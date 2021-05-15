U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.85
    +61.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,382.13
    +360.68 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,429.98
    +304.99 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.63
    +53.68 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    +1.69 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    +20.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.50
    +0.46 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0330 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4102
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3470
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,262.26
    -1,979.21 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.33
    +39.77 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.61
    +80.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.46 (+2.32%)
     

The Morning After: We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·2 min read

Yes, there’s another robot on Mars. On Friday China’s space agency announced a successful landing for its Tianwen-1 mission that launched last summer. It joins NASA’s Perseverance and the UAE’s Hope as successful missions to reach the planet in 2021.

Now its golf cart-sized Zhurong rover is doing self tests in preparation to explore the surface, so stay tuned for even more Mars pictures even though you were probably already doing that.

— Richard Lawler

What to expect at Google I/O 2021

Android 12, Assistant and much more.

Pixel Buds
Pixel Buds

Last year, right as people were really starting to grapple with pandemic life, Google decided to cancel its 2020 I/O developer conference entirely. (We can't say we blame them.) This year, though, I/O is back — just in a different form. The online-only event kicks off on May 18th, and all signs point to it being a big one

We don’t know everything Google has in store for Google I/O 2021, but we have some educated guesses — and a few things we’re hoping for. Here’s everything we know about the show so far, and what you can expect once the event kicks off in earnest.
Continue reading.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review

Shoddy software mars great hardware.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

The Galaxy Book Pro series features the AMOLED panels that Samsung is known for on its phones, plus a super thin and light design with a long-lasting battery. So, everything’s great, right? Not so fast — as Cherlynn Low explains, this entry actually takes a few steps back with finicky software and a terrible webcam that’s just not compatible with the Zoom era.
Continue reading.

This week's best deals

$100 off Apple's MacBook Air M1 and more.

Star Wars Instant Pot
Star Wars Instant Pot

Apple's MacBook Air M1, our current favorite of the bunch, is $100 off at Amazon, and those who need extra storage can get the 512GB model for $150 off. Star Wars Instant Pots continue to be 40 percent off even after the May the 4th holiday has come and gone.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.
Continue reading.

The Engadget Podcast

Why are Apple and Epic fighting?

Engadget Podcast logo
Engadget Podcast logo

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Mike Futter, author of the GameDev Business Handbook and co-host of the Virtual Economy podcast, about the ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple. What does it mean for the app economy? And is Apple actually a monopoly in the app world? Also, they chat about Intel’s new 11th-gen H-series processors, NVIDIA’s RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti on notebooks, and HTC Vive’s Pro 2 and Focus 3 VR headsets.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.
Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5: The six-month report card

California governor proposes $7 billion investment in public broadband

Former HTC designer Scott Croyle is reportedly working on Beats at Apple

Google Home Max is $150 for the first time since Black Friday

NTSB: Video shows owner getting into driver's seat before fatal Tesla crash

WiFi vulnerability may leave millions of devices open to 'frag attacks'

'Grand Theft Auto V' mod adds uncanny photorealism through AI

Alienware teases new X-Series laptops with exotic cooling solution

The best games for Nintendo Switch in 2021

The best games for PS5

The best games for Xbox in 2021

IBM's 2nm transistors matter because of their shape, not size

