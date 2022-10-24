Samsung Week is here with early Black Friday deals on top-tier TVs, appliances and more

Upgrade your essential tech at the Samsung Week sale with early Black Friday deals.

Starting today, October 24 through Tuesday, November 1, Samsung is offering a select collection of top-tier tech on sale in time for Black Friday.

Shoppers can save up to 71% on NEO QLED 8K TVs, Galaxy Book laptops, Galaxy Z smartphones and more throughout the nine-day sale.

With Black Friday 2022 on the horizon, tech fans are ready and waiting to score some of the biggest savings of the year on the best-reviewed tech available. The good news is that shoppers don't have to wait another month to find discounts on smartphones, appliances, TVs and more. In fact, Samsung is offering tech enthusiasts nine whole days of early Black Friday deals right now!

Samsung Week deals

The tech developer is hosting Samsung Week from today, October 24 through Tuesday, November 1. During that time, shoppers will find various appliances, mobile tech and more on sale for up to 71% off. Not only is there a set list of devices that will stay on sale throughout the event, but each day of the week will also feature daily deals on select tech.

For instance, today's daily discounts include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. Typically listed for $2,159.99, you can get the one-terabyte model of the retro-style device for as low as $809.99 when you trade in the appropriate device. Even without trading in anything, you'll still get $450 off the phone for a sale price of $1,709.99. We ranked the Fold 4 among our favorite smartphones for its multitasking abilities, made possible by its multi-view window that splits your screen for note-taking on one half and the ability to attend video meetings on the other. Its Flex mode allows it to stand up by itself for watching videos and you can customize how your favorite apps are organized on the screen.

If you want an even bigger screen to call your own, there's the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV on sale in multiple sizes. Normally priced from $4,999.99, the smart display is available in its 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes for as low as $3,299.99. Samsung says the QN900B features an Infinity Screen with a bezel nearly invisible to the human eye, making for one of the slimmest TVs you'll ever see. Skinny as it is, the TV still promises brilliant colors and intense contrast through its Quantum Mini LED technology.

The best deals at the Samsung Week sale

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and its advanced technology is just one of many devices on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Shop the Samsung Week sale

