Here's everything Samsung announced at its Galaxy S21 event

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·3 min read

Samsung devoted its first Unpacked event of 2021 to the Galaxy S21, but that’s not all the company had to share. In addition to three new phones, Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds Pro and its first SmartTag lost item tracker.

Galaxy S21 and S21+

Galaxy S21 Lineup
Galaxy S21 Lineup

Samsung’s new S21 and S21+ phones come with a refreshed design and the latest silicon from chipmaker Qualcomm, but those aren’t the features that will draw people to these devices. Instead, it’s the fact that they will start at $800 and $1,000 when they go on sale on January 29th. Even when you account for the hidden cost of there being no power adapter in the box, that makes the S21 and S21+ significantly more affordable than their predecessors. More importantly, it means they start at the same price as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Of course, Samsung had to cut some corners to make the S21 and S21+ more affordable. They feature the same camera components as the S20 and S20+ and you’ll have to contend with a less pixel-dense display than last year. But if you ask us, so far none of those changes have made the S21 and S21+ come off as any less competent.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Ultra
Galaxy S21 Ultra

We’ll forgive you if the only takeaway you came away from Samsung’s segment on the S21 Ultra is that it comes in a fancy new black colorway. It’s true, the company spent far too much time talking up something so straightforward, but that doesn’t mean Samsung didn’t update its top-of-the-line model in a meaningful way. New to the $1,200 S21 Ultra is an updated dual telephoto lens system that Samsung claims will improve “clarity with every shot.” Oh, and the rumors were true: the S21 Ultra will include S Pen support. Samsung even plans to release a Pro model of the stylus that will support that will allow you to use its Air Action gestures to control the phone remotely. Like its less expensive siblings, the S21 Ultra goes on sale on January 29th.

Galaxy Buds Pro

Galaxy Buds Pro
Galaxy Buds Pro

The design of Samsung’s bean-like Galaxy Buds Live may have made them great meme material, but when it came to day-to-day use, they weren’t all that compelling. Thankfully, Samsung went back to the drawing board and came back with the $200 Galaxy Buds Pro. The company’s new headphones combine elements of both the Galaxy Buds+ and aforementioned Galaxy Buds Live, leading to a design Samsung claims is less intrusive and more comfortable to wear. They also come with enhancements like active-noise cancellation, support for 360 Audio and an improved IPX7 rating against sweat and water. They’ll be available to buy today.

Galaxy SmartTag

Galaxy SmartTag
Galaxy SmartTag

Leave it to Samsung to beat Apple to announcing its take on a Bluetooth tracker first. The Galaxy SmartTag is a Tile-like accessory you can attach to your belonging and use to try and find them if they ever get lost. While you’ll eventually be able to buy one for $30, you can also get a free SmartTag if you pre-order any of Samsung’s new phones directly from the company. Later this year, Samsung will release a Tag+ model that will take advantage of the ultra-wideband (UWB) feature in many of its new phones to offer enhanced tracking.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. The key here for investors is finding options in which the risk/reward combination will work toward long-term advantage. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. Despite the hefty losses incurred over the past 52 weeks, the two tickers have scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) We will start with Theravance, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing organ-specific medications. It’s current pipeline includes drug candidates for the treatment of inflammatory lung and intestinal conditions, as well as neurogenicorthostatic hypotension. The research programs range from Phase 1 to Phase 3 trials. Theravance already has YUPELRI on the market as a COPD treatment. YUPELRI underlies the lion’s share of Theravance’s revenue, which in Q3 reach $18.3 million. This was up 47% year-over-year, and was driven by a 124% increase in YUPELRI sales. Of more immediate interest to investors is Trelegy Ellipta, GlaxoSmithKline’s new once daily inhaler medication developed as a maintenance treatment for asthma, which was approved by the FDA in September, 2020. This approval will give Theravance a slice of the income on a drug with a broad potential audience, as asthma affects more than 350 million people globally. Theravance owns royalty rights on Trelegy, with income estimated at 5.5% to 8.5% of total sales. Trelegy was initially approved in the US as the first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for the treatment of COPD. Like many biopharmas, Theravance has high overhead and its approved drugs are at the start of their profitable lives. This keeps the net earnings and revenues down, at least for the near-term, and leads to a discount share price – TBPH has slipped 32% over the past 52 weeks. Covering the stock for Leerink, analyst Geoff Porges remains bullish on Theravance, mainly due to the combination of its robust pipeline and its approved treatments for lung diseases. “Theravance’s respiratory medicines are its key near-term valuation drivers… We still forecast ~$2.4B in WW Triple sales at peak (2027E). Beyond TBPH’s commercial/partnered assets, the company is also developing an improved JAK inhibitor (JAKi) partnered with JNJ (OP) for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and a norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor (NSRI) TD-9855 (ampreloxetine) for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH). Each of these drugs leverages novel delivery of unique compounds against proven mechanisms-of-action and could offer superior safety and/or treatment effect, from their wider therapeutic windows,” Porges noted. To this end, Porges rates TBPH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) and gives it a $35 price target, implying an impressive one-year upside of 104%. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 5 reviews on file, and all are to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus unanimous. TBPH shares are priced at $16.95, and their $33.60 average price target suggests a 97% upside from that level. (See TBPH stock analysis on TipRanks) NiSource, Inc. (NI) NiSource is a utility holding company, with subsidiaries in the natural gas and electricity sectors. NiSource provides power and gas to over 4 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The majority of NiSource’s customers, about 88%, are in the gas sector; the company’s electric operations serve customers in Indiana only. The company saw revenues in the third quarter come in at $902 million, down from $962 in the prior quarter and $931 in the year-ago quarter. Overall, however, revenues have conformed to the company’s historic pattern: The second and third quarters are relatively low, while the top line increases with cold weather in Q4 and peaks in Q1. This is typical of utility companies in North America. Despite the lower year-over-year revenues, NiSource has felt confident enough to maintain its dividend payment, holding it steady at 21 cents per common share through 2020. This annualizes to 84 cents, and gives a yield of 3.8%. Not only has the company felt confident to pay income to shareholders, it has also felt confident to invest heavily in renewable energy resources. The company has a FY20 capital spending plan exceeding $1.7 billion, and is guiding toward $1.3 billion for FY21. These expenditures will fund ‘green’ energy projects. NI is currently trading at $21.67, a striking distance from its 52-week low. One analyst, however, thinks this lower stock price gives investors an attractive entry point today. Argus analyst Gary Hovis rates NI a Buy along with a $32 price target. This figure implies a 48% upside from current levels. (To watch Hovis' track record, click here) "NI shares appear favorably valued at 18.1-times our 2021 EPS estimate, below the average multiple of 21.6 for comparable electric and gas utilities," Hovis noted. "NiSource could also become a buyout target, as larger utilitiesand private equity firms have purchased smaller utilities because oftheir stable earnings growth and above-average dividend yields." Overall, Wall Street sees a clear path forward for NiSource – a fact clear from the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 3 recent Buy-side reviews. The shares are selling for $21.68, and the average price target of $28.75 suggests an upside of ~32% on the one-year timeframe. (See NI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • GameStop Stock Is up 100% in Two Days. How Much Higher Can It Go?

