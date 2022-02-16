Samsung's next event will take place on February 27th, alongside Mobile World Congress

Samsung's next hardware event will coincide with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The company announced today it will host a fully virtual keynote on Sunday, February 27th at 1PM ET. You'll be able to watch the event on Samsung's website and the company's YouTube channel. You'll also find full coverage here at Engadget.

In years past, Mobile World Congress was one of the most important events in Samsung's release calendar. Between 2014 and 2018, the company frequently took to Barcelona to announce its latest Galaxy S phones. However, after it came out with the Galaxy S9 in 2018, the company began instead to unveil those devices at its own Unpacked events. It's easy to see why: while Samsung always dominated the MWC news cycle, it still shared the limelight with other phone makers, including Sony and LG.

And then the pandemic came. In 2020, the GSMA canceled the event. One year later, it pushed it back to late June, but Samsung was among the companies that said it wouldn't have a physical presence at the conference. Now, after two years away, it's returning to the MWC roster.

As for what we can expect from Samsung, it's hard to say. At its first Unpacked of 2022, the company announced the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8. Judging from the invite Samsung shared, the company could focus on devices like the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold. The next version of the latter will reportedly take inspiration from the new Galaxy S22 Ultra and add a built-in slot for the company's S Pen Stylus. We won't know the full details until Samsung confirms them come February 27th. Either way, you'll want to visit Engadget that day to see what the company has been working on behind the scenes.