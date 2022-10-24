Samsung Week is here with early Black Friday deals on top-tier TVs, appliances and more
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Starting today, October 24 through Tuesday, November 1, Samsung is offering a select collection of top-tier tech on sale in time for Black Friday.
Shoppers can save up to 71% on NEO QLED 8K TVs, Galaxy Book laptops, Galaxy Z smartphones and more throughout the nine-day sale.
Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.
With Black Friday 2022 on the horizon, tech fans are ready and waiting to score some of the biggest savings of the year on the best-reviewed tech available. The good news is that shoppers don't have to wait another month to find discounts on smartphones, appliances, TVs and more. In fact, Samsung is offering tech enthusiasts nine whole days of early Black Friday deals right now!
The tech developer is hosting Samsung Week from today, October 24 through Tuesday, November 1. During that time, shoppers will find various appliances, mobile tech and more on sale for up to 71% off. Not only is there a set list of devices that will stay on sale throughout the event, but each day of the week will also feature daily deals on select tech.
►Furniture deals: The best early Black Friday sales at Wayfair, Target, Macy's and West Elm
►One of the best credit cards just got even better: Earn cash back with no annual fee for a year
For instance, today's daily discounts include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. Typically listed for $2,159.99, you can get the one-terabyte model of the retro-style device for as low as $809.99 when you trade in the appropriate device. Even without trading in anything, you'll still get $450 off the phone for a sale price of $1,709.99. We ranked the Fold 4 among our favorite smartphones for its multitasking abilities, made possible by its multi-view window that splits your screen for note-taking on one half and the ability to attend video meetings on the other. Its Flex mode allows it to stand up by itself for watching videos and you can customize how your favorite apps are organized on the screen.
If you want an even bigger screen to call your own, there's the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV on sale in multiple sizes. Normally priced from $4,999.99, the smart display is available in its 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes for as low as $3,299.99. Samsung says the QN900B features an Infinity Screen with a bezel nearly invisible to the human eye, making for one of the slimmest TVs you'll ever see. Skinny as it is, the TV still promises brilliant colors and intense contrast through its Quantum Mini LED technology.
The best deals at the Samsung Week sale
Tuesday, October 25
Save $50 on a Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone and get a free memory upgrade
Save $260 on the Samsung 1.7-Cubic-Foot Smart Over-the-Range Microwave
Save $420 on the Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Save $420 on the Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Save $450 on the Samsung 6-Cubic-Foot Smart Freestanding Gas Range with No-Preheat
Save $520 on the 5-Cubic-Foot Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer
Save up to $2,500 on the Samsung QN95B Series NEO QLED 4K Smart TV
Wednesday, October 26
Save $370 on the Samsung 5.1-Cubic-Foot Smart Top Load Washer with ActiveWave
Save $370 on the Samsung 5.2-Cubic-Foot Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer
Save $370 on the Samsung 7.4-Cubic-Foot Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Save $370 on the Samsung 7.4-Cubic-Foot Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Save $600 on the Samsung 6-Cubic-Foot Smart Freestanding Gas Range with Flex Duo
Get up to $600 in trade-in credit and an extra $150 off when you get a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone
Save $1,000 on the Samsung 29-Cubic-Foot Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator in white
Save $1,100 on the Samsung 30-Cubic-Foot Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator in white
Save $1,400 on the Samsung 23-Cubic-Foot Bespoke French Door Refrigerator in white
Save $1,400 on the Samsung 23-Cubic-Foot Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Thursday, October 27
Save $230 on the Samsung 1.7-Cubic-Foot Smart Over-the-Range Microwave
Save $420 on the Samsung 5.5-Cubic-Foot Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer in Ivory
Save $420 on the Samsung 7.4-Cubic-Foot Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in Ivory
Save $420 on the Samsung 7.4-Cubic-Foot Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in Ivory
Save $450 on the Samsung 6-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-in Gas Range in black stainless-steel
Save up to $1,000 on Samsung OLED TV s and get two years of Samsung Care+ for $1
Save $1,500 on the Samsung 23-Cubic-Foot Smart Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Friday, October 28
Save $50 on a Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone and get a free memory upgrade
Save $500 on the Samsung 5.3-Cubic-Foot Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer
Save $1,200 on the Samsung 29-Cubic-Foot Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Saturday, October 29
Save $450 on the Samsung Bespoke Silver Steel Electric Dryer 8700
Save $450 on the Samsung 5.3-Cubic-Foot Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Top Load Washer
Save $450 on the Samsung 7.6-Cubic-Foot Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer
Sunday, October 30
Save $180 on the Samsung 1.1-Cubic-Foot Smart SLIM Over-the-Range Microwave
Save $300 on the Samsung 44dbA Smart Dishwasher with StormWash+
Save $420 on the Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Save $420 on the Samsung 5-Cubic-Foot Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer
Save $420 on the Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Monday, October 31
Save $370 on the Samsung 5.1-Cubic-Foot Smart Top Load Washer with ActiveWave
Save $370 on the Samsung 5.2-Cubic-Foot Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer
Save $370 on the Samsung 7.4-Cubic-Foot Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Save $370 on the Samsung 7.4-Cubic-Foot Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Tuesday, November 1
Save $270 on the Samsung 4.9-Cubic-Foot Large Capacity Top Load Washer
Save $270 on the Samsung 7.4-Cubic-Foot Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry
Save $550 on the Samsung 6-Cubic-Foot Smart Freestanding Gas Range
Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung Week: Shop early Black Friday deals on TVs, appliances and more