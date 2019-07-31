Samsung Tops Estimates in Sign of Progress in Chip Market

(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported earnings that topped estimates in a sign of improvement for South Korea’s most important company amid global trade tensions and a wireless industry slump.

Net income fell 54% from a year earlier, but the 5.06 trillion won ($4.3 billion) total for the three months ended June exceeded the 4.88 trillion won average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Samsung had reported preliminary numbers this month that showed operating profit fell more than 50%.

The world’s largest maker of memory chips and smartphones has been navigating its way through geopolitical tensions and a wireless slump. The U.S.-China trade war has rattled the global tech-supply chain and weighed down the price of memory chips used in phones and data centers. In addition, Japan restricted the export of materials used in chips and displays to Korea, raising concern over potential disruptions at Samsung and SK Hynix Inc.

In its earnings report, Samsung signaled optimism about improvements for the memory business -- its most profitable -- for the rest of the year.

“In the second half, demand is expected to grow although the company sees volatility in the overall industry due to increased external uncertainties,” Samsung said in a statement Wednesday. The company said memory demand increased in the second quarter as data-center customers resumed purchasing and mobile applications adopted higher-capacity products.

Samsung shares were little changed in early Seoul trading. They have been flat over the past year, though they’ve gained in recent weeks with hope of a recovery in chip prices and of progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute.

“There are many negative factors for Samsung, but its display business is improving,” Song Myung-sup, analyst at HI Investment & Securities, said before earnings release. “Samsung might start seeing a windfall from the U.S. ban on Huawei and more display orders from Apple.”

Samsung also reported that operating profit fell to 6.6 trillion won while revenue slipped to 56.1 trillion won.

Memory chips has been challenging this year. Contract prices for 32-gigabyte DRAM server modules, used to store data on PCs and servers, dropped by 25.1% in the June quarter, according to InSpectrum Tech Inc. Prices for TLC 128 NAND flash memory dropped 11.5%.

“For DRAM, overall demand is expected to increase due to seasonal effects amid external uncertainties. Server demand is expected to increase gradually as customers adjust their inventory levels and resume purchasing, while PC demand is also likely to expand,” Samsung said in its statement. “For NAND, demand for high-density, high value-added datacenter and mobile storage is likely to continue to grow and the market is expected to gradually stabilize from the third quarter.”

Chipmakers have been predicting a recovery in memory-chip demand this year, but that’s been delayed amid the trade war and slower expansion of data centers. “A demand-driven oversupply in the DRAM market will push pricing down 42.1% in 2019 and the oversupply is expected to extend through the second quarter of 2020,” Gartner Inc. said in a note on July 22.

