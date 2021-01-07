U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,760.25
    +19.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,826.00
    +106.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,720.25
    +103.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.80
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    50.92
    +0.29 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.90
    +8.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    27.19
    +0.15 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2277
    -0.0051 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.24
    -2.10 (-8.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3608
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.5720
    +0.5430 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,336.02
    +770.39 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    731.79
    +61.24 (+9.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,809.98
    -31.88 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,490.13
    +434.19 (+1.60%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 800,000 Americans likely filed new jobless claims week ended Jan. 2

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Morning After: Samsung's new Mini LED TVs and solar powered remote

Engadget, Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·4 min read

New year means CES, which means new TVs. LG already announced it’ll launch a line of QNED 4K and 8K screens with mini LED backlighting, and now Samsung revealed its Neo QLED TVs will feature its own Quantum Mini LEDs.

Samsung Neo QLED
Samsung Neo QLED

TCL has already used the tech in its LCD sets to great effect, and it’s good to see it rolling out in more displays. We don’t quite expect it to overtake OLED as the display champ, but as usual, Samsung will keep pressing. Perhaps more interestingly, Samsung also revealed its new SolarCell remote will be powered by ambient light (or USB) instead of disposable batteries and the TVs can use an optional camera attachment to run home workout software. We should hear more about all of this stuff over the next week or so.

— Richard Lawler

Twitter and Facebook suspend Donald Trump’s accounts

The Facebook ban is for 24 hours.

Trump twitter account
Trump twitter account

Twitter has temporarily suspended Donald Trump from the social network after the President tweeted his support for a violent mob that descended on the nation’s Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the November election, yesterday. Trump’s account will be locked for 12 hours, and Twitter said he’ll have to remove three tweets it had previously labeled for inciting violence. The company added that future rule-breaking “will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.”

Facebook also restricted the President’s ability to post for 24 hours, citing two unspecified policy violations. The President posted a video to both Twitter and Facebook that called the election results “fraudulent” and praised his supporters as “very special” people. Facebook removed the video, with the company’s VP of Integrity Guy Rosen saying they had done so because Facebook believed “it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”
Continue reading.

Get your sweatpants ready, virtual CES 2021 is about to begin!

Livestreams and the Best of CES Awards are all coming over the next week.

Engadget virtual CES stage
Engadget virtual CES stage

The first ever virtual edition of CES doesn’t officially start until next week, but companies are already making announcements at a rapid pace. The remote coverage has already begun!

We’re once again in charge of the official Best of CES Awards this year, and submissions are open. We’ll announce the winners before the end of the 2021 virtual festivities, on Wednesday, January 13th, at 4:30PM ET.

We’re also replacing our usual stage show with a fully virtual experience. Each day of CES, we’ll offer a collection of press conference reactions, interviews and more, live from our virtual venue. You’ll be able to watch everything on Engadget.com, starting Monday, January 11th, at 7:30AM ET.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

Continue reading.

You can install Samsung’s latest MicroLED TVs yourself

Though you probably won't, if you can afford them.

Micro LED
Micro LED

After debuting on Samsung's enormous, expensive "The Wall" set, MicroLED TVs are finally ready for CES 2021 (yes we’ve started), with the previously announced 110-inch model aimed at consumers. Expect to see 88-inch and 99-inch versions later this year, too.

With these sets, you’ll be able to pick one up from the store and install it in your home, without any help from custom installers. That's in stark contrast to The Wall, which requires professional setup and potentially days of work to connect its modular MicroLED panels. There’s no pricing yet, as is CES launch tradition, but expect them, at this size and with this technology, to be pretty pricey, but cheaper than The Wall.
Continue reading.

LG's new stick vacuum automatically empties dirt while it charges

But you'll still need to take a bag to the trash.

LG vacuum
LG vacuum

We don’t cover many stick vacuums — we stick to the automated robotic ones that love to eat your cables — but LG’s new-for-CES vacuum borrows the auto-empty feature of some high-end robot vacuums. The ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ will deposit all your detritus into an attached bag when you holster it to charge. You’ll still have to take a bag to the trash, but shh progress! The existing A9 Kompressor sells for $799, so expect the new model to be around that or higher.
Continue reading.

OpenAI's DALL-E app generates images from just a description

And you can play with it online.

