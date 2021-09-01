U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Samsung's Premiere 4K projector is $1,000 off right now

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

One of Samsung's latest ultra-short throw projectors has been discounted by $1,000 as part of a larger sale on Amazon. The Premiere Projector with a 4.2.2 channel sound system is down to $5,498 — yes that's still quite expensive even for a projector, but it's a much better buy now than at it's normal $6,500 price. We've only seen it cheaper in June during Prime Day when it was an additional $300 off. If you feel comfortable sacrificing on sound, the same model with a 2.2 channel system has dropped to $2,998. Samsung's matching both prices, so you could buy direct from the company if you prefer.

Buy Premiere (4.2Ch sound) at Amazon - $5,498 Buy Premiere (4.2Ch sound) at Samsung - $5,499 Buy Premiere (2.2Ch sound) at Amazon - $2,998 Buy Premiere (2.2Ch sound) at Samsung - $2,999

The Premiere made it onto our list of favorite projectors in a premium category, and it's worth the price if you want one of the best big-screen experiences available. It includes separate red, green and blue lasers so it can cover the full Rec.2020 color range, which is something even most high-end TVs cannot boast. This is as close as you'll get to a true 4K projector too, and it supports HDR10+ and up to 2,800 lumens of brightness.

That 4.2.2 surround sound system completes the package, allowing you to get close to a theatrical experience in your living room or backyard. We also like its relatively attractive and compact design — it looks nice enough to keep out in your home and, being an ultra-short throw machine, you can place it close to a wall and still get a crisp image.

The Premiere also has most smart features you'd expect a projector to have today, including virtual assistant support and streaming apps. Running on Samsung's Tizen operating system for smart TVs, you can ask Alexa, the Google Assistant or Bixby to do things for you as well as stream from services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and others. So while it's not cheap by any means even when on sale, the Premiere is an investment gadget that will provide an excellent entertainment experience for a long time.

A couple of Samsung TVs round out the rest of the sale on Amazon - the 82-inch Samsung Q60T Series 4K smart TV is roughly $500 off, bringing it down to $1,698, and you can grab a Terrace outdoor 4K TV for as low as $2,998.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

