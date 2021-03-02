U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,896.12
    -5.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,560.78
    +25.27 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,461.17
    -127.65 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.74
    -32.59 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.76
    -0.88 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.60
    +10.60 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    26.76
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2090
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    -0.0360 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3954
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7520
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,839.22
    -670.73 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.10
    -29.56 (-3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Watch Samsung detail its Micro LED TVs

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

We got a first look at Samsung’s 2021 TV lineup at CES 2021, but on Tuesday the company provided more information on details like pricing and availability. And we’ve crammed all of its biggest announcements in a video that clocks in at under 10 minutes. That includes additional details on its upcoming Frame and Neo QLED TVs. The latter will available in both 8K and 4K versions, with pricing starting in the $5,000 range for the higher resolution models.

But the star of the presentation was the company’s new Micro LED TV lineup. Samsung said 110-inch and 99-inch models will be available for consumers to buy by the end of March, with a smaller (but still massive) 88-inch set to follow in the fall and a 76-inch model in development.

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung confirms availability for its 2021 TV lineup

    Samsung has confirmed its full range of 2021 TVs including high-end Micro LEDs, Neo QLEDs, more Frame TVs, and new gaming and smart monitors.

  • Microsoft Mesh aims to bring holographic virtual collaboration to all

    Microsoft wants to make virtual collaboration accessible to everyone with Mesh.

  • Epic Games has bought 'Fall Guys' studio Mediatonic

    Along with Mediatonic, Tonic Games Group owns Irregular Corporation and Fortitude Games.

  • The 2022 C40 Recharge will be Volvo’s first leather-free EV

    Volvo is going all in on going green and will begin selling its vehicles virtually — starting with the newly unveiled 2022 C40 Recharge.

  • Google revamps Chrome profiles to make switching easier

    Google's latest Chrome update revamps profiles to make it easier for multiple users to identify and switch between their accounts on the web browser.

  • 'It Takes Two' turns a good platformer into a saccharine romcom

    Am I supposed to be rooting for these parents to get divorced?

  • Dead by Daylight's latest killer is a K-pop star

    Behaviour Interactive teamed up with a BTS producer to develop the All-Kill chapter.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Coming 2 America' and 'WandaVision' finale

    The 'WandaVision' season finale is this week, Paramount+ launches with a 'Real World' reunion and Amazon Prime premieres 'Coming 2 America.'

  • 'Hogwarts Legacy' may allow players to create transgender characters

    Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has made comments that were widely perceived as transphobic.

  • Insect-like drones can take a beating and keep flying

    Researchers have built drones whose insect-like agility and toughness helps them fly through tight spaces — and take some punishment, too.

  • U.S. sanctions Russian officials over Navalny poisoning and detention

    The U.S. will sanction 7 senior Russian officials over the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, the Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday.Why it matters: The sanctions represent the first penalties the U.S. has imposed on Kremlin-linked officials since President Biden took office and pledged to confront Russian aggression.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Administration officials told reporters on a briefing call that U.S. intelligence has assessed "with high confidence" that Federal Security Service (FSB) officers poisoned Navalny using the nerve agent Novichok.The 7 Russian officials sanctioned by the Treasury Department include FSB director Aleksandr Bortnikov, domestic policy chief Andrei Yarin, first deputy chief of staff Sergei Kiriyenko, deputy defense minister Aleksey Krivoruchko, deputy defense minister Pavel Popov, federal prisons director Alexander Kalashnikov, and prosecutor general Igor Krasnov.The U.S. will also add 14 entities linked to the production of chemical and biological weapons in Russia to a Commerce Department blacklist.The sanctions were coordinated with the European Union, which announced separately on Tuesday that it had sanctioned four Russian law enforcement officials for their roles in the "arbitrary arrest, prosecution and sentencing" of Navalny — as well as the ensuing crackdown on protestors.What they're saying: "The United States is not trying to reset our relations with Russia, nor are we attempting to escalate," one administration official told reporters.The official added that this was the first in a series of actions responding to Russia's adversarial actions, noting that a response to the massive SolarWinds hack of U.S. government agencies would be coming "sooner rather than later."But the official added that the administration plans to work with Russia on issues like nuclear arms control, even as other aspects of the relationship are "adversarial."Background: Navalny, an anti-corruption activist often described as "the man Vladimir Putin fears most," was poisoned last August with Novichok, a calling card of the Russian security services. He has accused Putin of ordering the attempted assassination, a charge that the Russian strongman denies.Navalny spent months recovering in Germany before flying back to Russia three days before Biden's inauguration, where he was immediately arrested for allegedly violating parole. The detention sparked widespread protests across Russia.Navalny was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison last month and transferred last week to a notorious prison camp known for imposing "extreme psychological pressure" on inmates.Between the lines: Navalny's allies have called on the U.S. and EU to sanction a list of 35 Russian oligarchs and officials believed to be responsible or complicit in human rights abuses or corruption, arguing that their close ties to Putin and vast international wealth would render the sanctions more effective.A senior administration official said today's action would focus on government officials, but that this was only the first of a series of steps. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bose 700 wireless ANC headphones are $80 off right now

    Bose 700 wireless noise-cancelling headphones are down to $299 at Amazon.

  • Roku buys Nielsen tech to better target ads on traditional TV

    Roku has purchased Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising unit, which will change the way ads are served on its platform.

  • My late, reluctant trip to 'Mass Effect Andromeda'

    After years of putting it off, I finally jumped into Mass Effect Andromeda.

  • 'The Sinking City' developer says its game was illegally uploaded to Steam

    On Monday, the studio shared a lengthy blog post and video detailing its allegations against Nacon.