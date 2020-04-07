Samsung Profit Beats After Covid-19 Spurs Server Chip Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported better-than-expected profits after the Covid-19 pandemic boosted chip orders from datacenters helping connect millions of people stuck at home globally.

Korea’s largest company posted operating profit of 6.4 trillion won ($5.2 billion) in the three months ended March, beating the 6.18 trillion won average of estimates. Sales rose to 55 trillion won, according to preliminary results released Tuesday. The company didn’t provide net income or break out divisional performance, which it will do later this month when it releases final results.

Samsung, one of the first major technology corporations to report March quarter numbers, offers clues on how the Covid-19 pandemic is impacting the global electronics industry. As the world’s largest maker of memory chips, phones, displays and appliances, the Korean giant is broadly exposed to the economic shocks of Covid-19. Its semiconductor unit -- the most profitable business -- is riding a surge in online activity from the millions confined to home, driving demand for the memory chips that help power datacenters and cloud services. But demand for mobile gadgets and other electronics likely dwindled as consumers focused on the essentials.

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the semiconductor industry has maintained its leading position as a defensive stock,” said Claire Kyung Min Kim at Hana Financial Investment in Seoul. “In the downstream industry, demand for data centers and corporate/educational PCs is solid.”

Samsung shares, which have plunged more than 20% since their January 2020 peak, rose as much as 3.1% Tuesday. The better-than-expected result came as the South Korean won weakened about 5% against the dollar in the first quarter, lifting the value of income repatriated from overseas.

Should the pandemic persist into the second half -- a worst-case scenario -- the tech giant foresees missing its own 2020 revenue projections by a double-digit percentage, according to people familiar with internal discussions. It’s grappling with plant shutdowns and store closures this quarter alongside rivals and customers like Apple Inc. and Huawei Technologies Co. At the same time, memory chipmakers have experienced rising demand and prices for DRAM and flash memory used in data centers and cloud service operators.

“Although semiconductor earnings look set to increase on the back of memory chip price hikes, the divisions selling finished products such as IM and CE will likely see their earnings decline,” said Greg Roh, senior vice president at HMC Securities.

Contract prices for 32-gigabyte DRAM server modules rose roughly 12% in the March quarter, according to InSpectrum Tech Inc. Prices for 128-gigabit MLC NAND flash memory chips increased about 5.6% in the first three months of 2020. Thanks to growing demand for online services from video-conferences to e-commerce and gaming, prices of server DRAM and enterprise SSD are projected to keep growing in the current quarter. TrendForce raised its price-growth forecasts on server DRAM to 20%, while it expects enterprise SSD prices to rise by as much as 15%.

“The growing demand for server DRAM led to low inventory levels for both clients and suppliers,” TrendForce said in an April 1 note. “Also, following a new round of tenders from Chinese telecom operators in February, the supply of server DRAM has become much tighter, in turn maintaining the upward pull on server DRAM prices.” But the research firm added that trends for the second half hinge on the outbreak around the globe.

The hardest-hit business was mobile because of disappointing demand for the flagship S20 devices released in early March. In the first quarter, Samsung shut its key Gumi plant several times after discovering infection among employees, prompting the shift of some of its output to Vietnam. Lockdowns of major cities and store closures across North America have dragged down overall demand. Hana Financial Investment expects Samsung to report 62.2 million unit shipments of smartphones for the first quarter of 2020, compared with 71.5 million units a year earlier.

