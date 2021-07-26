U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,422.30
    +10.51 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,144.31
    +82.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,840.71
    +3.72 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.92
    +7.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.17
    +0.26 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1805
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2760
    -0.0100 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3600
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,645.21
    +3,028.64 (+8.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    905.01
    -10.48 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.43
    -2.15 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,833.29
    +285.29 (+1.04%)
     

Samsung says an S Pen for foldables is coming at Unpacked

Cherlynn Low
·Reviews Editor
·2 min read

Ahead of its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has published a blog post by its president TM Roh that basically tells us what it plans to announce next month. In addition to a new Galaxy Watch powered by Wear OS, the company will be launching the third generation of its Galaxy Z series and "the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones."

A stylus made for the pliable screens on foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip has been a widely requested feature, and would make the larger, opened up displays more useful. Of course, Samsung shared little else about this S Pen besides the fact that it's coming, so there are plenty of unknowns at the moment. How will it avoid damaging the softer, flexible screen? How precise will the stylus be? What size is its nib, what is its pressure sensitivity and will there be the foldables have onboard slots to house it? Will it have Bluetooth support for remote control actions? Clearly, these are things we'll have to wait till Unpacked on August 11th to learn about.

Roh also confirmed that Samsung will not be launching a new Note handset at the event, saying that "Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices."

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

As for the third generation of the Galaxy Z phones we'll be seeing at the event, Roh said the company has "lined up even more partner apps that make the most of the versatile fold-out format." We can expect "hands-free optimized video calling with Google Duo and watching videos in Flex mode on YouTube," as well as "multitasking in Microsoft Teams." 

Specifically, too, the next Galaxy Z Flip will have "an even more refined style" and "more durable, stronger materials," while the upcoming Z Fold will "combine the very best that smartphones and tablets offer and [deliver] completely new ways of working, connecting and creating."

The language is unsurprisingly vague, as Samsung can't give away all the details ahead of Unpacked. But it clearly also wants people to be excited — excited enough that they might be temped to reserve one of the new Z series devices already. If you choose to go through the company's Reserve Now program, you can trade in up to two devices, including phones, tablets and wearables, towards a new Galaxy product. I'd recommend till we learn more about what's coming on August 11th before doing that, and you can join us on Engadget's YouTube channel to watch Unpacked live. We'll be kicking things off with a pre-show at 9:40am ET and answer your questions in a post-show after Samsung wraps. 

Recommended Stories

  • The Housing Market Is on Fire. The Fed Is Stoking the Flames.

    The housing market remains heated as the Federal Reserve pumps fuel into the system, but supply and affordability constraints are slowing down sales. Shortages of building materials, land, and labor are worsening the squeeze. The Fed meets this week to plot near-term policy.

  • Tesla breaks its own delivery record by building and shipping 200,000 vehicles in Q2

    Tesla announced a number of "new and notable records" during its Q2 earnings call on Monday.

  • Researchers are testing concrete that could charge your EV while you drive

    Indiana is testing a new type of cement with embedded magnetized particles that could one day charge an EV while you drive.

  • Intel's revised roadmap looks beyond 1 nanometer chips

    Forget about "SuperFin Enhanced," the previous name for the node powering Intel's upcoming 10nm Alder Lake processors. Now, that node is just called "Intel 7," according to the company's revised roadmap.

  • Activision Blizzard employees decry 'abhorrent' company response to harassment lawsuit

    Employees at Activision Blizzard are calling on the company to issue a new statement in response to the lawsuit it’s facing from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH).

  • Intel stock dips as new chip designation, production schedule revealed

    Intel Corp. shares declined steadily in the extended session Monday, handing back daily gains, after the chip maker revealed its "road map" and repackaging plans for its future products.

  • Intel to build Qualcomm chips, aims to catch foundry rivals by 2025

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp said on Monday its factories will start building Qualcomm Inc chips and laid out a roadmap to expand its new foundry business to catch rivals such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 2025. Amazon.com Inc will be another new customer for the foundry chip business, said Intel, which for decades held the lead in technology for manufacturing the smallest, fastest computing chips. But Intel has lost that lead to TSMC and Samsung, whose manufacturing services have helped Intel's rivals Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp produce chips that outperform Intel's. AMD and Nvidia design chips which then are made by the rival chip manufacturers, called foundries.