OpenAI example
OpenAI example

OpenAI has already mastered playing Dota 2 and the art of writing fake news. Now, DALL-E (a portmanteau of “Wall-E” and “Dali”) is an AI app that can create an image of nearly any description. Cat-shaped sushi, anyone?

It can create images based on a description of its attributes, like “a pentagonal green clock,” but can also draw and combine multiple objects and provide different points of view, including cutaways and object interiors.

Unlike past text-to-image programs, it even infers details that aren’t mentioned in the description but would be required for a realistic image. For instance, with the description “a painting of a fox sitting in a field during winter,” the app would apply a shadow to the image.
Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

LG refreshes its light Gram laptop lineup with Intel Evo certification

Looking Glass says it can turn any photo into a hologram

Netflix won't work on Nintendo's Wii U and 3DS after June 30th

Amazon pledges $2 billion toward affordable housing in three hub cities

Earin's A-3 true wireless earbuds have an open design with no ear tips

Google fixes a Pixel 5 bug that played system sounds at max volume

Trump administration bans Alipay and WeChat Pay

Latest Stories

  • 10 Biden tax plans that will sail through a Democratic-controlled Senate — and how to prepare for them

    Tax Guy weighs in on President-elect Joe Biden's major tax plans with a Democratic-controlled Senate.

  • Jim Cramer: Here's Why the Market Is Cheering Georgia's Results

    The fears of what would happen from Democratic wins in Georgia's race failed to pan out, aside from tech taking a few hits. Here's what's happening instead and why.

  • Dividends and Buybacks Will Rise in 2021. These 13 Stocks Could Be Cheap Plays.

    An improving economic backdrop, plus higher sales and earnings, could bring a surge in dividends and buybacks this year.

  • With Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock wins, Biden poised to cut taxes and boost health care

    With Democrats in control of Congress, Joe Biden can potentially impact the personal finances of millions of Americans from taxes to college tuition

  • Tesla Option Traders Are Dumping Massive Amounts Of Calls

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained another 2.8% on Wednesday and is now up 1,560% in the past 18 months.While Tesla bulls are betting the stock's insane run will continue following a Democratic Senate sweep in Georgia, some Tesla option traders are dumping massive amounts of call options on Wednesday.Related Link: What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock MarketThe Tesla Trades: On Wednesday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received dozens of alerts related to unusually large Tesla option trades. Here are the four largest: * At 9:30 a.m. ET, a trader sold 310 Tesla call options with a $260 strike price expiring on Sep. 17. The contracts were sold at the bid price of $500 and represented a $15.5 million bearish bet. * At 11:31 a.m. ET, a trader sold 921 Tesla call options with a $1,400 strike price expiring in Jan. 2022. The contracts were sold near the bid price at $100 and represented a $9.21 million bearish bet. * At 11:33 a.m. ET, a trader sold 798 Tesla call options with an $850 strike price expiring on Jun. 18. The contracts were sold at the bid price of $117.46 and represented a $9.37 million bearish bet. * Less than a minute later, a trader sold 798 Tesla call options with a $700 strike price expiring on Mar. 19. The contracts were sold at the bid price of $130.38 and represented a $10.4 million bearish bet.Why It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader. Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock.Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there's no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively large size of the largest Tesla option trades, there's certainly a possibility they could be an institutional hedge on a large position in Tesla stock.Tesla Investors Cashing In: Wednesday's big option trades come after Tesla reported a record 180,570 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter, up 29.6% compared to the third quarter. That number exceeded analyst estimates of 174,000 vehicles.For the full year of 2020, Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles. Tesla bulls highlight the fact that growth of any kind is impressive given the difficult 2020 environment, while bears point out that Tesla's 800% increase in market cap isn't exactly in-line with its 35.9% increase in deliveries.Tesla had previously said it would "comfortably exceed" 500,000 vehicle deliveries in 2020. CEO Elon Musk had also said Tesla would have a million robotaxis in operation in 2020.Tesla investors are hoping Democrats in control of the White House and Congress will provide a significant tailwind for clean energy stocks. On Wednesday, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said a sweep in Georgia would be particularly bullish for electric vehicle stocks like Tesla, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR). TSLA Chart by TradingView new TradingView.widget( { "width": 680, "height": 423, "symbol": "NASDAQ:TSLA", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "container_id": "tradingview_12fc0" } ); Benzinga's Take: The four largest option trades on Wednesday morning were all call sales, and they represented an aggregate of more than $44 million in bearish Tesla option trading volume. Tesla bulls can't be upset about option traders cashing out on what could potentially be massive trading gains on these calls after Tesla's historic run.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market * 10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Citi downgrades U.S. stocks, predicting that global equities will be flat in 2021 except in these key markets

    Financial markets have shrugged off the violence and chaos on Capitol Hill, with both the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new highs on Wednesday and the Nikkei 225 notching another 30-year record on Thursday.

