insane 984-Foot Explorer Gigayacht Has a Giant Orb That Houses a ‘Science City’

    With enough space for 160 scientists, the vessel also features 22 state-of-the-art laboratories for oceanic research.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 reaches record high as tech soars; yields steady

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Wednesday evening, extending a streak of range-bound trading as investors await the start of first-quarter earnings season to confirm the boost to corporate profits expected against an improving economic backdrop.

  • BMO CEO Says Canada Should Prepare Housing Fixes But Not Act Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said Canada’s policy makers should work on preparing measures that could rein in the country’s surging home prices, but hold off on implementing solutions for at least a few weeks.During the coming weeks, provinces may be introducing another round of restrictions to combat a surge in coronavirus cases and the federal government is scheduled to release its first full budget in more than two years, both of which could affect the housing market, White said in an interview after the company’s annual meeting Wednesday. With the market “evolving weekly,” the government should hold off on major changes until it sees how those factors affect the situation, he said.“If I were a policy maker in this environment, I would be fast at work at preparation, but not necessarily quick to pull the trigger because I’d want to see what the next few weeks bring,” White said. Home values in Toronto, Canada’s biggest city, continued to swell last month, bringing average annual price gains to more than 20%.Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets, is forecasting 6.5% economic growth for both Canada and the U.S. this year. The recovery will gather strength in the second half of the year, with both consumers and businesses ramping up spending, White said.Bank of Montreal’s credit-card data show consumers have already started booking vacations and hotel reservations for later this year, and companies also are showing signs they’re ready to resume investing in their businesses, White said.“Lots of our bankers are in conversations with folks about getting back on the front foot in terms of capital-expenditure plans,” White said.Despite the strong rebound, White sees inflation remaining relatively tame. Longer-dated bond yields, which rose earlier in the year, have leveled out in recent weeks, signaling that markets are convinced central bankers will keep short-term rates low for “a good period of time,” White said. The bank expects 2022 inflation of a little more than 2%, White said.“If that were the outcome, that would be a pretty elegant landing to how the recovery plays out,” White said. “Based on what I see today, that’s a reasonable bet.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • In Currencies, Europe’s Vaccine Trade Is Now Reversing

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency traders have reaped gains this year betting on the U.K.’s vaccine success and against Europe’s stumbles. Now that trade in going in reverse.The euro is on course for its best week against sterling since September, extending gains on Thursday to its highest level in over a month. Investors have been selling the pound on concerns relating to AstraZeneca Plc’s shot -- which the U.K. is heavily dependent on -- while the shared currency has been buoyed by projections the bloc will hit immunization targets earlier than expected.It comes after months of the U.K. currency outpacing that of its nearest neighbor, racking up multi-year records as traders bet Britain’s rapid inoculation program would leave the European Union in the dust.Now, investors risk getting left on the wrong side of the trade with leveraged funds’ long sterling bets close to their highest in a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Hedge funds closed bullish pound positions on Wednesday.“We are observing a reversal of the vaccination euphoria,” said Petr Krpata, a strategist at ING Groep NV. “It is also exaggerated by speculative positioning, with the pound being the biggest speculative long in the G-10 FX space.”After Brexit trade discussions were sealed at the end of last year, the focus for pound traders pivoted to the U.K.’s vaccine rollout, which quickly established a lead over the EU. Britain has given around three times as many doses as a proportion of its population compared to the EU, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, with the bloc’s effort being curtailed by disputes and delays.Now, the U.K. campaign is hitting new snags. Vaccination centers and pharmacies are facing a “significant reduction” in supply of doses during April, meaning that older people waiting for second doses will be prioritized over younger people getting their first shot.Meanwhile, U.K. medical regulators advised that under-30s should not receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in a “course correction” to the country’s rollout plan. The pound dropped on Wednesday as shorts in the euro-sterling pair were unwound, according to a Europe-based trader.“It looks like many positives are in the price of the pound by now and the currency is looking overvalued and overbought, especially versus the euro,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole in London. “Sterling is no longer the vaccine champion of G-10 and, more broadly, the slowing pace of the Covid vaccinations in the U.K. could ultimately delay the government’s plans to reopen the economy.”To be sure, April is historically a supportive month for the pound, driven in part by the new U.K. tax year and corporate dividend repatriation of overseas income. The U.K. government, meanwhile, is insisting it’s on track to reach its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of July. It began giving out Moderna Inc. shots on Wednesday.“Compared to the EU, the U.K. will emerge first from lockdown, gaining a head start in its economic recovery,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital. “Indeed, in the U.K. the talk is very much of the potential strength of the recovery, while in the EU they are still working out how to distribute their pandemic recovery fund.”Read more: EU Recovery Fund Outlook Faces Shadow of Doubt From S&P, PictetBut after finally breaking the 0.85 level against the euro last week, the pound hit its weakest level in a month on Wednesday as new vaccine headlines hit. The euro-pound pair traded 0.3% higher on Thursday at 0.8669, the strongest reading for the shared currency since March 1.“We are now very much at the stage where a lot of the good news on the vaccine front is now priced,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign exchange strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “This has left sterling exposed to risks of a correction against some of its main trading partners, just as some of the other major economies are starting to close the jab gap.(Updates chart and prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P closes at record on tech boost as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data, boosting technology and other growth stocks. Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, conflicting with the recent payrolls report, and buttressed the Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance to keep interest rates lower for a substantial period. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Wednesday the central bank is nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying an expected rise in prices this year is likely to be temporary.

