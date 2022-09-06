Samsung's 1TB T7 Touch SSD is cheaper than ever right now

If you’re in the market for external storage, Amazon has discounted a handful of Samsung SSD products. Starting with the T7 Touch, the 1TB model in black is currently $125, down from its usual $160. With the $35 price cut, the T7 Touch is currently at the lowest price it has ever hit on Amazon. While there are faster external SSDs out on the market, Samsung’s portable drive hits the sweet spot between performance, features and affordability. Connected to a USB 3.2 Gen 2-compatible port, it offers sequential write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s. It’s also one of the more secure drives you can buy thanks to the inclusion of AES 256-bit encryption and a built-in fingerprint sensor. Another nice thing about the T7 Touch is that it ships with both USB-C and USB-A cables.

Buy Samsung T7 Touch at Amazon - $125 Buy Samsung T7 Shield at Amazon - $110

The T7 Touch is sturdy, but if you’re worried about how it will hold up on trips and your daily commute, Samsung also offers a ruggedized version. The T7 Shield is just as fast as its Touch counterpart, but it also comes with an elastomer layer that Samsung claims will protect the drive from 9.8-foot drops. It’s also IP65-certified against water and dust. At the moment, you can buy the 1TB model for $110, down from $160. That’s close to the lowest price we’ve seen on the T7 Shield. Amazon has also put the 2TB model on sale. After a 31 percent discount, it’s $200. You can buy the T7 Shield in three colors – blue, black or beige – and all three colorways are included in Amazon’s promotion.

Buy Samsung Evo Select MicroSD at Amazon - $47

Lastly, if all you need is a microSD card for your Nintendo Switch, action camera or Android phone, you’re in luck. Included in the sale are Samsung’s Evo Select microSD cards. The 512GB model is currently $47 after a 45 percent discount. You can also get the 256GB model for 50 percent off, making it $20 at the moment and just a few dollars more than the 128GB variant. I haven’t personally used an Evo Select memory card, but Samsung’s microSD has about all the features you would want in a mid-range memory card. It features a UHS-1 interface with Class 10-rated transfer speeds, meaning it can move data at up to 130MB/s.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.