  • These 2 big airlines may shock everyone and merge in a bid to survive COVID-19 pandemic: analyst

    Consolidation could soon be flying into the boardrooms of the major airlines as they look to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Trump Era Ends on a Sour Note for a Wall Street Power Couple

    (Bloomberg) -- The Donald Trump era is ending badly for the Wall Street power couple of Jeff Sprecher and Kelly Loeffler.First, the New York Stock Exchange, owned by Sprecher’s Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc., flip-flopped -- twice -- on whether to delist several major Chinese companies, as the Trump administration has demanded.Then Loeffler, a former ICE executive, lost her U.S. Senate seat in Georgia to Raphael Warnock, a defeat that -- coupled with an expected victory for Jon Ossoff -- will hand Democrats control of the upper chamber.The double blow cost more than bruised egos. The couple spent $23.7 million on Loeffler’s ill-fated campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Confusion over NYSE’s move drove down the share prices of three big Chinese telecommunications companies, at one point shaving a combined $12 billion off their value.Still, it hasn’t all been recent bad news for the pair: the Bloomberg Billionaires Index last week introduced Sprecher as the latest entrant to the 10-figure club.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Call Was ‘Completely Wrong,’ RBC Says After 1,200% Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Long-term bear RBC Capital Markets upgraded its recommendation on Tesla Inc., admitting it had misjudged the electric-vehicle maker.“There is no graceful way to put this other than to say we got TSLA’s stock completely wrong,” analyst Joseph Spak wrote in a report lifting Tesla to sector perform. The broker had maintained a sell-equivalent underperform rating since January 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. During that time, the shares have surged by about 1,200%.Reevaluating his view “in the spirit of New Year’s resolutions,” Spak said his biggest miss was underestimating Palo Alto, California-based Tesla’s ability to take advantage of its stock price to raise capital and fund growth or acquisitions. He also increased his 2025 delivery estimate to 1.7 million autos from 1.3 million, based on capacity and market share assumptions, and his price target for the stock to $700 from $339.RBC’s comments follow a 50% price-target boost on Tesla earlier this week by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas to a Street-high $810, after the carmaker posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter deliveries and a $5 billion capital increase. In November, the broker gave the stock an overweight rating for the first time since 2017.Tesla shares were up 3.1% to $779 a share in premarket trading as of 6:05 a.m. in New York. Electric-vehicle peers also rose as Joe Biden’s formal recognition by Congress as the next U.S. president was seen as a positive for the industry. Nio Inc. and Nikola Corp. gained 3.6% and 2.2%, respectively.Among analysts tracked by Bloomberg, Tesla now has 13 buy recommendations, 13 holds and 14 sells.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    The disruption of society and business due to the Covid-19 pandemic has battered the stock market, but Amazon is uniquely positioned to perform well due to changes in consumer behavior.

  • Warren Buffett's Worst 12 Stocks Lost Nearly $11 Billion

    Warren Buffett stocks aren't known for being losers. But when they are, including some in the S&P 500, the pain can be severe.

  • Constellation Brands shares up 3.5% premarket after earnings beat

    Constellation Brands Inc. shares rose 3.5% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company beat estimates for its fiscal third quarter. The company posted net income of $1.281 billion, or $6.55 a share, in the quarter to Nov. 30, up from $360.4 million, or $1.85 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $3.09, while excluding equity losses from its investment in Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. , it had EPS of $3.16. Sales rose to $2.438 billion from $1.999 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.42 and sales of $2.234 billion. Chief Executive Bill Newlands said the company's business performance improved in the quarter, despite the headwinds of the coronavirus pandemic. Beer depleted growth accelerated, while inventory levels improved, and the wine and spirits business grew faster that the higher end of the U.S. segment. The company is now expecting adjusted fiscal 2021 EPS to range from $9.80 to $10.05. Its board approved a new $2 billion share buyback program. Shares have gained 22% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 15%.