  • EV Startup Karma Shopping SPACs for Going Public Transaction – Sources

    By Jarrett Banks and John Jannarone Electric vehicle manufacturer Karma Automotive has been in talks with multiple special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, about a merger to take the company public, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier in 2021, the company engaged JPMorgan Chase & Co. to help find an appropriate SPAC partner, one of […]

  • Robinhood Seeks More Bank Credit Ahead of Planned IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. is seeking to boost its bank loans ahead of an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.The company, which pitches its trading platform to novice investors, has been holding talks with lenders about adding to its revolving credit lines, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. It isn’t clear how much the company is seeking.Companies often secure a credit line before going public and this will make sure Robinhood has a strong capital and liquidity position, one of the people said.The move would come several months after the firm raised debt and $3.4 billion in equity to comply with a margin call from the industry’s clearinghouse, a consequence of wild swings in stocks including video game retailer GameStop Corp.A representative for Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood declined to comment.The company’s credit lines include a $600 million revolver from banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Robinhood said last month that it had filed confidentially for what could be one of the most closely watched IPOs of the year.While the company’s easy-to-use trading app became immensely popular with young people during the pandemic, it has drawn scrutiny from regulators and politicians for its role in the so-called meme-stock frenzy that included GameStop.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s How the Archegos Debacle May Have Spilled Over to Bitcoin

    The difference between bitcoin futures premium on CME and other crypto exchanges has widened since the end of March, when Bill Hwang’s troubles surfaced.

  • Stocks Climb on Powell’s Reassurance; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank has the tools to curb any inflation pressures, which are expected to be temporary as the economy reopens.The S&P 500 notched a fresh record amid slow trading. Volume on U.S. exchanges remained under 10 billion shares, hitting another low for the year. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks as giants such as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. rallied. Energy producers and banks retreated. Treasuries rose, while the dollar fell.One day after the Fed’s March minutes struck a dovish tone for the path of monetary policy, Powell said the central bank would react if inflation expectations started “moving persistently and materially” above levels officials are comfortable with. He also noted that disparate efforts to vaccinate people globally is a risk to progress for the economic rebound, which remains “uneven and incomplete.”“The doves are in control, and today’s cautious comments from Fed Chair Powell delivered another reiteration of their ultra-accommodative stance,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.Meanwhile, Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said it’s too soon for central bankers to discuss tapering asset purchases as long as the pandemic continues. Data Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly rose for a second week, underscoring the choppy nature of the labor-market recovery.Some key events to watch this week:China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.4% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.6%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.3%.The euro advanced 0.4% to $1.1917.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.5% to 109.27 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid five basis points to 1.62%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 2.31%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude settled at $59.60 a barrel.Gold strengthened 1.1% to $1,756.68 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Tech boost lifts S&P to record as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

    The S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday, as Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data and helped lift technology and other growth stocks. Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, conflicting with the recent payrolls report, and buttressed the Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance to keep interest rates lower for a substantial period.

