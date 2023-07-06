Samsung Profit Beats As Memory Chip Sector Recovers From Trough

(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported a smaller-than-feared drop in profit, adding to signs a memory chip glut is easing after more than a year of price declines.

Operating profit plunged 96% to 600 billion won ($461 million) in the three months ended June, the company said in its preliminary results on Friday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of 531 billion won. Sales fell 22%, lagging the average analyst estimate for a 20% decline.

The world’s largest memory chipmaker said in April it’s cutting production after reporting its slimmest profit in 14 years, a significant step towards ending the supply glut. US rival Micron Technology Inc. said last week it’s passed the low point of the current downturn. SK Hynix Inc. executives have predicted some relief later this year, aided by recovery in China and AI demand.

“We believe the worst quarterly loss from the semiconductor business was in 1Q23,” Giuni Lee, analyst at Goldman Sachs, said in a report. Samsung’s losses are expected to gradually shrink before the company turns a small profit in the fourth quarter, he said.

Samsung’s stock price has climbed about 30% this year, making it the biggest contributor to gains on South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index.

The company also unveiled a plan last week to shore up its foundry business in a bid to narrow the lead held by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Samsung will introduce 2 nanometer production for mobile phone parts by 2025 and expand applications. It’ll also significantly increase output in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, and Taylor, Texas.

Samsung will provide a business outlook when it reports its full earnings including net income and details on divisional performance later this month.