  • Jim Cramer's 9 Dividend Stock Picks For Fixed Income Investors

    Bond yields and interest rates are expected to remain at a historical low for a while, and the next best way for investors to find income is the stock market, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "With my diversified dividend portfolio, you can get a 5% plus yield with the possibility of actual upside," Cramer said. According to the former hedge fund manager, it's still possible to get an income with a degree of safety in the current environment.Cramer warned that investors should not chase high yielding stocks as more than 8% dividend yield resembles a red flag. "It tells you that there's a lot of risk, and if you're investing for income, risk is the last thing you want," he added.Dividends are like rewards that companies pay for holding a stock. Fast-growing companies like Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) invest full profits back into the business for growth and expansion in lieu of a dividend payment, Cramer noted.He put together a diversified portfolio of nine high-yielding dividend stocks that have a strong balance sheet.Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW): It yields 5.02%. Cramer thinks the stock is a good performer and is likely to go higher due to polyethylene's rising price.See What Analysts Think about DowIBM (NYSE: IBM): It yields 5.17%. Though Cramer called IBM a controversial pick, he thinks that IBM's Red Hat acquisition was smart, and the company is focusing on fast-growing future opportunities. IBM also named former Trump advisor Gary Cohn as vice-chairman recently.AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV): It yields 4.88%. The company has a great pipeline of drugs and two blockbuster drugs that are "growing like crazy," as per Cramer.B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS): It yields 7.11%. The company has a steady cash flow. According to Cramer, with more people cooking during the lockdown, B&G brand foods are perfect for consumers.Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX): It yields 5.93%. They have a strong balance sheet and Cramer thinks the company will do well under the Biden administration as it will be difficult to acquire new wells, making the existing ones more valuable.Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ): It yields 4.28%. Cramer called it a slow and steady grower.In the utility stocks group, Cramer recommended American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) with 3.64% yield, Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) with 3.45% yield, and Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) with 3.93% yield.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Self-Driving Tech Startup Oxbotica Raises M To Focus On Industrial Application * Bilibili To Raise Billion In Secondary Hong Kong Listing: CNBC(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden, Trump, Capitol Chaos, Twitter, Plug Power - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

    Stock futures rise Thursday after Democrats win control of the Senate and Joe Biden is recognized by Congress as the next U.S. president; Twitter and Facebook lock the accounts of President Trump; Plug Power gets $1.5 billion investment.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Congress Certifies Biden Win After Pro-Trump Mob Stormed Capitol Hill; These 5 Stocks Are Buys

    Futures rose. Congress certified Joe Biden's win, returning to work after a pro-Trump mob stormed Capitol Hill. Apple, Nvidia fell Wednesday, but Target and Qorvo broke out.

  • Why stocks loved the Georgia Senate results: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

  • Plug Power jumps after deal for SK Group to take $1.5 billion stake

    Shares of Plug Power rose 19% in premarket trade after reaching a deal for SK Group to make a $1.5 billion strategic investment and form a joint venture company in South Korea. The investment will represent a roughly 10% stake in Plug Power, a hydrogen fuel cell maker.

  • ‘Buy banks, energy, emerging markets’: Expert

    As Democrats seem poised to pick up two Senate seats in Georgia’s runoff, Renaissance Macro Research’s head of economics Neil Dutta lays out the areas investors should focus on going forward.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Slump After Disappointing Q3 Earnings

    Bed Bath & Beyond said comparable holiday quarter sales would likely be in-line with last year's levels after posting weaker-than-expected third quarter profits Thursday.

  • Americans’ retirement savings may not be that safe after all, new survey finds

    The stock market may have recovered from the first shocks of the pandemic, but Americans’ retirement savings might not be as lucky. A majority of Americans — 60% — withdrew or borrowed money from qualified retirement plans since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S., two-thirds of whom did so to pay for basic living expenses, according to a new survey from Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Magazine and financial firm Personal Capital. Nearly a third of the 744 respondents surveyed withdrew $75,000 or more from a retirement account, and another 58% borrowed between $50,000 and $100,000 the poll found.