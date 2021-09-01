U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,532.60
    +9.92 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,366.10
    +5.37 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,369.28
    +110.04 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.05
    +7.28 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.14
    -0.36 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.27 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1861
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    +0.0038 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9800
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,557.91
    +215.14 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,239.44
    +26.28 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Samsung's Neo QLED 4K TVs now come in very large (and very small) sizes

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Samsung is eager to court home theater enthusiasts who want high-end TVs at less-than-common sizes. The tech giant has introduced multiple new sizes for some of its premium sets. Most notably, the Neo QLED 4K QN90A series is now available in a huge 98-inch version (85 inches was the previous peak) alongside relatively tiny 43- and 50-inch models. This is ostensibly to allow for more flexible home theater installations, although we could see those smaller sizes proving useful for bedrooms, connected home gyms and dorm rooms.

There are additional size options for Lifestyle sets, too. The Frame is now available in an 85-inch size for fans of extra-large artwork, while The Terrace Full Sun can be had in a 65-inch edition for backyard viewing in bright sunlight.

The company didn't initially provide pricing for all of the new sets (we've asked for details). However, you can order the 50-inch QN90A today for $1,400 (normally $1,500), while the 65-inch The Terrace Full Sun is available for $10,000. None of these new sets is likely to be a trivial purchase, then, but they could be welcome moves if you don't want to sacrifice quality just to get a TV that fits your living space.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 13%

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) soared 64% on Monday on reports that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeared to be planning to build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone. As Bloomberg reports this morning, Apple is in fact building a limited satellite communications capability into its new phones, but the new capability is geared primarily toward enabling a phone user to report a car crash or similar emergency when stranded in an area outside of cellphone coverage. Make no mistake -- this is pretty great news for Apple, and will likely help it to sell more iPhones.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 1st, 2021

    After Tuesday’s rally, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to kick off September on a positive footing.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Google Might Make Its Own Computer Chips — Just Like Apple Did

    The tech giant plans to roll out computer processors made in-house in laptops and tablets from 2023, according to a report.

  • Nvidia Aims To Beat Amazon, Alphabet With New AI Speech Technology

    NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has launched new research and tools to capture natural speech qualities by letting one train the AI system with one's voice, TechCrunch reports based on the Interspeech 2021 Conference. The features could give Amazon’.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Assistant, and other AI assistants a run for their money. NVIDIA's text-to-speech research team has developed a RAD-TTS model that allows training a text-to-speech model

  • These robotics and automation stocks could climb up to 68% in the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors looking for the best stock-market performance have been well-served for many years by focusing on companies using new technology to increase their sales quickly and steadily. The performance of the S&P 500 index has borne this out.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Short-Circuited This Morning

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had dipped 2% as of 10:22 a.m. EDT Tuesday, possibly in response to an article in the British newspaper The Telegraph over the weekend. In that report, the paper described rising opposition to the semiconductor giant acquiring its British peer, Arm Holdings, from SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTB.Y) in a deal valued at $40 billion. As The Telegraph reports, an ongoing U.S. Federal Trade Commission examination of Nvidia's deal to acquire Arm has already attracted support from corporate giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Samsung, which worry that a combined Nvidia and Arm would dominate the supply of data-center chip designs.

  • Non-fungible tokens: What are NFTs and why are they creating such a stir?

    When an NFT is bought, the person purchasing receives a certificate secured in blockchain technology, which makes them the owner of that specific digital asset.

  • Apple’s Satellite Phone Plans Are Questioned, and Space Stocks Are Falling

    Satellite stocks are giving back some of those gains after some reports dig deeper into Apple's reported plans for space-based communications.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Raises a Red Flag About Nvidia’s $40 Billion Acquisition of Arm. Here’s Why.

    Tesla might care about the outcome of this deal for a few reasons. The biggest one is the electric vehicle pioneer's self-driving technology.

  • Why Digital Turbine's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

    Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is trading higher Tuesday after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400. Digital Turbine will replace Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LGND) in the S&P MidCap 400. The changes are set to take effect prior to the opening of trading on Sept. 7. Digital Turbine is engaged in media and mobile communications, delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers a

  • Apple says eight states have signed up to let people store IDs in Wallet

    Arizona and Georgia are first up, with six more to follow.

  • Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

    Cardano (ADA) completed IMHO its “more significant 3rd wave and embark[ed] on a correction to ideally around $2.25-2.55, depending on where the 3rd wave will top.” as anticipated last week.

  • Technical Analyst Expects Bitcoin Bull Market Will Peak In October, Predicts Altcoins Will Triple If BTC Hits $100K

    What Happened: Kevin Wadsworth, technical analyst and co-founder of Northstar & Badcharts, has predicted this Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull market will reach its peak in October. In an interview with Kitco News on Monday, Wadsworth said he believes that the crypto bull market will likely conclude before the end of the year. “All the crypto charts I've been drawing and looking at vary a little bit in timing between the third week of September and some of them perhaps into mid-October or even late Oc

  • CubicFarm Systems Corp. Selects Microsoft for Next Generation Sustainable Ag-Tech

    CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSXV: CUB), a local chain, agricultural technology company, today announced that the Company has selected Microsoft's technology to launch the next generation of indoor farming technologies for fresh food and fresh livestock feed. CubicFarms is one of the first controlled environment agriculture ("CEA") companies working with Microsoft's cloud services to deliver technology that enables farmers to grow indoors at commercial scale, sustain

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • Apple Plans to Add Satellite Features to iPhones for Emergencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s push to bring satellite capabilities to the iPhone will be focused on emergency situations, allowing users to send texts to first responders and report crashes in areas without cellular coverage. The company is developing at least two related emergency features that will rely on satellite networks, aiming to release them in future iPhones, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.Apple has been working on satellite technology for years, with a team explor

  • A Closet Full of Smart Garments Is the Future

    “How can technology adapt to us, instead of us adapting to technology?”

  • Best AI ETFs for Q4 2021

    Artificial intelligence (AI) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) seek to provide exposure to a fast-growing segment of the technology industry. AI aims to simulate human intelligence, leveraging powerful algorithms to make machines think and act like human beings.

  • New Apple Watch With Larger Screen Suffers Production Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s upcoming smartwatch is suffering production snags as manufacturers adjust to a new design, likely leading to supply constraints or shipment delays, according to a person familiar with the situation. The device is expected to have a larger screen, alongside a faster processor, Bloomberg has reported. The upgrade has brought manufacturing challenges, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the situation isn’t public. The company is expected to un