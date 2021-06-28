U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,290.61
    +9.91 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,283.27
    -150.57 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,500.51
    +140.12 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,322.34
    -12.06 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.77
    -1.28 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.80
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    +0.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1932
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4780
    -0.0580 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3878
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6050
    -0.1550 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,649.62
    +1,892.52 (+5.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.42
    +22.02 (+2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.97
    -63.10 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.02
    -18.16 (-0.06%)
     

Watch Samsung's MWC event in four minutes

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Samsung made a virtual appearance at Mobile World Congress with an event centered around Wear OS. The company has been working with Google on the smartwatch operating system over the last several months, and it showed off the latest One UI Watch experience during the stream.

One UI for Wear OS is designed to create a more seamless integration between smartwatches and phones, with apps and settings mirrored between Galaxy devices. Samsung didn't reveal a new Wear OS watch that takes advantage of the interface, unfortunately. You'll need to wait until an Unpacked event later this summer for that. That said, you can get caught up on the highlights from Samsung's MWC event with our four-minute supercut.

Recommended Stories

  • One of the largest owners of bitcoin, who reportedly held as much as $1 billion, is dead at 41: reports

    Billionaire bitcoin owner, Mircea Popescu has reportedly died, leaving behind a cache of virtually currency and controversial crypto legacy.

  • Fired by Bot at Amazon: ‘It’s You Against the Machine’

    (Bloomberg) -- Stephen Normandin spent almost four years racing around Phoenix delivering packages as a contract driver for Amazon.com Inc. Then one day, he received an automated email. The algorithms tracking him had decided he wasn’t doing his job properly.The 63-year-old Army veteran was stunned. He’d been fired by a machine.Normandin says Amazon punished him for things beyond his control that prevented him from completing his deliveries, such as locked apartment complexes. He said he took th

  • What will be the next big meme stock? Chatter on Reddit’s WallStreetBets offers hints

    Two stocks are showing signs of potentially breaking out from the pack.

  • Morgan Stanley doubles dividend, BofA dividend to rise by 17%

    Morgan Stanley said late Monday it will double its quarterly dividend to 70 cents a share, from 35 cents a share, beginning with the dividend expected to be approved by the board in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley also announced a new increased share buyback program of up to $12 billion through June 2022. "Morgan Stanley has accumulated significant excess capital over the past several years and now has one of the largest capital buffers in the industry," Chief Executive James P. Gorman said in

  • Baird suspends GameStop, Virgin Galactic and Intellia Therapeutics soar

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Virgin Galactic shares higher after receiving approval for commercial flights, Intellia Therapeutics positive results in a clinical trial using Crispr technology, and Gamestop stock coverage being suspended by Baird.

  • Nasdaq surges to record, FAA stalls Boeing 777X, airline stocks nosedive, AMC & GameStop jump

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Cruise Shares Tumble; Disney Delays Tuesday’s Trial Sailing

    (Bloomberg) -- Cruise stocks fell after industry leader Carnival Corp. announced an additional stock sale and Walt Disney Co. delayed a trial sailing.Carnival is selling as much as $500 million in stock, according to a filing Monday, with proceeds earmarked for the repurchase of its Carnival Plc shares and for general corporate purposes. The shares fell 7% to $26.15 at the close in New York, the biggest decline since March.Other operators lost ground in sympathy, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 70% From Current Levels

    Let’s step back and take a look at the big picture, while keeping stocks in focus. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit a series of record highs -- mainly due to increasing investor confidence that the current inflationary environment will be a transitory event rather than a sustained trend. Clearly, investors are not shy about stocks, even though the Commerce Department’s inflation indicator for May hit 3.4%, it’s fastest rate of increase since the 90s. Given this alarming disconnect, it has bec

  • FTC antitrust case against Facebook dismissed by judge

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan breaks down what's next for Facebook.&nbsp;

  • Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) A Good Stock To Buy?

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and […]

  • The company Tesla booted from the S&P 500 is outperforming it

    Index investors often buy high and sell low, at least in the near-term. And for Tesla's entry to the S&P 500, that especially held true.

  • Cathie Wood Funds Jump as Gene Editing Edges Closer to Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Cathie Wood funds are back in the spotlight after adding about $1 billion in market value on Monday following a promising advance in the field of gene editing.Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC is a top holder of companies operating in this area after the active investor made an early bet on Crispr Therapeutics AG, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.-- three companies using a technology for editing the human genome called Crispr. Ark is also the second larges

  • "I said you're in f---ing charge!": Trump and Gen. Milley's Situation Room shouting match

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, repeatedly blew up at President Trump over how to handle last summer's racial-justice protests, The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender writes in his forthcoming book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election."The backdrop: Trump wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act and put Milley in charge of a scorched-earth military campaign to suppress protests that had spiraled into riots in several cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • Google’s Cookie Delay Is Bittersweet for Trade Desk

    The ad-tech player has built a formidable business that’s still seen as vulnerable to big tech’s whims.

  • Peter Thiel turned his Roth IRA into a pot of gold. You can too, but tread carefully

    Peter Thiel transformed a tiny Roth IRA worth approximately $2,000 into a $5 billion tax-free behemoth, according to an article from the investigative news site ProPublica. “You would have to tread very carefully,” said Michelle Gessner of Gessner Wealth Strategies in Houston, Texas. “I don’t think it’s impossible for the average person to do their own smaller scale version of it,” said Malcolm Ethridge, executive vice president at CIC Wealth in Rockville, Md., and host of The Tech Money podcast.

  • Gene Editing Data Look Good for Intellia. How It Made History.

    At a meeting of neurologists Saturday morning, researchers said that the first patients to get Intellia's gene-editing treatment showed improvements in their inherited liver disorder.

  • Why Virgin Galactic's stock is coming back down to Earth after skyrocketing nearly 40%

    Time for Virgin Galactic's stock to lose some altitude?

  • ‘The No. 1 asset in my portfolio is a 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid’: Some Americans are making tidy profits selling their used cars

    The most valuable asset in Adam Sharkey’s portfolio isn’t Bitcoin or Tesla stock, but rather his 2017 used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid that’s been driven more than 32,000 miles. At the start of this year, the car was worth nearly $12,700, according to data from Kelly Blue Book. “I’d probably sell this thing if it didn’t mean I’d just have to turn around and go buy another car,” Sharey, who sells power tools to factories around the Dallas area, told MarketWatch.

  • Biogen Stock Is Sliding. House Committees Will Investigate Its $56K Alzheimer’s Drug.

    Shares of Biogen are down in Monday trading after the Democratic chairs of two key House committees announced an investigation in the company's Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]