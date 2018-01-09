Samsung to offer one app to rule all of your devices

Come spring, owners of Samsung (SSNLF) devices will be able to control their devices from a single app instead of having a separate one for each device.

The South Korean tech giant announced on Monday at CES 2018 it is integrating all of its internet-connected devices — televisions, security cameras, even dishwashers and ovens — so that they can be controlled with its SmartThings app that runs on its SmartThings Cloud service. That’s a big change, given Samsung had many separate apps to control different devices.

Samsung fist announced the SmartThings Cloud in October, as it continues its aggressive push beyond smartphones into web-connected TVs and home appliances.

“SmartThings will be your remote control for your connected devices,” Samsung co-CEO HS Kim said onstage during a company press event.

For those with several Samsung products in the home, it could be a significant step forward. One scenario the company demonstrated is using voice commands with your TV to bring up video feeds of other places in your home, like your front porch when the pizza delivery person comes, or to check your fridge to see whether you have all the ingredients you need to make a meal.

Also at the press event, Samsung promised that all of its products will be internet-connected by 2020. (Ninety percent of its devices and appliances are already internet-connected, the company added.) In addition, it also said that all of its devices will have its Bixby voice assistant integrated into them by 2020.

For Samsung, having one app to rule them all is a solid selling point over other competitors. While there are several other smart home apps like Stringify and Thington, they don’t offer the same degree of control of devices that Samsung is promising with SmartThings and SmartThings Cloud.

The easier Samsung products are to manage; the more satisfied owners are likely to be. Regardless, it’s a tantalizing peek at what a truly “smart” home could eventually look like.

