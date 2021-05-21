U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.86
    -3.26 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,207.84
    +123.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,470.99
    -64.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.76
    +9.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.88
    +1.94 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.30
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.62
    -0.44 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2189
    -0.0048 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4155
    -0.0033 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8840
    +0.1190 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,842.71
    -4,571.58 (-11.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    909.75
    -147.37 (-13.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.05
    -1.74 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

Samsung won't abandon Tizen in favor of Android TV

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Google surprised Wear OS fans this week when it announced it was working on an updated version of the operating system with help from Samsung. As part of the partnership, Samsung's future wearables will ship with that new software instead of Tizen, its existing smartwatch OS. The announcement led to some brief speculation that the company may also phase out Tizen in favor of Android TV. As first reported by Protocol, Samsung has now shut down that notion. 

"Tizen still is the default platform for our smart TVs going forward," a spokesperson for the company told Engadget.

No surprise here that Samsung doesn't have drastic changes planned. The company is one of the biggest and most successful manufacturers in the space, and the TV market is a lot different from the one for wearables. The operating system a TV comes with doesn't factor in most consumers' buying decisions. Size, display quality and, most of all, price play a much more significant role in those purchases.