  • Goldman-Backed ReNew to Invest $9 Billion in India’s Green Push

    (Bloomberg) -- ReNew Power Pvt., one of India’s biggest renewable power producers, plans to invest $9 billion in wind and solar projects through 2025 amid a government-backed effort to reduce emissions.The company, backed by investors such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, aims to more than triple its renewable power capacity to 18.5 gigawatts by 2025, Chairman Sumant Sinha said in an interview. The Gurugram, India-based company will look at building its own projects as well as acquisitions for growth.India, the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, aims to reduce its dependence on coal and expand renewable power capacity almost five-fold to 450 gigawatts by 2030, a $20 billion a year investment opportunity through the end of the decade, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ReNew is positioning itself to play a central role in the nation’s massive green energy build-out.New generation is also needed as millions of Indian households take advantage of rising incomes to purchase vehicles and electrical appliances, driving a 5% annual growth in power demand through 2040 in the country, according to the International Energy Agency.“The 450-gigawatt target is not merely a nice-to-have,” Sinha said. “It’s something we’ll inevitably have to achieve if we want to meet our power demand.”To attract investment in the sector, India has introduced renewable purchase obligations, which require electricity buyers to include clean power in their portfolio. The government has also waived transmission charges for hauling wind and solar power from one state to another.ReNew has about 5.4 gigawatts of operational wind and solar plants, while 4.5 gigawatts of projects are under development. The company has agreed to merge with U.S.-based blank-check company RMG Acquisition Corp. II, a deal that will give it a U.S. listing and net cash proceeds of about $610 million.The company also plans to sell some assets to raise money for growth, Sinha said. It sold a 300-megawatt solar project in Pavagada in southern Karnataka state earlier this year “to test the waters,” he said, without giving details.The company is also looking at new ventures, including solar manufacturing. India’s decision to levy import taxes on cells and modules makes investment in domestic production a favorable proposition, Sinha said, adding the company’s main focus will be to secure supplies for its own projects.Power distribution, considered the weakest link in country’s electricity value chain, is another area ReNew is examining. Most distribution firms controlled by provincial governments lose money on sales due in part to theft or poor bill collection, which in turn delays payments to power generators and deprives consumers of reliable electricity.“We cannot have an economy that’s constantly hobbled by an inefficient, dysfunctional utility system,” Sinha said. The government is considering to reform the distribution sector to allow for more competition, and ReNew is assessing whether to enter the market, he said.(Updates with details about India’s renewable purchase obligations in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Trade Deficit Widened to Record $71.1 Billion in February

