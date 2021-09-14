Samsung’s One UI 4 beta opens to Galaxy S21 owners on September 14th

After an eleventh hour delay late last week, Samsung One UI 4 is ready for public beta testing. If you live in the US, you can sign up to take part in the beta by registering through the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy S21 starting on the morning of September 14th.

Once it becomes available later this year, One UI 4 will be the first version of Samsung’s skin based on Android 12, the latest iteration of Google’s mobile operating system. Google released the final Android 12 beta last week, and most signs point to an official release on October 4th.

Ahead of today’s announcement, Samsung told Engadget One UI 4 features many of Android 12’s most notable tweaks. For instance, you can customize your phone’s home screen, notifications and wallpapers. It also includes redesigned widgets, as well as new emoji to discover and use.