  • Apple reports Q3 earnings on Tuesday — Here's what to expect

    Apple is expected to announce its Q3 2021 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Analysis-5G underdog Nokia firmly back in game after Lundmark's shakeup

    Shifting geopolitics and a sharp round of cost cutting have put Nokia firmly back in the global 5G rollout race just a year after CEO Pekka Lundmark took the reins at the Finnish company. Considered a 5G underdog after betting on the wrong type of chips and losing a multi-billion Verizon contract to Samsung, Nokia has more recently been gaining ground on arch-rival Ericsson, even as both benefit from U.S. pressure on European governments to crackdown on China's Huawei. Lundmark in February warned of a "challenging" year of transition with "meaningful headwinds", but two good quarters have rekindled hopes of a turnaround and Nokia said earlier this month that it will raise its full-year outlook when it reports second-quarter results on Thursday.

  • Intel Lays Out Chip Manufacturing Plans Through 2025

    CEO Pat Gelsinger went over advancements for the next four years, from rebranding manufacturing processes to implementing new technologies.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target $40,000 and Beyond

    Resistance at $40,000 was too strong this morning. A Bitcoin move through to $40,500 levels would bring the 38.2% FIB into play…

  • Why These 3 Microsoft Analysts Are Bullish Ahead Of Q4 Results

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings following the market close on Tuesday, July 27. In anticipation of this earnings call, analysts at Citi, KeyBanc and Wedbush Securities have provided insight into the company’s market positioning. The consensus estimates project fourth-quarter EPS of $1.90 and revenue of $44.1 billion. Related Link: What To Watch For When Apple, Microsoft And Google Report Earnings Tuesday Citi's Take On Microsoft “Recovering IT budgets, an

  • Amazon Job Posting Hints at Plan to Accept Cryptocurrency

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s payments team is exploring letting customers use cryptocurrencies to pay for their orders -- a development that’s roiling digital currency markets.An Amazon job posting published online last week seeks a “Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead.” After Insider reported the existence of the posting earlier, Bitcoin surged to about $40,000. Amazon shares gained about 1% in New York.Read more: Bitcoin Nears $40,000 as Shorts Fuel Rally on Amazon Speculation“You

  • Apple Reports Earnings Tuesday. Why the Market May Already Be Looking Past Them.

    The tech giant's stock surged to new all-time highs amid heightened investor anticipation of June-quarter earnings. The next iPhone might be the real difference-maker.

  • This is the stunning all-screen iPhone 13 everyone’s been dreaming of

    Apple’s new iPhone 12 lineup is officially the best-selling smartphone lineup on the planet, and that really shouldn’t surprise anyone out there. These new iPhone models mark Apple’s first big smartphone redesign since 2017 when the iPhone X first debuted. Not only do Apple’s latest iPhones sport a new look, but it’s also actually a … The post This is the stunning all-screen iPhone 13 everyone’s been dreaming of appeared first on BGR.

  • Facebook Explores Integrating Oculus Workouts With Apple Health

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is exploring the idea of letting users synchronize workout data from Oculus virtual-reality headsets with Apple Inc.’s Health app on iPhones, according to code discovered in the Oculus iPhone app.The feature would allow a user of the Oculus Move workout system to add data -- like the number of calories burned -- to the iPhone Health app. Code hidden in the Oculus app also references the ability to view Oculus workout data on the Oculus VR headset that was previously

  • Sorry, Microsoft says you can’t cheat to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs

    Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 a few weeks ago, causing an unexpected controversy right after the announcement. It turned out that not all computers that can run Windows 10 will support Windows 11. Microsoft has precise hardware requirements in place. A software tool will tell you whether your PC can handle the upgrade to Windows 11. … The post Sorry, Microsoft says you can’t cheat to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs appeared first on BGR.

  • iOS 14.7.1 arrives with fix for Apple Watch unlocking bug

    If you use an older Touch ID iPhone with your Apple Watch, you'll want to download iOS 14.7.1 as soon as you can.

  • Bitcoin’s Adoption Is Growing. Now It’s Amazon’s Time To Accept It

    Online ecommerce giant Amazon is set to start accepting Bitcoin payments this year and could develop its native token by 2022.

  • Ransomware: What to do if hit by an attack

    Ransomware is an attack that locks your computer and demands a ransom to give back your data. Here's how to respond if attacked.