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. trade deficit widened in February to a record high as solid household and business demand kept imports running ahead of shipments to overseas customers.The gap in trade of both goods and services increased to $71.1 billion in February from a revised $67.8 billion a month earlier, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a $70.5 billion shortfall.A decline in exports exceeded a drop in the value of imports during the month as severe winter weather disrupted two-way trade.The U.S. deficit has been widening fairly consistently on a monthly basis since reaching a more than three-year low in February 2020. Merchandise imports have been pouring into the nation’s ports, leading to shipping container shortages that have driven up freight rates and left domestic producers scrambling at a time when inventories are lean.Global supply chains were put to the test in late March after a massive container ship blocked the Suez Canal for days, forcing carriers and other vessels to weigh costly and time-consuming voyages around Africa.Total imports decreased 0.7% to $258.3 billion, while exports fell 2.6% to $187.3 billion.Meantime, a global shortage of semiconductors has been causing automakers like Ford Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. to scale back production, further impacting global trade.The value of imported semiconductors was little changed at $5 billion in February, while exports of the chips dropped more than $400 million to $4.8 billion.Imports FallImports of motor vehicles and consumer goods declined in February, while the value of industrial supplies, that include oil, increased.The merchandise-trade deficit rose about 3% to $88 billion, while the nation’s surplus in services trade fell to $16.9 billion, the smallest since 2012.The U.S. goods trade shortfall with China widened in February to a three-month high of $30.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis.Adjusted for inflation, the merchandise-trade gap widened to a record $99.1 billion in February from $96.1 billion.(Adds bilateral trade balance)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Quants Are Getting Ready to Pounce on China’s Commodity Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Trend-following hedge funds in Europe and the U.S. are waiting in the wings as China opens up its futures markets in everything from coal and soybeans to silver.These quantitative traders are looking to ride the momentum of hard and soft commodities in the world’s second-largest economy after policy makers eased access for foreigners in November.So-called Commodity Trading Advisors who are actively considering the move include AlphaSimplex Group LLC in the U.S., Transtrend BV in the Netherlands and Aspect Capital Ltd. in the U.K.While individual contracts still have to be approved for trading, speculative investors see new opportunities to generate big returns in assets hitched to the Asian nation’s business cycle.Chinese managed futures strategies overall have returned 71% over the past five years, according to Shenzhen PaiPaiWang Investment & Management Co. That’s a world away from the well-documented struggles that have lashed CTAs in developed markets.Since November, the government has given the green light to overseas funds qualified for two existing programs known as QFII and RQFII to trade mainland futures including bonds and commodities. Previously, global hedge funds typically had to use swaps or set up local units. Man Group, Winton Group and GAM Systematic are among trend followers already active in the country.“We are exploring to become QFII licensed to actively participate in these markets and contribute to liquidity, risk transfer and price discovery,” said Andre Honig, executive director at $4 billion CTA Transtrend.Hugely LiquidChina has been gradually opening up its capital markets in a bid to project its economic strength and lure fresh capital. Officials have also introduced a growing list of yuan futures to boost the country’s pricing power over commodities like crude oil and palm olein.Caution remains the guiding principle for regulators, however. For instance, foreign investors can only trade stock-index futures for hedging rather than speculative purposes -- a requirement that hasn’t yet been officially lifted.But with trillions of dollars worth of futures contracts changing hands every month, systematic investors in U.S. and Europe see plenty of opportunities.“They’re hugely liquid,” said Chris Longworth, senior scientist at GAM Systematic. “They’ve had strong trends. It’s everything we look for in an asset.”China was home to five of the most-traded contracts globally in 2020, according to a recent report from Man: steel rebar, soybean meal, silver, methanol and purified terephthalic acid, an ingredient needed for polyester.The country also offers a handful of commodity futures found pretty much nowhere else such as eggs, glass and even red dates.All that means after years of underperformance CTAs are looking to the Asian nation to revitalize their strategies.The Man report provides encouragement on that front, estimating that a momentum portfolio in Chinese commodities would have beaten a similarly designed strategy in global markets in 13 of the last 15 years. Chinese futures tied to the business cycle from steel rebar to coking coal have staged an especially strong rally in recent months as demand bounced back, with the former up 22% just this year. The domestic futures also have a tendency to be relatively insulated from the ebbs and flows of developed-market price swings.Chinese and U.S. corn contracts, for instance, only have a 0.24 correlation -- less than that between global copper and soybeans, or WTI crude and silver, according to Man which has been trading Chinese futures since 2014.That’s partly because mainland derivatives haven’t been easily accessible to foreign investors to-date and the fact that commodities in the country are subject to different economic and environmental factors.“In one word, it’s diversification,” said Giuliana Bordigoni, director of specialist strategies at Man AHL, the systematic unit at Man Group. “You can find quite a wide range of markets that have low correlation with the rest of the world.”(Updates first chart and adds commodity move in fifth-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P closes at record on tech boost as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

    The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data, boosting technology and other growth stocks. Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, conflicting with the recent payrolls report, and buttressed the Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance to keep interest rates lower for a substantial period.

