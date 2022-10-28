U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

Samsung Week rolls on with early Black Friday deals on top-rated TVs, appliances and phones

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Samsung Week offers some of the best early Black Friday deals on TVs, monitors and appliances.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We're getting closer and closer to Black Friday 2022, which means the world is waiting for the best deals of the year to go live. The good news is that some of the biggest names in tech are already offering major price cuts weeks early. Samsung has a bevy of devices and appliances on sale for the next couple of days so you can get the best tech on the market weeks ahead of the best prices of the year.

Samsung Week deals

The tech developer has been hosting Samsung Week since Monday, October 24 through Tuesday, November 1. During the ongoing sale, shoppers will find various appliances, mobile tech and more on sale for up to 71% off. Not only is there a set list of devices that will stay on sale throughout the event, but each day of the week will also feature daily deals on select tech.

Amazon's Beauty Haul: Shop early Black Friday deals on Olaplex, Revlon, PMD and more

The best holiday gifts of 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide

One of the best Samsung deals to score today is on the Samsung 44dBA dishwasher. Typically listed for $1,099, you can get the smart appliance in black stainless steel for $300 off at $799. Samsung says the washer uses a StormWash+ system of dual wash arms and a spray jet to provide high-pressure water to your dirtiest dishes. It also features an AutoRelease drying feature that automatically releases its door to circulate air into the machine for a better dry experience. Plus, its 44dBA reading means you'll have a whisper-quiet experience.

If you want an even bigger TV screen to call your own, the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV is on sale in multiple sizes. Normally priced from $4,999.99, the smart display is available in its 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes for as low as $3,299.99. Samsung says the QN900B features an Infinity Screen with a bezel nearly invisible to the human eye, making it one of the slimmest TVs you'll ever see. Skinny as it is, the TV still promises brilliant colors and intense contrast through its Quantum Mini LED technology.

The best deals at the Samsung Week sale

This Samsung dishwasher has style and skill in keeping your kitchen essentials clean, and it can be yours this weekend for $300 off.
Friday, October 28

Saturday, October 29

Sunday, October 30

Monday, October 31

Tuesday, November 1

Shop the Samsung Week sale

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung Week: Early Black Friday deals on TVs, appliances and phones

