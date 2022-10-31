Samsung Week has last-chance deals on top-rated TVs, appliances and more before Black Friday

Shop Samsung Week for these amazing deals on appliances, TVs, monitors and more.

We're getting closer and closer to Black Friday 2022, which means the world is waiting for the best deals of the year to go live. The good news is that some of the biggest names in tech are already offering major price cuts weeks early. Samsung has a bevy of devices and appliances on sale for the next couple of days so you can get the best tech on the market weeks ahead of the best prices of the year.

Samsung Week deals

Since Monday, October 24, the tech developer has been hosting Samsung Week and the deals are live through tomorrow, November 1. During the ongoing sale, shoppers will find various appliances, mobile tech and more on sale for up to 71% off. Not only is there a set list of devices that will stay on sale throughout the event, but each day of the week will also feature daily deals on select tech.

One of the best Samsung deals to score today is on the 7.4-cubic-foot Samsung smart electric dryer. Typically listed for $1,099, you can get the advanced laundry appliance in a stylish Brushed Black color for $370 off at $729. Samsung says users can start and stop the dryer through the SmartThings smartphone app or its user-friendly touchpad with built-in audio assistance and braille next to the panel buttons. Whatever your control preference, the dryer uses its SteamSanitize+ cycle to remove 99.9% of germs and bacteria, over 95% of pollen, and kills 100% of dust mites.

If you want an even bigger TV screen to call your own, the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV is on sale in multiple sizes. Normally priced from $4,999.99, the smart display is available in its 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes for as low as $3,299.99. Samsung says the QN900B features an Infinity Screen with a bezel nearly invisible to the human eye, making it one of the slimmest TVs you'll ever see. Skinny as it is, the TV still promises brilliant colors and intense contrast through its Quantum Mini LED technology.