  • Yellen Says Tax Plan Recoups $2 Trillion in Overseas Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the Biden administration’s proposed new corporate-tax code, a plan that she said would be fairer to all Americans, remove incentives for companies to shift investments and profit abroad and raise more money for critical needs at home.Expanding on the tax proposals released last week in President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion economic package, the Treasury said the changes, over a decade, would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net, with about $700 billion in federal revenue streaming in from ending incentives to shift profits overseas.All told, the extra tax take of about $2.5 trillion over 15 years would pay for Biden’s eight-year spending initiative, which is aimed at infrastructure, green investments and social programs that would support a larger labor force, according to the Treasury. Few major corporations would be untouched, with tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. likely to pay more.“Our tax revenues are already at their lowest levels in generations, and as they continue to drop lower we will have less money to invest in roads, bridges, broadband and R&D,” Yellen told reporters during a phone briefing, referring to research and development. “By choosing to compete on taxes, we’ve neglected to compete on the skill of our workers and the strength of our infrastructure. It’s a self-defeating competition.”Key ElementsThe Treasury released a 17-page report Wednesday that will likely serve as a road map for administration officials and lawmakers seeking to navigate the combined package of spending and tax proposals through Congress in coming months.The key elements of the corporate tax plan include raising the U.S. corporate rate to 28% from 21%, and imposing minimum taxes on both foreign earnings as well as the domestic profits that corporations report to shareholders, changes that would significantly increase the taxes companies owe.Read more: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Party Unity After Procedural WinThe tax proposals already face sharp opposition from Republican lawmakers and pushback from some moderate Democrats. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has said he opposes a corporate tax rate above 25%. With the Senate split 50-50, Biden cannot afford to lose the support of a single Democratic senator if he wishes to push through any portion of the package.While most business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, have come out in opposition to the tax increases, some have acknowledged that there could be benefits from higher corporate taxes to fund infrastructure spending. Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said Tuesday that he would support a tax-rate increase, but didn’t specify a number.The proposal for a global minimum tax comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is managing talks with about 140 countries, including the U.S., on establishing a worldwide levy on corporate profits. A global rate has yet to be decided, though prior proposals had suggested rates at roughly 12.5%. Biden’s plan for 21% would be significantly higher and could complicate negotiations.Read more: Global Minimum Tax Momentum Gains With G-20 Seeing Mid-Year DealThe Treasury report featured a raft of data to support the administration’s case. U.S.-based companies that operate globally collectively paid a 7.8% effective rate in 2018, the first year that former President Donald Trump’s tax cut went into effect, according to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation. The year before, corporations paid 16%.Across member countries of the OECD corporate tax revenues are equivalent to an average 3.1% of GDP. In the U.S., it’s 1%, the Treasury said.Worker BurdenThat places an unfair burden on workers, made worse by Trump’s 2017 changes that cut corporate levies, according to the Treasury report. The report points to research showing corporations put more of their savings from the Trump tax cuts into share buybacks and dividend distributions than into new investments.Profitable companies would no longer be able to use tax breaks to completely eliminate their federal tax bills and would have to pay at least 15% on the profits reported on their financial statements, known as book income.That levy would apply to corporations earning at least $2 billion, an increase from a $100 million threshold included in Biden’s campaign tax plan. About 180 companies have reported income at those levels in recent years and about 45 of those firms would have paid the minimum tax if Biden’s plan were in effect, the report said.The average company facing the tax would have an increased minimum tax liability of about $300 million a year, the Treasury said.Tech GiantsApple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Intel Corp. all had tens of billions in pre-tax income over the trailing 12 months with effective tax rates in the mid-teens, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. also were big earners in that period, with effective tax rates of about 22% to 23%, according to Bloomberg data.Biden’s plan also calls to repeal central elements of Trump’s 2017 corporate tax overhaul, including the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or “BEAT.” The measure, which is meant to punish companies that move profits offshore, has been criticized for taxing some non-abusive transfers while missing tax-avoidance strategies.The Treasury said it plans to replace the BEAT with the “SHIELD,” an acronym for stopping harmful inversions and ending low-tax developments. That would block companies from deducting payments made to their affiliates in countries with tax rates lower than the 21% rate on offshore profits. The plan would also include additional penalties for companies that try to move their headquarters to another country to escape the U.S. tax net.Biden’s plan also calls for eliminating all subsidies specifically for oil and gas embedded in the tax code, including deductions for drilling costs. The Treasury Department estimates that would raise about $35 billion in the coming decade.(Updates with affected companies starting in third paragraph. An earlier version corrected the level of corporate-tax revenue in OECD countries.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift near record highs

    Stock futures kicked off the overnight session higher Tuesday evening after a mild day of equity market moves, with the S&P 500 and Dow pulling back just slightly from record levels.

