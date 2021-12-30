Samsung says the Galaxy Flip 3 motivated more people to switch than its flagships

The latest foldable Galaxy devices are a hit. Samsung shipped four times more foldables in 2021 than what it did in 2020, the tech giant has revealed. Further, it took only one month after they were released for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to exceed the total accumulative sales of their predecessors last year. The company also said that it saw a "massive increase" in consumers who jumped brands specifically for its foldable phones — in fact, more people switched to Samsung for the Flip 3 than for its flagship devices.

While Samsung didn't rattle off specific numbers, it said it saw a 150 percent increase in consumers who switched brands for the Flip 3 compared to the Galaxy Note 20. It saw a 140 percent increase in people switching brands for the foldable compared to the Galaxy S21, as well. The Flip's form factor is of course its main draw, along with its front screen that gives users a way to use their phone without having to open it. As for the Fold 3, people who responded to Samsung's survey said they got it for its large screen, multitasking capabilities and S Pen support.

In its post, Samsung said foldables are expected to grow tenfold by 2023, and it's heavily investing in research and development to be able to keep up with rival devices that will surely pop up. One of those competitors is Huawei's P50 Pocket phone, which is the company's first model that folds vertically like the Galaxy Z Flip.