    On Wednesday, GameStop (GME) stock recorded its largest ever one day share haul, surging by a massive 57% in the session. This was followed by today's 27% jump. There appears to be some disagreement on Wall Street as to the cause behind the monster moves. As the stock has recently had extremely high short interest, some have put it down to a short squeeze. While Ihor Dusaniwsky, of predictive analytics company S3 Partners, believes the short covering was partly behind the buying spree, he doesn’t see it as the main reason for the surge. Rather, the reason lies elsewhere. “GME’s board shake-up and stronger holiday sales is causing a long-buying tsunami, which is the primary factor for the price move,” Dusaniwsky noted. On Monday, GameStop announced holiday quarter sales increased by 4.8% on a comparable-store basis while the company’s e-commerce sales jumped 308%, although overall sales dropped by 3.1%. Also, on Monday, the video game retailer announced that is refreshing its broad. The company said it hand RC Ventures - one of its largest shareholders - three new seats on the board of directors. One of these will go to Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen. RC Ventures has previously said GameStop should review its strategy and pivot toward becoming more of a digital-centric technology company. While investors flocked to the stock since the dual announcements, for Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, the comps figure was “below expectations.” While Pachter believes GameStop is “well-positioned to be a primary beneficiary of the new console launches,” the outlook remains too cloudy for him to truly get behind the stock at present. “The global pandemic remains a hurdle, and we expect it to remain a hurdle until the majority of GameStop’s addressable market is vaccinated. That said, we think that is likely to happen sometime around mid-2021, and we expect GameStop to complete its reboot initiative and the expansion of its ecommerce omnichannel solution by that time,” the analyst said. “We have a positive bias, and we think the company is positioned to generate solid profits in 2021 and beyond, but until we have greater visibility, we are unprepared to upgrade.” Accordingly, Pachter reiterated a Neutral (i.e. Hold) rating on GME shares backed by a $16 price target. Following the recent surge, the figure now suggests downside of ~60%. (To watch Pachter’s track record, click here) There’s even more downside according to the analyst consensus. The average price target stands at $10.72, indicating ~73% drop from current levels. Based on 1 Buy, 3 Holds and 2 Sells, the stock qualifies with a Hold consensus rating. (See GME stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Looking Into BlackBerry's Return On Capital Employed

    During Q3, BlackBerry's (NYSE:BB) reported sales totaled $224.00 million. Despite a 700.0% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $32.00 million. BlackBerry collected $266.00 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $4.00 million loss.What Is ROCE? Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, BlackBerry posted an ROCE of -0.02%.Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.View more earnings on BBROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows BlackBerry is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.In BlackBerry's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.Q3 Earnings Recap BlackBerry reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.02/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.01/share.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why Aurora Cannabis's Stock is Trading Higher Today * Analyzing The Price Action In Acacia Communications Stock Today(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

