Samsung's 108-megapixel camera sensor is now official

Last week, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi hinted it would launch a phone with a 108-megapixel camera sometime in the future.

Now, we know some details on the sensor that phone's going to have.

Called the ISOCELL Bright HMX, the new sensor is a collaboration between Xiaomi and Samsung, and offers features, Samsung claims, that were so far reserved for high-end DSLR cameras. This includes a 108-megapixel maximum resolution for photos, and 6K (6,016x3,384 pixel) video recording at 30 frames-per-second. The sensor's massive (for phones) 1/1.33-inch size allows it to have 0.8 micron pixels, just like Samsung's 64-megapixel camera sensor (which, by the way, is yet to appear in a commercially available phone). Read more...

