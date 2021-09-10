U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

Samsung unveils limited-edition Galaxy Watch 4 bands from designer Sami Miró

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Samsung is making its Android-based Galaxy Watch 4 more fashion forward via a new collaboration with designer Sami Miró, the company announced. The Sami Miró Vintage collection features six watchbands and three watch faces, all with a theme of sustainability and wellness, the company announced. 

Samsung unveils limited-edition Galaxy Watch 4 bands from designer Sami Mir&#xf3;
Samsung unveils limited-edition Galaxy Watch 4 bands from designer Sami Miró

Two colors called "Stratus Sky" and "Midnight Black" are made from an "innovative apple peel skin material sourced from waste recovered from the fruit industry," Samsung noted. They go with most outfits, offer the premium look of leather but are "completely vegan and cruelty free." The other bands are made of an eco-friendly, non-toxic TPU material that are non-plasticized and can be recycled. Those come in "Aurora Night," "Cloud Navy," "Earth Sunrise" and "Dawn Atlas" colors. 

The color palette of the bands runs from violet to aqua blue to a mauve pink, along with the black and grey leather-look models. Those colors are all found in the watch faces as well, dubbed SMV Atlas I, SMV Serenity and SMV Atlas II. 

"The collection draws inspiration from the beauty and colors of Mother Earth to serve as a reminder to prioritize mindfulness, health, wellness, and sustainability each day," Samsung wrote. That matches up with the Galaxy Watch 4's focus on health, with features that can measure oxygen, stress, water intake and sleep patterns. It also offers fitness features like guided workouts, group challenges and more. The limited-edition collection is now available on Samsung.com starting at $40. 