  • Credit Suisse Tightens Hedge Fund Limits After Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is tightening the financing terms it gives hedge funds and family offices, in a potential harbinger of new industry practices after the Archegos Capital Management blowup cost the Swiss bank $4.7 billion.Credit Suisse has been calling clients to change margin requirements in swap agreements so they match the more restrictive terms of its prime-brokerage contracts, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Specifically, Credit Suisse is shifting from static margining to dynamic margining, which may force clients to post more collateral and could reduce the profitability of some trades.A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse had no comment.Swaps are the derivatives trader Bill Hwang used to make highly leveraged bets on stocks at Archegos, the New York-based family office that imploded when his positions suddenly lost value last month. Credit Suisse took a $4.7 billion hit, the biggest so far among the investment banks that had extended credit to Hwang, triggering a management shakeup and casting fresh doubt on the Swiss bank’s checkered record of managing risks.Static margining sets a fixed amount of collateral that a client has to post to maintain a certain size of position or account. With dynamic margining, a dealer can require more collateral if the underlying risk of the position or account increases due to factors such as volatility or concentration.Typically, clients locks in margin terms on swap agreements for a period of, say, 60 or 180 days. Zurich-based Credit Suisse is asking some clients to move to the new terms immediately, one of the people said.The move may signal a broader tightening of financing terms for hedge funds and family offices -- firms that manage money for the very wealthy. Three of the banks that did business with Archegos have disclosed $7 billion of losses collectively, and analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. have estimated they may reach $10 billion.In addition to reporting the largest of those losses, Credit Suisse forced out executives including the head of its investment bank, Brian Chin, and the head of risk, Lara Warner. Equities trading chief Paul Galietto also left.The bank cut its dividend and suspended its share buyback until a key measure of capital strength recovers. Top executives’ bonuses for last year have been scrapped.Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who took over in February last year after a spying scandal toppled his predecessor, has said that “serious lessons will be learned” from the scandal. He has pledged to reduce risk in parts of the investment bank, including the prime services business, and signaled a broader strategy review once Antonio Horta-Osorio joins the bank as chairman later this month.While Credit Suisse was one of several global investment banks to facilitate the leveraged bets of Archegos, it was slower than others to unwind the positions. It had initially tried to reach some sort of standstill agreement, people familiar with the matter have said, but the strategy failed as rivals rushed to cut their losses.Global banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG have told investors that they shed their Archegos-linked positions with little financial impact. Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it could lose as much as $2 billion.(Adds background on Credit Suisse from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russia Mulls Steel Measures to Combat Rising Construction Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is looking at introducing measures to cool a rally in steel prices to the highest in more than a decade and support the construction industry, people familiar with the matter said.One option may include a mechanism that could be used to tax sales over a certain price to provide funds to aid the construction sector, according to two people familiar with government discussions. Such a move has been proposed by the Industry Ministry, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said Wednesday that he doesn’t see a formula-based export tax as necessary or feasible because it may lead to some steel-product shortages, according to Interfax. Although some ministries have pushed for such a tax, it makes more sense to support steelmakers’ customers, the newswire cited him as saying.The Economy Ministry, which plays a role in setting taxes, will take part in discussions of tax code changes, a spokeswoman told Bloomberg.Steel prices have climbed to the highest since 2008 as the global market recovered from the coronavirus crisis and China cuts capacity to curb pollution. While that’s generating big profits for Russian producers, it’s also worrying the government. Inflation fears prompted the central bank to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 last month and officials to enact crop-export restrictions and cap some food prices.Russia’s steel industry has a strong lobbying voice, so “any tough and painful regulations of the sector seem unlikely,” said Kirill Chuyko, an analyst at BCS Global Markets. “Still, given that Russia is more and more turning to regulations of different fields, the risk that some mild measures will be applied to the steel sector exists.”Other options for regulating steel prices include introducing a minimum amount that must be sold in the domestic market, the people said. RBC newswire earlier reported that officials have discussed setting up so-called indicative prices for products that affect construction prices.Spokespeople for the Industry Ministry, as well as major Russian producers Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel PJSC, Novolipetsk Steel PJSC, Severstal PJSC and Evraz Plc, declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.