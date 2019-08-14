Samsung quietly adds support for bitcoin to its Blockchain Keystore

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has silently added support for bitcoin to its Blockchain Keystore, an online decentralized applications (dapps) store.

Earlier, supporting only Ethereum blockchain, the Keystore now supports bitcoin as well as messaging giant Kakao’s native blockchain Klaytn, according to updated information on Samsung’s Developers website.

Source: Samsung

The support, however, is limited to six devices - Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S10 5G, Note10, and the Note10+, and is restricted to seven countries - Canada, Germany, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the U.S., and the U.K.

Samsung Blockchain KeyStore was first revealed earlier this year, as both “a secure and convenient place for your cryptocurrency” and to “secure and manage your blockchain private key.”